This is what you get when you have two of the best stock car racers in the world today. I've been watching these races for 45 years to me it was totally Awesome.
I'm sure Chase would have liked it better if he won and Kyle finished 2nd since he was so dominant the whole weekend. But Chase chose the lane he thought 🙄 would be the best for him and it didn't work out. Quit crying about it 😢 and be smarter next time. That's why it's called racing and not follow the leader 🙄.
Kyle did nothing wrong, It's racing, He was suppose to try and win, for himself and his team, Chase must have thought Kyle would just give it to him, He chose the wrong lane, If it was anyone else, it wouldn't even been in the news.
