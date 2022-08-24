Read full article on original website
School district considers updated study
The School Board of Marion County approved a contract on Tuesday for help in determining what the next steps should be to address the impact of rapid population growth on area schools. The Long-Range Planning and Impact Fee Studies will be carried out by Benesch Consulting, formerly known as Tindale...
WCJB
Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak wins primary race, two new members join school board
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County commissioner is set to remain on the board for a fourth term, but the Marion County School Board will have two new faces. After the votes were totaled, incumbent Carl Zalak defeated Rachel Sams and Keith Poole with 38% of the vote in the Marion County Commission District 4 Republican Primary.
leesburg-news.com
Miller and Brandeburg head to runoff in Lake County School Board race
Stephanie Luke was easily re-elected to her District 5 seat on the Lake County School Board, while the District 2 race is headed towards a runoff election. Luke, the board’s current chairman, easily surpassed the 50 percent threshold needed to win outright in Tuesday’s primary election. With 91 of 91 precincts reporting, she had 35,671 votes – or 59.31 percent. Peter Tarby finished a distant second with 12,380 votes (20.58 percent), just ahead of Marie Haubert Aliberti, who garnered 12,095 votes (20.11 percent).
ocala-news.com
Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame to induct local cattle, peanut farmer
A local cattle and peanut farmer will be inducted into the Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame as part of the Farm City Week activities that will take place from November 16, 2022 through November 23, 2022. During Farm City Week, Terry Teuton’s achievements will be commemorated with a bronze...
wuft.org
‘It’s Wakanda’: Inside a Gainesville public charter school defying the achievement gap
Alachua County has the widest achievement gap between Black and white students in the state. Caring and Sharing Learning School’s students, nearly all Black, earned the highest learning gains in the district this year, outperforming the county’s white students on the state assessment. The dropoff loop at Caring...
villages-news.com
Tough night for Laura Loomer supporters as she falls short in bid to unseat Webster
It was a tough night for the supporters of Laura Loomer, who fell short in her bid to upset Congressman Daniel Webster. “It’s really hard to believe,” said Rita Gallin of Lakeside Landings. She worked the polling station at the Oxford Community Center all day on Election Day.
villages-news.com
Sumter commissioners vote to close portion of road serving historic cemetery
A portion of County Road 246, which serves historic Nichols Cemetery in Oxford, will be closed after Sumter County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to transfer ownership to an adjacent landowner. Closing the poorly maintained road has been a hard-fought issue since the 1980s, when a pair of lawsuits forced...
School board revises faulty policy that barred 18- to 20-year-olds from substitute teaching
Some people suddenly found themselves out of a job in July when the School Board of Marion County adopted a policy that barred many young people from substitute teaching–at a time when the Marion school district, like every other one across Florida, is in dire need of teachers. After...
WESH
Marion County election results
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
Independent Florida Alligator
Local Gainesville favorites SweetBerries and Opus Coffee arrive to new campus locations
SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard made its final batch of Cherry Almond Cheesecake custard and closed its doors to the public for good in July — or so customers thought. SweetBerries will now open two new locations — this time, with one on campus. Its newest addition can be...
FPRA chapter honors longtime member
Those who accomplish significant achievements in life often are honored by having something named for them, such as a building or a road. On Friday, Aug. 19, the Ocala Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) renamed its PACEsetter Award in honor of Toni James, APR, CPRC. The chapter’s...
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents respond to recent letter that voiced concerns about city
An Ocala resident recently submitted a Letter to the Editor stating that the city is “nothing to be proud of.” In response to that letter, multiple Ocala residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the city that they call home. “I just read a letter from an...
An international artist by design
Cristina Rodriguez just moved to Ocala four months ago and she’s poised to make a gran impresión in the local art scene and beyond. The Colombian-born interior designer/artist has worked in all media throughout her life. She lived in Mexico for a time and conceptualized sets for Telemundo. She recently relocated here from Miami. Her ability to habituate to different settings mirrors her explorative spirit as a designer and artist.
leesburg-news.com
Two Lake County men charged with taking part in Capitol attack
Two Lake County men are among five from Florida arrested on charges they joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory, federal authorities said Wednesday. Benjamin Cole, 38, of Leesburg, and Brian Preller, 33, of Mount Dora, were...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala announces Labor Day sanitation schedule
The City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day. There will also be no residential collection for sanitation, yard waste, or recycling routes on September 5. Residential sanitation collection that is regularly scheduled for September 5 through September 8 will experience...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala to host special waste amnesty day for electronics, hazardous waste items
The City of Ocala, in partnership with Green For Life, is preparing to conduct a special waste amnesty day. The annual collection event will take place on Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The collection site will be located at NE 14th Street and NE 8th Avenue.
WCJB
Sports Overtime Week One
(WCJB) -Week one of high school football in North Central Florida got off to a sloppy start as rain and lightning delayed or suspended several games, including what would have been the TV20 Game of the Week between Vanguard and GHS. Those teams were set to play on Friday at Citizens Field in Gainesville, but have rescheduled their matchup for 11 a.m. Saturday at Booster Stadium in Ocala. Similarly impacted by weather were P.K. Yonge and Eastside. They’ll meet up at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
villages-news.com
STDs in The Villages
First of all, there is only one way to catch an STD – sexual contact. If you’re worried about catching it, you’re a promiscuous person. You can’t get it from a bathroom sink unless what you’re doing in there is sexual. There are no more STDs in The Villages than any other small town or city this was started by an unhappy RN in the Leesburg hospital who wanted to be transferred to The Villages hospital. If you’re worried about catching an STD, then keep your legs closed.
villages-news.com
Churches in The Villages not so welcoming
I have tried two churches in The Villages. Both times I put my husband and my name in to volunteer. The first church, no response after five times. Decide on a second church and the same thing. Three weeks straight including Wednesday night service, not a word from anyone. Finally, on the card to volunteer I write. “I keep reaching out to volunteer and hear nothing back.” I put my email on the card. Pastor replies, so I know he got other cards as well. This is what he said, “We usually get to know a person and prefer they take our class before volunteering.” You know what was the last service I attended sermon was about? How in the future the church will fail because people no longer come in to worship God. I believe in my heart God didn’t set up a class system for people to serve him. I hope many pastors and priests read this note and realize if you want us to come you should be open and willingly accept that maybe God sent us there to remind you to serve him through us and we serve Him through you.
WCJB
MCSO arrests two homicide suspects from Ohio
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two fugitives wanted for murder in Ohio have been captured in North Central Florida. Dean Baker, 35, and Ashlee Fletcher, 37 of Greenville, Ohio, were arrested on Wednesday night at a truck stop near Ocala. They were wanted in connection to the death of a man...
Ocala Gazette
Ocala, FL
