ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Ocala Gazette

School district considers updated study

The School Board of Marion County approved a contract on Tuesday for help in determining what the next steps should be to address the impact of rapid population growth on area schools. The Long-Range Planning and Impact Fee Studies will be carried out by Benesch Consulting, formerly known as Tindale...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Cotton keeps her judicial seat

Lori Cotton won the county court judicial seat 2, defeating William Harris, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23. Cotton received 42,628 votes, or 60.91% of the total. Harris received 27,358 votes, or 39.09% of the total. County court judges...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Ocala Gazette

Meet Coach Greg Harper

Greg Harper knew from a young age that sports was a true passion and did his best to play as many as he could. Football, baseball, basketball, it did not matter to the new head coach of the West Port High School football team. Harper’s father, a baseball and football...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Back to school in Marion County

The school year beings with a steady start as more students than ever file into classrooms to begin learning after a summer away. The first day of school saw 39,753 students in attendance, which is 90% of the district’s projected enrollment. Once all kindergarten students were in their classrooms, the attendance rate on Tuesday rose to 41,435 out of the projected total of 43,778 students, according to Marion County Public Schools.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

An international artist by design

Cristina Rodriguez just moved to Ocala four months ago and she’s poised to make a gran impresión in the local art scene and beyond. The Colombian-born interior designer/artist has worked in all media throughout her life. She lived in Mexico for a time and conceptualized sets for Telemundo. She recently relocated here from Miami. Her ability to habituate to different settings mirrors her explorative spirit as a designer and artist.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

2012 cold case murder “closed” by MCSO

The team of volunteers investigating cold cases for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office know that time can be the enemy. As the years go by, evidence trails grow cold, witnesses disappear, memories fade. They are in a race against time, and sometimes the clock wins. Sometimes, despite the best...
BELLEVIEW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Elementary School
Ocala Gazette

More apartments slated for southwest 200 Corridor

During their August 8 meeting, the Ocala Planning & Zoning Commission gave Thompson Thrift Development, Inc. their green light for a zoning change from community business and office park to R-3, multi-family residential for a second apartment development northwest of the intersection of SW 48th Avenue and SW 48th Road, near the Florida Cancer Center.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Group remains vocal in opposition to toll roads

Even though the Florida Department of Transportation announced on Aug. 4 that it was pausing its proposed Northern Turnpike Extension project due to its failure to identify any viable corridor—including some that could have plowed through Marion County’s rural areas—some groups are still making their voices heard in opposition to the endeavor.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Beagles from historic rescue arrive at Marion’s Humane Society

Floppy-eared, tumbling, fumbling puppies are always cute, but on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, a new batch of beagles in town tugged extra-hard at the ol’ heartstrings. The 7-month-old male beagles leapt about, licking affectionately, running around in packs around the play yard of the Humane Society of Marion County. They were 15 of the 4,000-plus beagle puppies rescued from a massive breeding factory in Cumberland, Virginia.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Several portable classrooms added to schools in need as the school year begins

Additional portables have been installed in schools that needed them after the district completed its Annual Portable Building Inspections. The inspections, mandated by state statutes, identify which portables are non-compliant so that the School Board of Marion County may approve corrective action to fix any portables that must be repaired, decommissioned or replaced.
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Ocala Gazette

Book release party will benefit theater

Dave Schlenker knows a lot of people, has an interesting wardrobe and writes some really great stories. The longtime local journalist, who is known for his humorous take on life, wrote columns for the Ocala Star-Banner newspaper for more than 25 years and has penned pieces for Ocala Style magazine for nearly three years.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

The City of Ocala might be SCOTUS-bound

Mayor Guinn and the Ocala City Council are proposing a filing to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a 2018 federal ruling against them in light of recent Conservative wins, and the ramifications of that might be far-reaching. In a special meeting of the Ocala City Council on Friday, Aug....
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Marion County gears up for Primary Elections

Marion County voters have three options to cast their ballot in the upcoming Aug. 23 Primary Election: Vote-by-Mail, Early Voting, or on Election Day, Aug. 23. The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot for the Primary Election is Aug. 13 by 5 p.m. Requests can be made by visiting VoteMarion.Gov,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Polo Club sparks resurgence in local polo scene

The fast-paced and competitive sport of polo, widely considered among the oldest organized sports ever played and traditionally considered a society game, has evolved over the years to where it now reaches a much broader base of enthusiasts. Thanks to Dr. Lauren Proctor-Brown, who operates Resolute Equine Sports Medicine, and her business partner David Eldredge, a former Cornell University polo coach, the historic sport of polo is enjoying a resurgence in Ocala/Marion County.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Gallery: Always Stop On Red event in Ocala

Sara Shepherd of Quest Marketing and Communication and a FDOT consultant, right, holds signs with, from left: Shakayla Irby, of the Ocala Marion Transportation Organization, Rob Balmes, of the TPO, Liz Michell, of the TPO and Cynthia Barnes of Marion County Public Schools, as they spell out Always Stop On Red to raise awareness about the dangers of running red lights in the intersection of Pine Avenue and Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, Fla. on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization and the Florida Department of Transportation partnered with the National Coalition for Safer Roads to support National Stop on Red Week in August. In the last four years, there have been 910 red light running crashes reported in Marion County, 63 of those crashes resulted in a death or serious injury, according to a press release from the Ocala Marion TPO. [Bruce Ackerman/Ocala Gazette] 2022.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Capturing essence through portraiture

When Marcelle Schvimmer isn’t playing mah-jongg and assisting her mother, she’s painting portraits of people and pets, capturing that spark or penetrating gaze that reveals their very essence. The portraitist’s works are currently showing in exhibits at the Marion Cultural Alliance’s Brick City Center for the Arts, Ocala...
HERNANDO, FL
Ocala Gazette

Art for all at the Appleton

Princess Belle, from Beauty and the Beast,” was truly the belle of the ball on Aug. 6 as guests, many in costume, enjoyed a day of festivities that showcased the “Finding Beauty” exhibit at the Appleton Museum of Art. The overflow crowd also heard photographer Steven Benson talk about his “Invented Observations” exhibition.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Gazette

Ocala, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.

 https://www.ocalagazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy