ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

San Benito to begin spraying for mosquitos

By Alejandra Yanez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmwKO_0hSlSacB00

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito will continue to spray for mosquitos until the pest population decreases.

Harlingen begins to spray for mosquitos

San Benito conducts the majority of Vector Control operations such as fumigation early in the morning or late at night when mosquito activity is most active and winds are calm.

High wind speed and rain prohibit mosquito spraying, according to the city.

Spraying begins with Zone 1, which encompases the north side of expressway 77/83 to Business 77 from Whalen Road to the resaca, and continues daily through each respective zone.

Zone 2 ranges from the south side of Expressway 77/83 from FM 509 to FM 732 city limits. Zone 3 covers south Business 77, north Expressway 83 to FM 732. Zone 4 covers the north side of Business 77 from FM 509 to FM 510.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
US105

Child Dies After Being Found Left In A Car in Mission, TX

The Mission, Texas community is mourning the loss of a young child left in a car. According to KENS5 news, the child was found dead inside a vehicle outside of an elementary school. The child has not yet been identified, but what we do know is the child was at least five years of age.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco announces Lighted Christmas Parade

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce announced preparation for its annual Christmas parade is underway. The chamber’s social post said the parade is set for Dec. 10. This year’s float theme is “Favorite Christmas Songs”. Registration will open on Sept. 16. For more information contact the Weslaco Chamber of Commerce at […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

70-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fully vaccinated individual from Cameron County died of COVID-19 today. Cameron County Public Health reported a man in his 70s from Brownsville died of the virus. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,286. An additional 199 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported today. Of the 199 new cases, 46 […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen begins to spray for mosquitos

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the recent rainfall, the City of Harlingen is set to spray for mosquitos tonight. According to a The City of Harlingen Facebook post, mosquito control will begin tonight, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25, during sunrise and sundown. Harlingen residents are encouraged to remove or empty any standing water, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Harlingen, TX
Government
City
San Benito, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Benito, TX
Government
City
Harlingen, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Historical society backs Fender petition

The San Benito Historical Society is urging the public to go online and sign the petition supporting San Benito native and country music superstar Freddy Fender’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. That petition can be found on change.org. Someday soon, with businesses in the Boca Chica...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

213 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An additional 213 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cameron County today. Of the 213 new cases, 59 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. The county has also reported 154 probable reports based on antigen testing. Cameron County’s death toll remains at 2,286. The county did not report […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

5-year-old La Joya student found dead in car

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Administrators with the La Joya Independent School District say a 5-year-old student was found dead inside a vehicle parked at Paredes Elementary on Thursday afternoon. At a news conference Friday morning, LJISD police chief Raul Gonzalez said the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 4 p.m about an […]
LA JOYA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitos#City Limits#Vector Control#Business 77#Expressway 77 83#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
laferianews.net

First of Many New Subdivisions

La Feria, TX. — On Wednesday, August 10th, Oscar Zarate with Zarate homes and design, hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Brooks Estate subdivision. As mentioned back in February, Brooks Estate will be facilitating 121 new homes alone. Zarate has been bringing in several subdivisions including townhouses on N 506, the Bridge estates subdivision, along with others.
KLST/KSAN

Child found dead in car at La Joya school

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An unresponsive child in a car died at La Joya Independent School District on Thursday. On Aug. 25, the La Joya ISD Police Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unresponsive child in a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary, said the district’s media release. Medical personnel was called […]
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Water restrictions in place for Hidalgo residents

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo residents will be required to follow a stage 2 water restriction plan in response to drought conditions in the Rio Grande Valley. According to a Facebook post from the City of Hidalgo, irrigation of landscaped areas with sprinklers or automatic water systems and washing of any vehicle are limited to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ranked as the most humid city in the U.S.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You don’t have to live in the Valley long to know just how humid it is. A new study found Brownsville ranked as one of the cities with the highest humidity in the nation. According to a study conducted by House Method, Brownsville has been placed, along with five cities, as […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County reports six coronavirus-related deaths, 575 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 575 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Five men and one woman from Edinburg, Donna, McAllen and Pharr died as a result of the virus. They were in their 50s or older. Four of the people were not vaccinated, according to the report.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Police investigating home invasion

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police say they are currently investigating an alleged home invasion. According to the Harlingen PD Facebook post, the incident occurred in the area of the 2800 block of North 7th Street. Police say there are no reported injuries at this time. One suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on […]
HARLINGEN, TX
tpr.org

Reduce or re-use? Reclaiming water in the Rio Grande Valley.

On an early August day, the City of Edcouch’s irrigation district — which provides the city’s water — called an emergency meeting. The district’s water source, the Falcon Reservoir, is drying up so the city’s water supply is no longer reliable. “It was explained...
EDCOUCH, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy