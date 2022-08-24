ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis wants Florida medical-marijuana companies to pay more

As Florida medical-marijuana companies continue to rake in cash, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week said cannabis operators need to pay more for the opportunity to do business in the state. The state "should charge these people more," DeSantis told reporters Tuesday. "I mean, these are very valuable licenses," the governor...
Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
Florida waitress accused of stealing her customer's credit card

ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Florida restaurant employee was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a customer's credit card and using it at two local businesses. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Jennifer Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on store security footage using the stolen card at a retail shop and at a gas station. Officials said the card belonged to a customer of a restaurant where Mohamed was employed as a cashier and waitress.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Minnesota man opens heart and home to 'misfit' dogs

CANNON FALLS (FOX 9) - Lary Schuette packs his home with 14 dogs that all were chosen because they face some big challenges. Many are in wheelchairs with only two legs that work, others have no legs at all. But Schuette doesn’t see the wrongs, because he thinks all of them are just right.
MINNESOTA STATE

