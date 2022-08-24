ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Carolyn Maloney
Chuck Schumer
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
#Board Of Elections#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Democratic#Oversight Committee
With Nadler's victory, the end of an ERA for Carolyn Maloney

NEW YORK — Rep. Jerry Nadler's decisive victory in Tuesday night's Democratic primary marked the end of an era for Rep. Carolyn Maloney, whose appeals to keep a woman in Manhattan's congressional delegation fell on deaf ears. Maloney, who will be out of power for the first time since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO Playbook: Dems flip 2022 on its head

It’s time to adjust your expectations for November. For weeks, pundits have homed in on the special election in New York’s 19th Congressional District as a national bellwether. The seat is a true toss-up — one of those rare districts won by BARACK OBAMA in 2012, DONALD TRUMP in 2016 and JOE BIDEN in 2020 — and the national parties responded appropriately, sending in huge sums of money and organizational resources to win it.
ELECTIONS
Congress
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Democratic Party
POLITICO Playbook: Dems' hopes for N.Y. come crashing down

COUNTDOWN — 11 weeks until Election Day. PRIMARY DAY — Some of the year’s most consequential (and highly anticipated) primary battles will be decided tonight in two of the largest states in the country: New York and Florida. NEW YORK STATE OF MIND: “Democrats began the year...
FLORIDA STATE
Rep. Nadler slides to victory in N.Y. 12th Congressional District

Congressman Jerry Nadler has defeated Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and attorney Suraj Patel in the hotly contested 12th Congressional District. CBS2's Ali Bauman was at Nadler's headquarters on the Upper West Side when the projection came down, not even an hour after the polls closed.
Rep. Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Trump, concedes

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, one of two Republican members of Washington state’s congressional delegation who voted to impeach Donald Trump, has conceded her reelection bid after being overtaken in late vote tallies by a GOP challenger endorsed by the former president. Trump had targeted the six-term incumbent and endorsed Joe Kent, a former Green Beret, in the 3rd Congressional District contest. The district is in southwest Washington, across the border from Portland, Oregon. Herrera Beutler, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010, led Kent by about 4,700 votes on election night but her lead shrunk throughout last week, and updated returns put Kent ahead and into the No. 2 spot on Monday night. Once Clark County, the district’s largest, and Thurston Counties updated their tallies Tuesday, Kent was leading Herrera Beutler by 928 votes. The Associated Press has said the race for the second candidate to advance in the primary is still too early to call as it estimates about 10,000 votes are left to be counted.
WASHINGTON STATE
Raja Krishnamoorthi is publicly urging his party to concentrate on the midterms, instead of vying to replace Carolyn Maloney as the top Oversight Democrat.

His warning comes as Jamie Raskin became the third Democrat to jump into the crowded race. What’s happening: A senior Democrat on the Oversight Committee is sending a public warning to his colleagues: Stay focused on the midterm election amid a quick pile up over who will succeed Chair Carolyn Maloney in the wake of her primary loss.
CONGRESS & COURTS

