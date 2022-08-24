Read full article on original website
Trump announces 'endorsement' of impeachment manager, other New York Democrats in sarcastic posts
Former President Donald Trump made two surprising endorsements Wednesday, stating that he "Strongly Endorse[d]" impeachment manager Dan Goldman and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. "Lawyer Dan Goldman is running for Congress, NY-10, and it is my great honor to Strongly Endorse him," Trump stated in a Truth Social post Wednesday evening....
AOC cruises to renomination uncontested after other ‘Squad’ members faced primaries
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) easily won renomination to Congress on Tuesday in an uncontested Democratic primary after some other progressive lawmakers faced primary challengers in other districts.
2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses
NEW YORK — (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation's largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee,...
Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Kathy Hochul, voters tired of Chuck Schumer: poll
President Biden’s popularity is sagging even further in blue-leaning New York, according to a new poll that also has Republican Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The same survey shows more voters prefer someone else to re-electing Democratic incumbent Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The...
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly in the running to be the House Speaker, if Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should give up her seat. A new report by The Washington Post revealed that Schiff is supposedly making an effort to try to take the top position in the House, if Pelosi, 82, decides to retire following the 2022 Midterm Elections in November.
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Ilhan Omar Narrowly Survives Democratic Primary in Minnesota
It was closer than she wanted, but progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) narrowly defeated centrist Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels in their primary matchup Tuesday night, winning on a margin that indicates a much shakier standing in her Minneapolis district than most expected. Samuels ran largely on backlash to...
NY Primary Day: All eyes on 12th District
Longtime Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney is fighting to keep her seat, facing off against Congressman Jerry Nadler and attorney Suraj Patel. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has the latest on the race.
With Nadler's victory, the end of an ERA for Carolyn Maloney
NEW YORK — Rep. Jerry Nadler's decisive victory in Tuesday night's Democratic primary marked the end of an era for Rep. Carolyn Maloney, whose appeals to keep a woman in Manhattan's congressional delegation fell on deaf ears. Maloney, who will be out of power for the first time since...
POLITICO Playbook: Dems flip 2022 on its head
It’s time to adjust your expectations for November. For weeks, pundits have homed in on the special election in New York’s 19th Congressional District as a national bellwether. The seat is a true toss-up — one of those rare districts won by BARACK OBAMA in 2012, DONALD TRUMP in 2016 and JOE BIDEN in 2020 — and the national parties responded appropriately, sending in huge sums of money and organizational resources to win it.
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney routs progressive challenger in heated New York primary
ALBANY, N.Y. — Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney prevailed Tuesday in the primary for the newly drawn 17th congressional district in New York, despite a spirited challenge from the party’s progressive wing and disapproval from a host of his peers. His victory over state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi in the...
POLITICO Playbook: Dems' hopes for N.Y. come crashing down
COUNTDOWN — 11 weeks until Election Day. PRIMARY DAY — Some of the year’s most consequential (and highly anticipated) primary battles will be decided tonight in two of the largest states in the country: New York and Florida. NEW YORK STATE OF MIND: “Democrats began the year...
Rep. Nadler slides to victory in N.Y. 12th Congressional District
Congressman Jerry Nadler has defeated Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and attorney Suraj Patel in the hotly contested 12th Congressional District. CBS2's Ali Bauman was at Nadler's headquarters on the Upper West Side when the projection came down, not even an hour after the polls closed.
Rep. Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Trump, concedes
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, one of two Republican members of Washington state’s congressional delegation who voted to impeach Donald Trump, has conceded her reelection bid after being overtaken in late vote tallies by a GOP challenger endorsed by the former president. Trump had targeted the six-term incumbent and endorsed Joe Kent, a former Green Beret, in the 3rd Congressional District contest. The district is in southwest Washington, across the border from Portland, Oregon. Herrera Beutler, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010, led Kent by about 4,700 votes on election night but her lead shrunk throughout last week, and updated returns put Kent ahead and into the No. 2 spot on Monday night. Once Clark County, the district’s largest, and Thurston Counties updated their tallies Tuesday, Kent was leading Herrera Beutler by 928 votes. The Associated Press has said the race for the second candidate to advance in the primary is still too early to call as it estimates about 10,000 votes are left to be counted.
Francis Conole wins Democratic primary for New York's newly redrawn 22nd District
Francis Conole won the Democratic primary for New York’s newly formed 22nd Congressional District, setting the stage for the general election after the primaries were delayed due to redistricting legal battles. The Democratic primary attracted four candidates seeking to clinch the nomination to gain a House seat as the...
Progressives target Trump impeachment lawyer in crowded New York House primary
Daniel Goldman has a target on his back as he heads into Tuesday as the front-runner in a crowded Democratic primary for a New York district that covers lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn.
Raja Krishnamoorthi is publicly urging his party to concentrate on the midterms, instead of vying to replace Carolyn Maloney as the top Oversight Democrat.
His warning comes as Jamie Raskin became the third Democrat to jump into the crowded race. What’s happening: A senior Democrat on the Oversight Committee is sending a public warning to his colleagues: Stay focused on the midterm election amid a quick pile up over who will succeed Chair Carolyn Maloney in the wake of her primary loss.
Trump-backed Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters scrubs website of extreme anti-abortion stance as GOP frets over impact of Roe reversal on the midterms
Blakes Masters' website called for a "federal personhood law" but that stance was removed after he won the Republican primary in Arizona.
The Democratic primary campaign is over. But the fight for a new NYC House seat might just be getting started.
New York's messiest Democratic House primary could be on the verge of becoming its most divisive general election fight.
