One of the questions the Los Angeles Lakers had was about the future of LeBron James, who was entering the last year of his deal. After a couple of poor finishes, some wondered whether or not James had grown discontent in Los Angeles, but he silenced all of those sentiments when he signed an extension that will keep him with the Lakers until the end of the 2023-24 season at minimum. With James committed for at least two more seasons, it allows Los Angeles to be more aggressive in trade talks to improve the roster.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO