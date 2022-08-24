ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Ocala Gazette

School district considers updated study

The School Board of Marion County approved a contract on Tuesday for help in determining what the next steps should be to address the impact of rapid population growth on area schools. The Long-Range Planning and Impact Fee Studies will be carried out by Benesch Consulting, formerly known as Tindale...
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Miller and Brandeburg head to runoff in Lake County School Board race

Stephanie Luke was easily re-elected to her District 5 seat on the Lake County School Board, while the District 2 race is headed towards a runoff election. Luke, the board’s current chairman, easily surpassed the 50 percent threshold needed to win outright in Tuesday’s primary election. With 91 of 91 precincts reporting, she had 35,671 votes – or 59.31 percent. Peter Tarby finished a distant second with 12,380 votes (20.58 percent), just ahead of Marie Haubert Aliberti, who garnered 12,095 votes (20.11 percent).
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Marion County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
#Election Local
WESH

Marion County election results

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

FPRA chapter honors longtime member

Those who accomplish significant achievements in life often are honored by having something named for them, such as a building or a road. On Friday, Aug. 19, the Ocala Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) renamed its PACEsetter Award in honor of Toni James, APR, CPRC. The chapter’s...
OCALA, FL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Ocala Gazette

An international artist by design

Cristina Rodriguez just moved to Ocala four months ago and she’s poised to make a gran impresión in the local art scene and beyond. The Colombian-born interior designer/artist has worked in all media throughout her life. She lived in Mexico for a time and conceptualized sets for Telemundo. She recently relocated here from Miami. Her ability to habituate to different settings mirrors her explorative spirit as a designer and artist.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Two Lake County men charged with taking part in Capitol attack

Two Lake County men are among five from Florida arrested on charges they joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory, federal authorities said Wednesday. Benjamin Cole, 38, of Leesburg, and Brian Preller, 33, of Mount Dora, were...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala announces Labor Day sanitation schedule

The City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day. There will also be no residential collection for sanitation, yard waste, or recycling routes on September 5. Residential sanitation collection that is regularly scheduled for September 5 through September 8 will experience...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Sports Overtime Week One

(WCJB) -Week one of high school football in North Central Florida got off to a sloppy start as rain and lightning delayed or suspended several games, including what would have been the TV20 Game of the Week between Vanguard and GHS. Those teams were set to play on Friday at Citizens Field in Gainesville, but have rescheduled their matchup for 11 a.m. Saturday at Booster Stadium in Ocala. Similarly impacted by weather were P.K. Yonge and Eastside. They’ll meet up at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

STDs in The Villages

First of all, there is only one way to catch an STD – sexual contact. If you’re worried about catching it, you’re a promiscuous person. You can’t get it from a bathroom sink unless what you’re doing in there is sexual. There are no more STDs in The Villages than any other small town or city this was started by an unhappy RN in the Leesburg hospital who wanted to be transferred to The Villages hospital. If you’re worried about catching an STD, then keep your legs closed.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Churches in The Villages not so welcoming

I have tried two churches in The Villages. Both times I put my husband and my name in to volunteer. The first church, no response after five times. Decide on a second church and the same thing. Three weeks straight including Wednesday night service, not a word from anyone. Finally, on the card to volunteer I write. “I keep reaching out to volunteer and hear nothing back.” I put my email on the card. Pastor replies, so I know he got other cards as well. This is what he said, “We usually get to know a person and prefer they take our class before volunteering.” You know what was the last service I attended sermon was about? How in the future the church will fail because people no longer come in to worship God. I believe in my heart God didn’t set up a class system for people to serve him. I hope many pastors and priests read this note and realize if you want us to come you should be open and willingly accept that maybe God sent us there to remind you to serve him through us and we serve Him through you.
WCJB

MCSO arrests two homicide suspects from Ohio

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two fugitives wanted for murder in Ohio have been captured in North Central Florida. Dean Baker, 35, and Ashlee Fletcher, 37 of Greenville, Ohio, were arrested on Wednesday night at a truck stop near Ocala. They were wanted in connection to the death of a man...
GREENVILLE, OH
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Gazette

Ocala, FL
Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.

 https://www.ocalagazette.com

