cbs7.com
Lamar donates billboard to Permian Basin icons
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you are driving around in Odessa you may notice a billboard dedicated to Buddy Hale and coach Gary Gaines. Lamar outdoor advertising created this billboard to honor both Permian icons. The billboards are electronic and will run in three locations right now. I -20 at...
cbs7.com
Midlander’s construction trailer recovered
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the last 15 years, the owner of The Fire Guy Shawn Van Meter has been doing home repairs for people in the Basin. And earlier this week for the first time since he started repairs, Van Meter had his tools and the actual trailer was stolen.
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Fort Stockton native saves life in fire
Body Bryan Garcia, 18, saved the life of an Odessa woman during a mobile home fire on Aug. 13. The courageous Fort Stockton native who recently moved to Odessa was quick to respond to the panicked screams coming from within the burning home. “I didn’t think twice,” explained Garcia. “I...
UPDATE: City of Odessa lifts boil water notice
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa has lifted the boil water notice for the Upper Plane area and Parks Bell Ranch area north of Yukon and Faudree road. The City of Odessa has issued a boil water notice for several areas including north Odessa and the Parks Bell Ranch area north of Yukon. […]
Neighbors in Midland concerned about holes in alleyway
MIDLAND, Texas — Neighbors in Saddle Club South are dealing with holes in alleyways all throughout the neighborhood because of fiber-optic cable instillation. "We understand they have to dig holes, but all we want is for them to patch it up just for the safety of our kids," said Michael Aguilar, a resident of the neighborhood. "There's a lot of kids out here that go out and play football, just play sports."
cbs7.com
New Thomas Hotel in Midland is in final stages of discussions
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The new Thomas Hotel in downtown Midland is in the final stages of project discussions with the city. If the new hotel gets approved by city council in the next few months developers say they will be ready to get started on the project almost immediately. Development...
Midland Odessa Would NEVER Agree To This!
Or would they? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them. For example--I absolutely LOVE the El Jefe at Abuelo's off the Loop 250 in Midland... I had never had a citrus-infused margarita before--so delicious! Then--there's the wide selection at BOTH Bubba's 33 AND Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant... Bubba's has the various versions of Long Island Iced teas to try that are out f this world... And Tkilaz has a drink menu just as huge as their food menu with lots of originals. My personal favorite--the "57 Chevy".
18-wheeler Fire on I-20 Causes Major Delays for Drivers in the Permian Basin
MIDLAND – An early morning tractor trailer fire in Midland caused headaches for drivers as the entire interstate in the area was shut down for hours. According to multiple reports, on Aug. 25 at around 4 a.m., firefighters with the Midland Fire Department were dispatched to I-20 near mile marker 136, just past the Loves truck stop, eastbound for the report of a semi truck that had caught fire. Crews were able to put out the fire but as of 9 a.m. the interstate was still closed. Traffic was being diverted to the frontage road but TxDOT traffic cameras show that the line is miles long. As…
MCH facility temporarily closes 191 entrance
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System is temporarily closing the first entrance to Mission Fitness and Center for Health & Wellness off Hwy 191 due to a road project that MCH says could take several weeks to complete. According to a recent post on the Medical Center Health System Facebook, Dr. JK Wood […]
Boil water notice & boiling tempers
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Neighbors in North Odessa’s upper plain neighborhood say the multiple boil water notices they’ve experienced in 2022 are getting old. “We don’t ever drink tap water over here. We drink bottled water,” said Michael Falayi. “It does get frustrating. Thankfully, we have relatives that live outside of the North Park area […]
These 5 Restaurants In Midland Have The Highest Ratings-Do You Agree?
I was super impressed with Odessa's top 5 highest-rated restaurants list. I decided to tackle Midland, however, I don't get to Midland much so I'm not sure I have tried all of the restaurants on this list of what is considered the best. Let's take a look at Yelp's top 5...
Legacy Freshman on ‘hold’ Wednesday amid several campus incidents
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD said Legacy Freshman High School went into a campus wide “hold” for about 20 minutes Wednesday, the District said in a release. The series of events started with a fight in the girl’s restroom; resource officers immediately responded to that fight. Following that fight, the school went into a “hold” […]
Shooting suspects from Mississippi back in Midland on $1M bond
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men arrested earlier this month in Mississippi for their role in a July shooting that left a teen seriously injured have been extradited to Texas and are now in custody in Midland County. Ricky Slocum, 25, and Christopher Sumrall, 24, both of Mississippi, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery. Now an […]
Midland couple rebuilds after car hits home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Linda and Ford Rose are still in disbelief about the rude awakening they received Sunday morning when police say a drunk driver crashed into their master bedroom. “All I know is that I was sound asleep and then all of a sudden, I was halfway across the room and she was […]
FM 1053 closed down between FM 11 and FM 1450
PECOS COUNTY, Texas — FM 1053 will be closed to through traffic between FM 11 and FM 1450 south of Imperial today due to heavy rain in Pecos County. The recent rain caused large cracks in the surface of the road. Local traffic will still have access, but no traffic is allowed to pass by the subsidence about six miles south of Imperial.
The Most Haunted Subdivision In Midland Odessa-BEWARE!
Most, if not all of the houses built in the Adobe Meadows Subdivision in Midland were built back in 2014. So the properties on average are only 7 years old. Prior to construction, it was an open field-so one has to wonder why there would be stories of haunted houses where there was nothing before them. I mean you always see movies where places are haunted because they were built on sites where things like cemeteries once stood (Poltergeist) or you hear stories of someone dying or being murdered in a house and their spirit still haunts the grounds. But this is nothing like that. At least not that we KNOW of anyway.
cbs7.com
Major news for the Ector County Library
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Since 1983 the Ector County Library has been at its current location on 5th st in downtown Odessa. But the current location was never meant to be a library and it was originally a medical office. With their last update, back in the ‘90s. After...
cbs7.com
Odessa Police searching for vehicle thief
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for a man who stole a car. On Aug. 25, at about 7 a.m., a man reported to the Odessa Police Department that his running vehicle was stolen from the parking lot and his daughter was inside.
cbs7.com
FM 1053 in Pecos County closed
PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT reports FM 1053 is closed to through traffic between FM 11 and FM 1450 south of Imperial. Heavy rains have caused large cracks in the surface of the road. Local traffic will still have access, but no traffic is allowed to pass by the...
Firefighter’s stolen trailer found, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A trailer filled with tools and equipment belonging to Midland firefighter Shawn Van Meter was stolen earlier this week after he left a worksite in Odessa to fight fires in Midland. Now, the Odessa Police Department says that trailer was found Wednesday morning. Van Meter runs a home renovation business when he […]
