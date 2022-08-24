Read full article on original website
DeSantis nabs endorsement from Florida Realtors during Orlando campaign stop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis made his third Central Florida stop this week as the race ramps up for the November election. This time he was in Orlando to receive a new endorsement. Florida Realtors, the state's largest trade association, officially announced their support for DeSantis at the 2022...
Gov. DeSantis wants Florida medical-marijuana companies to pay more
As Florida medical-marijuana companies continue to rake in cash, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week said cannabis operators need to pay more for the opportunity to do business in the state. The state "should charge these people more," DeSantis told reporters Tuesday. "I mean, these are very valuable licenses," the governor...
Volusia County poll workers hold recount as state house seat race 'too close to call'
DELAND, Fla. - Poll workers were back at the Volusia County Supervisor of Elections office in DeLand after the state ordered a recount for two races. "The House District 29 race is separated by 26 votes right now. It’s a .18% difference," said supervisor Lisa Lewis. The right race...
Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
DeSantis says Biden's student loan forgiveness plan alienates 'people who went and did the right thing'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighed in on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan during a stop in Orlando on Thursday, calling it a "divisive policy" that will only increase the already soaring inflation. DeSantis held a press conference in Orlando at the Florida Turnpike Headquarters to...
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
Body camera video released in deadly shooting involving Florida deputy
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Friday released a video from a body camera video showing tense moments as they were responding to a shooting. The incident happened earlier this month after first responders were called to help a 21-year-old who had been shot at the Heritage Hotel.
Artemis I launch to cause traffic issues on Space Coast: Parking, maps, and best time to arrive
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Tens of thousands of spectators will head to Florida's Space Coast to watch the liftoff of the Artemis l moon rocket mission on Monday. The 2-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT. With so many drivers on the road, plus five cruise ships disembarking that day, you can bet that traffic will be a nightmare.
Florida mom shares story of overcoming addiction years after viral overdose video
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County mom who made national headlines after her drug-related arrest in 2017 is sharing her story of recovery to help others. Kimberly McCaffrey was arrested after deputies found her passed out in the back of a car with her 8-month-old baby in the back seat.
Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
Florida waitress accused of stealing her customer's credit card
ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Florida restaurant employee was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a customer's credit card and using it at two local businesses. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Jennifer Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on store security footage using the stolen card at a retail shop and at a gas station. Officials said the card belonged to a customer of a restaurant where Mohamed was employed as a cashier and waitress.
Ohio officials hope clay facial reconstruction will help ID remains of man found 35 years ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The remains of a man were found 35 years ago in Ohio and state authorities have released images of facial reconstruction in the hopes that someone may recognize him. The partial skeletal remains of "John Doe" were found on Sept. 10, 1987, near Mount Hope Cemetery in...
Scuba diver shows how to potentially escape a shark attack in viral video
HAWAII - A safety diver in Oahu, Hawaii, has recorded a video guiding swimmers on how to safely negotiate a meeting with a tiger shark – and possibly deter an attack. Footage recorded by Kayleigh Grant shows fellow diver Andriana Fragola being approached by a tiger shark. In the...
Minnesota man opens heart and home to 'misfit' dogs
CANNON FALLS (FOX 9) - Lary Schuette packs his home with 14 dogs that all were chosen because they face some big challenges. Many are in wheelchairs with only two legs that work, others have no legs at all. But Schuette doesn’t see the wrongs, because he thinks all of them are just right.
