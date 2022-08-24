Bob LuPone, a leader of the off-Broadway company MCC Theater and brother to actress Patti LuPone, died Saturday following a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 76 years old. LuPone’s death was confirmed by the MCC Theater in a statement released on Saturday to the Associated Press. “The MCC Theater community mourns the loss of our much loved and uniquely inspiring partner, colleague and dear friend, Bob LuPone, who lived fearlessly and with great curiosity, good humor, a boundless passion for connection and a whole lot of heart. We will miss him deeply and always,” the theater company said in a...

