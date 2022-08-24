ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 teens shot on West Side

CHICAGO — Three teens were shot Friday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, two males in their late teens and a female teen were in the 400 block of South Laramie Friday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood when the shooting occurred. Police said the two males...
One person stabbed in fight in Berwyn

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) — One person was stabbed in a fight in Berwyn Wednesday evening. Berwyn police said two people got into a fight inside an unspecified business at Cermak Road and Ridgeland Avenue – and it later spilled out into the streets. One of the combatants took...
Report blames Playpen boat accident that severed woman’s feet on ‘improper lookout;’ captain says it was all horrible

CHICAGO (CBS) — A boating tragedy on Lake Michigan’s popular Playpen area sent two women to the hospital recently – and one of them had to have her feet amputated. We obtained an accident report that not only reveals what went wrong, but also who was at the controls of the boat at the time. For the first time Thursday, CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza got in touch with the captain of the boat involved that day.
