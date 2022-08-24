ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
Yardbarker

Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'

Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history. The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Announce Surprising Tom Brady Preseason Game Decision

After a lengthy stint away from the team, Tom Brady is expected to suit up for the Buccaneers' preseason finale this weekend. Head coach Todd Bowles announced that the superstar quarterback and the rest of the Bucs' healthy players will play against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. Brady returned...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bucs Wide Receiver Cut News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a notable move this Thursday, waiving wide receiver Cyril Grayson. He was released with an injury designation. Grayson appeared in five games for the Buccaneers last season, hauling in 10 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. The Buccaneers needed to make room on their...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Cole Beasley Slighted By List: NFL World Reacts

With the NFL regular season just two weeks away, ESPN's Field Yates posted a list on Twitter of notable players still on the open market. Wide receiver Cole Beasley wasn't mentioned in this group. Beasley must have felt slighted by Yates' list. He responded to the tweet with a simple...
NFL
TMZ.com

Tyreek Hill Says He'd Like To Fight Jalen Ramsey

If Tyreek Hill ever steps into a boxing ring, he knows exactly who he wants to fight -- Jalen Ramsey!!. The topic came up during a recent episode of "BS w/ Jake Paul" -- the Problem Child's new show -- when the Dolphins star receiver was asked ... given the chance to fight anyone in the sports world, who would you box?
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

