Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Josh McDaniels says Patriots players identified Raiders offensive plays from sidelines
The New England Patriots are taking part in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having a positive impression of the Patriots defense. It is a unit that is still a work in progress. New England added some new secondary pieces,...
QB Aaron Rodgers says Jordan Love is now a 'master' of the Green Bay Packers' offense
Green Bay Packers third-year quarterback Jordan Love has impressed many during training camp and preseason this month, including the team's 10-time Pro Bowl starter Aaron Rodgers. "I think he's definitely become a master of the offense," Rodgers said of Love, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "But it's just the little...
49ers GM John Lynch on cutting Jimmy Garoppolo: 'You know I think we're getting pretty close'
Could Jimmy Garoppolo stick with the San Francisco 49ers even though they've clearly moved on to Trey Lance?. A trade would likely be the best option for the 49ers, but if they can't find a suitor for the quarterback who led them to the Super Bowl just a few short seasons ago -- a cut may make the most sense.
Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'
Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history. The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.
Bucs Announce Surprising Tom Brady Preseason Game Decision
After a lengthy stint away from the team, Tom Brady is expected to suit up for the Buccaneers' preseason finale this weekend. Head coach Todd Bowles announced that the superstar quarterback and the rest of the Bucs' healthy players will play against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. Brady returned...
NFL World Reacts To Bucs Wide Receiver Cut News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a notable move this Thursday, waiving wide receiver Cyril Grayson. He was released with an injury designation. Grayson appeared in five games for the Buccaneers last season, hauling in 10 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. The Buccaneers needed to make room on their...
'I'm Not A Psychopath': Bills Coach Ken Dorsey Responds To 'Fiery' Josh Allen Comment
While he may have a "fiery' temperament, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey doesn't think he's "too much of a psychopath."
NFL Preseason Odds: Buccaneers vs. Colts prediction, odds and pick – 8/27/2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts Saturday night! It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Buccaneers-Colts prediction and pick. The talk of this game, at least the beginning of it, will be about none other than Tom Brady. The...
Bill Belichick has surprising excuse for Patriots’ preseason loss
The New England Patriots looked bad in their preseason finale Friday, losing 23-6 to the Las Vegas Raiders. Bill Belichick had an interesting theory as to why his team was so flat. Belichick suggested after the game that the Patriots may have left it on the practice field during joint...
Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game
A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent… The post Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game appeared first on Outsider.
Cole Beasley Slighted By List: NFL World Reacts
With the NFL regular season just two weeks away, ESPN's Field Yates posted a list on Twitter of notable players still on the open market. Wide receiver Cole Beasley wasn't mentioned in this group. Beasley must have felt slighted by Yates' list. He responded to the tweet with a simple...
Seattle Seahawks Name Week 1 Starting Quarterback After Drew Lock’s Subpar Performance
Making a lasting impression in the middle of a heated quarterback competition feels like a necessary evil. While you’re competing and going to the next level to place the ball in the coaching staff’s court, the slightest error proves costly enough. That’s the situation Drew Lock finds himself in with the Seattle Seahawks and Geno Smith.
Manti Te'o's Net Worth From NFL Career Wasn’t In The Netflix Catfish Doc & It’s So Much Money
Football Linebacker Manti Te'o had a unique NFL career following his rise to fame at Notre Dame for college sports. He racked up a hefty net worth, but Netflix's documentary about his involvement in a catfish scandal never mentioned what he made. The two-part series, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't...
Social Media Reacts to Aaron Donald’s Wild Blow-Up at Los Angeles Rams’ Joint Practice
Aaron Donald provided quite the doozy on Thursday when encouraging a mass brawl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals during a joint practice. Wielding two orange and black striped helmets, Donald unloaded a tremendous attack in the middle of the scrum. Video captured shows the melee, but from...
Tyreek Hill Says He'd Like To Fight Jalen Ramsey
If Tyreek Hill ever steps into a boxing ring, he knows exactly who he wants to fight -- Jalen Ramsey!!. The topic came up during a recent episode of "BS w/ Jake Paul" -- the Problem Child's new show -- when the Dolphins star receiver was asked ... given the chance to fight anyone in the sports world, who would you box?
