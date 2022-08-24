Read full article on original website
Related
School district considers updated study
The School Board of Marion County approved a contract on Tuesday for help in determining what the next steps should be to address the impact of rapid population growth on area schools. The Long-Range Planning and Impact Fee Studies will be carried out by Benesch Consulting, formerly known as Tindale...
Cotton keeps her judicial seat
Lori Cotton won the county court judicial seat 2, defeating William Harris, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23. Cotton received 42,628 votes, or 60.91% of the total. Harris received 27,358 votes, or 39.09% of the total. County court judges...
Barnes and Thompson will run off in the general election for county judicial seat 1
LeAnn Mackey-Barnes, a career public defender and Renee Thompson, a civil lawyer and mediator will head to a runoff in the general election for county court judicial seat 1 after neither earned a majority of votes during the August 23 primary election. According to unofficial totals posted to the Marion...
School board revises faulty policy that barred 18- to 20-year-olds from substitute teaching
Some people suddenly found themselves out of a job in July when the School Board of Marion County adopted a policy that barred many young people from substitute teaching–at a time when the Marion school district, like every other one across Florida, is in dire need of teachers. After...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet Coach Greg Harper
Greg Harper knew from a young age that sports was a true passion and did his best to play as many as he could. Football, baseball, basketball, it did not matter to the new head coach of the West Port High School football team. Harper’s father, a baseball and football...
Back to school in Marion County
The school year beings with a steady start as more students than ever file into classrooms to begin learning after a summer away. The first day of school saw 39,753 students in attendance, which is 90% of the district’s projected enrollment. Once all kindergarten students were in their classrooms, the attendance rate on Tuesday rose to 41,435 out of the projected total of 43,778 students, according to Marion County Public Schools.
An international artist by design
Cristina Rodriguez just moved to Ocala four months ago and she’s poised to make a gran impresión in the local art scene and beyond. The Colombian-born interior designer/artist has worked in all media throughout her life. She lived in Mexico for a time and conceptualized sets for Telemundo. She recently relocated here from Miami. Her ability to habituate to different settings mirrors her explorative spirit as a designer and artist.
2012 cold case murder “closed” by MCSO
The team of volunteers investigating cold cases for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office know that time can be the enemy. As the years go by, evidence trails grow cold, witnesses disappear, memories fade. They are in a race against time, and sometimes the clock wins. Sometimes, despite the best...
IN THIS ARTICLE
More apartments slated for southwest 200 Corridor
During their August 8 meeting, the Ocala Planning & Zoning Commission gave Thompson Thrift Development, Inc. their green light for a zoning change from community business and office park to R-3, multi-family residential for a second apartment development northwest of the intersection of SW 48th Avenue and SW 48th Road, near the Florida Cancer Center.
Group remains vocal in opposition to toll roads
Even though the Florida Department of Transportation announced on Aug. 4 that it was pausing its proposed Northern Turnpike Extension project due to its failure to identify any viable corridor—including some that could have plowed through Marion County’s rural areas—some groups are still making their voices heard in opposition to the endeavor.
Beagles from historic rescue arrive at Marion’s Humane Society
Floppy-eared, tumbling, fumbling puppies are always cute, but on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, a new batch of beagles in town tugged extra-hard at the ol’ heartstrings. The 7-month-old male beagles leapt about, licking affectionately, running around in packs around the play yard of the Humane Society of Marion County. They were 15 of the 4,000-plus beagle puppies rescued from a massive breeding factory in Cumberland, Virginia.
Several portable classrooms added to schools in need as the school year begins
Additional portables have been installed in schools that needed them after the district completed its Annual Portable Building Inspections. The inspections, mandated by state statutes, identify which portables are non-compliant so that the School Board of Marion County may approve corrective action to fix any portables that must be repaired, decommissioned or replaced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Free meals for students in Marion County Public Schools
Students across 52 of Marion County’s public schools can now eat breakfast and lunch for free during the 2022-23 school year thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) initiative. Students will be eligible to be fed regardless of family income, and there is no application necessary. The initiative that...
Book release party will benefit theater
Dave Schlenker knows a lot of people, has an interesting wardrobe and writes some really great stories. The longtime local journalist, who is known for his humorous take on life, wrote columns for the Ocala Star-Banner newspaper for more than 25 years and has penned pieces for Ocala Style magazine for nearly three years.
The City of Ocala might be SCOTUS-bound
Mayor Guinn and the Ocala City Council are proposing a filing to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a 2018 federal ruling against them in light of recent Conservative wins, and the ramifications of that might be far-reaching. In a special meeting of the Ocala City Council on Friday, Aug....
Marion County gears up for Primary Elections
Marion County voters have three options to cast their ballot in the upcoming Aug. 23 Primary Election: Vote-by-Mail, Early Voting, or on Election Day, Aug. 23. The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot for the Primary Election is Aug. 13 by 5 p.m. Requests can be made by visiting VoteMarion.Gov,...
Ocala Polo Club sparks resurgence in local polo scene
The fast-paced and competitive sport of polo, widely considered among the oldest organized sports ever played and traditionally considered a society game, has evolved over the years to where it now reaches a much broader base of enthusiasts. Thanks to Dr. Lauren Proctor-Brown, who operates Resolute Equine Sports Medicine, and her business partner David Eldredge, a former Cornell University polo coach, the historic sport of polo is enjoying a resurgence in Ocala/Marion County.
Gallery: Always Stop On Red event in Ocala
Sara Shepherd of Quest Marketing and Communication and a FDOT consultant, right, holds signs with, from left: Shakayla Irby, of the Ocala Marion Transportation Organization, Rob Balmes, of the TPO, Liz Michell, of the TPO and Cynthia Barnes of Marion County Public Schools, as they spell out Always Stop On Red to raise awareness about the dangers of running red lights in the intersection of Pine Avenue and Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, Fla. on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization and the Florida Department of Transportation partnered with the National Coalition for Safer Roads to support National Stop on Red Week in August. In the last four years, there have been 910 red light running crashes reported in Marion County, 63 of those crashes resulted in a death or serious injury, according to a press release from the Ocala Marion TPO. [Bruce Ackerman/Ocala Gazette] 2022.
Capturing essence through portraiture
When Marcelle Schvimmer isn’t playing mah-jongg and assisting her mother, she’s painting portraits of people and pets, capturing that spark or penetrating gaze that reveals their very essence. The portraitist’s works are currently showing in exhibits at the Marion Cultural Alliance’s Brick City Center for the Arts, Ocala...
Art for all at the Appleton
Princess Belle, from Beauty and the Beast,” was truly the belle of the ball on Aug. 6 as guests, many in costume, enjoyed a day of festivities that showcased the “Finding Beauty” exhibit at the Appleton Museum of Art. The overflow crowd also heard photographer Steven Benson talk about his “Invented Observations” exhibition.
Ocala Gazette
Ocala, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.https://www.ocalagazette.com
Comments / 0