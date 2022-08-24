Read full article on original website
3 Fun Things For You To Do in Midland This Weekend
Are you looking for something to do on the weekend before Labor Day? Well, we have you covered. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, you have fairs, runs, and parties you can go to this weekend, check it out. The Midland County Fair. This is the 13th year the Midland County...
Midland County Fair Everything That’s Happening This Weekend
The 13th Annual Midland County Fair, "How The West Was Fun," kicks off today at the Midland County Horseshoe. You can enjoy 376 animals, 34 amusement rides, and 17 great entertainers. The carnival opens today, Thursday, and the rest of the events will begin on Friday. Saturday starts out early...
Ask Midland Odessa : My Wife Told Her Bestie SHE LOVED IT When I Was Out Of Town?
Buzz Question - So, the other week I was out of town for 1 week due to work. When I got back I overheard my WIFE and her bestie talking...MY WIFE was asked How DID you like being alone for that week HE was gone and she said SHE LOVED IT! Actually, I wish he do it more often? WHAT THE HECK? Like I don't get butthurt easy but DANG! Should I just ignore it as she needed some time away from me?
Who Else Thinks This Popular Brunch Spot Would Be Great In Midland-Odessa?
I noticed that our neighbors up north are getting a new brunch place and I got to thinking...that is something, in my opinion, we don't have enough of. Lubbock is getting a Snooze an A.M. Eatery and I am here for it! Anytime our family is in a city that has a Snooze, they already know momma has to eat there at least once during our visit. Did you see the picture of my favorite thing to order at Snooze? Enough said.
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!
Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
The Most Haunted Subdivision In Midland Odessa-BEWARE!
Most, if not all of the houses built in the Adobe Meadows Subdivision in Midland were built back in 2014. So the properties on average are only 7 years old. Prior to construction, it was an open field-so one has to wonder why there would be stories of haunted houses where there was nothing before them. I mean you always see movies where places are haunted because they were built on sites where things like cemeteries once stood (Poltergeist) or you hear stories of someone dying or being murdered in a house and their spirit still haunts the grounds. But this is nothing like that. At least not that we KNOW of anyway.
These 5 Restaurants In Midland Have The Highest Ratings-Do You Agree?
I was super impressed with Odessa's top 5 highest-rated restaurants list. I decided to tackle Midland, however, I don't get to Midland much so I'm not sure I have tried all of the restaurants on this list of what is considered the best. Let's take a look at Yelp's top 5...
5 Most Unique Texas Airbnbs Closest To Midland Odessa!
Whether it's for Labor Day Weekend, or anytime you just want to get away, here are 5 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but the closest to Midland Odessa. Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
Ask Midland Odessa – My Girlfriend Tells Me… No, You Cannot Eat In My Car!
Buzz Question - So, my girlfriend has a little rule when it comes to her car. She basically has told me...No, You Cannot Eat In My Car! Grab some fast food...can not even grab a FRIE from the bag, no kidding! NOT even Soda can or cup with lid! And get this...we have a road trip planned in her car....and NOPE cant eat food in her car. I'm just wondering if anyone else has to deal with this, because I do!
This Week’s Seize The Deal: Flare Taverna
An all-new Seize The Detail returns with half-off gift cards to Flare Taverna this week. Previously we have brought you great deals from Dickey's BBQ, Palio's Pizza, and Hook and Reel, this week we are bringing you an all-new restaurant, Flare Taverna. Flare Taverna is located at the corner of...
It’s National Cheap Flight Day
If you are like me you are always looking for a way to save money especially when it comes to flying. I am notorious for checking the cost of a flight over and over to see if it will get cheaper, which typically never happens. Maybe today you can find the flight you have been looking for because today is National Cheap Flight Day.
Midland/Odessa Man Offering A $10,000 Reward For Stolen Property
One of the worst feelings in the world is being robbed, even if it is something small. No one wants to walk out to their car and find out that it has been broken into and no one definitely wants to come home to find their house has been broken into.
Now Open! New HTeaO Odessa Location Is Having Grand Opening!
Perfect timing! It's still HOT in the Permian Basin and we can all use a refreshing COLD drink! And, Odessa, it's HERE and now open! The newest HTeaO for the Permian Basin is having its Grand Opening!. HTeaO AT 3018 KERMIT HWY IN ODESSA IS NOW OPEN!. Odessa has already...
New McDonald’s Building In Odessa Going Up…Opening When?
The construction of the NEW McDonald's on Faudree in Odessa is well underway. When you drive by you can see that the main building construction gives us a good feel for how this NEW Mcdonald'sis going to be laid out at this address. • McDonald's UNDER CONSTRUCTION ON FAUDREE IN...
MIDLAND ODESSA 30 FOR 30 FITNESS CHALLENGE
It all starts September 1st. So you have a little over a week (as today is August 17) to continue to be a schlub--then we go to work. I'm talking about the 30 For 30 Fitness Challenge being brought to us by the Odessa College Sports Center and Wrangler Sports. How does it work? You exercise in some form (walking, running, squats, push-ups, lifting--whatever works best for you) for 30 minutes a day for all 30 days of September. That simple. Not only does it do wonders for your body by building muscles and endurance and potentially helping you lose weight and get fit--but you can also win some really nice prizes in the process.
Grande Stadium in Midland is Now Astound Broadband Stadium
The baseball stadium at the Scharbauer Sports Complex has had many names, but now the football/soccer stadium is getting a new name for the first time. According to CBS 7, as of August 16, 2022, Grande Stadium is now known as Astound Broadband Stadium. A statement from Astound Broadband in...
Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!
Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
Midland History: What Was at the Intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois?
Anybody that is new to town, here is the history of the intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois Ave. Where the Goodwill and School on the northeast corner are located, the building originally was built for a Safeway grocery store which later became a Furr's grocery store when Furr's bought out all of the Safeway locations in this area in the late 80s. After the closing of Furr's that is when they split it in half and turned it into the school and Goodwill.
2 Years After Closing Unexpectedly, Terrace West in Midland is Being Demolished
Back in the summer of 2020, Terrace West Nursing and Rehabilitation closed its doors suddenly and now the building is in the process of being demolished. NewsWest 9 reported on the closure in June 2020 and stated that the parent company, Daybreak Venture, closed the facility because of its deteriorating condition.
Panhandling On The Loop In Midland
With the abundance of businesses that are hiring right now in the Midland and Odessa areas--it IS surprising to me to see it here as often as I come across it in my travels. You literally can't go anywhere here without seeing a HELP WANTED sign in the window--and the oil field hasn't even come back yet 100% which would, from what I've been told, cause such a shortage of workers because everyone goes to work there once drilling starts again.
