J.Lo Serenades Ben Affleck With Original Song At Their Wedding: Watch

A new video, which you can see here, reveals that Jennifer Lopez brought out her entertaining chops BIG time during her Aug. 20 wedding to Ben Affleck. In the clip, Jennifer takes center stage in the middle of the dance floor, while Ben is seated directly in front of her. She goes on to serenade him with a brand new sing, letting him know that she “can’t get enough” of him. Meanwhile, Ben is watching on with a huge smile on his face.
Alienoid: Exclusive Clip Reveal for Korean Sci-Fi Film

Well Go USA Entertainment has released a clip for the genre-bending Korean film, Alienoid, which will make its US theatrical debut on Friday, August 26, 2022. Here's how the studio describes Alienoid: "In the year 2022, Guard and Thunder live on Earth, managing alien prisoners who have been locked up in humans’ brains. One day, a spacecraft appears in the sky over Seoul, and the police detective Moon witnesses a strange sight…Meanwhile 630 years earlier during the Goryeo Dynasty, the hapless dosa (Korean tao magician) Muruk, the so-called 'The Girl Who Shoots Thunder,' each scramble to outwit each other in pursuit of the mystical Divine Blade, for which a huge reward is being offered. Two sorcerers in search of the Divine Blade’s secrets, Madam Black and Mr. Blue, as well as the masked Jajang, also set out on a desperate scramble to obtain the Blade. Meanwhile, a spacecraft emerges from a deep river, emitting light."
How Old Are Shikimori and Izumi in Shikimori's Not Just A Cutie?

Shikimori and Izumi are the main protagonists of Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie. They are the typical lovey-dovey couple who are still in high school. But how old are Shikimori and Izumi in the school-themed anime? Are they even old enough to date?. Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie is...
