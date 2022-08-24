ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Rose Reveals His Starting 5 NBA Players Of All Time

Jalen Rose has been involved in basketball in some way or another for a very long time at this point. He was part of the legendary "Fab Five" with the University of Michigan in the early 1990s and then spent 13 seasons in the NBA before transitioning to the role of an analyst with ESPN.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Calls LeBron James ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime Player’

One of the questions the Los Angeles Lakers had was about the future of LeBron James, who was entering the last year of his deal. After a couple of poor finishes, some wondered whether or not James had grown discontent in Los Angeles, but he silenced all of those sentiments when he signed an extension that will keep him with the Lakers until the end of the 2023-24 season at minimum. With James committed for at least two more seasons, it allows Los Angeles to be more aggressive in trade talks to improve the roster.
Nate Archibald death rumor gets debunked by NBA legend’s wife

NBA legend Nate Archibald is “alive and well” despite recent reports claiming that he has passed away at the age of 73. On Friday, rumors circulated online that Archibald has died amid his failing health. Sports columnist Peter Vecsey also believed the shocking and heartbreaking claims, noting that his “Harlem friends are saying Tiny Archibald died.” He then shared the NBA icon’s heart transplant years ago and other ailments as potential cause of death before sharing his tribute to his good friend.
Durant trolls Patriots fan with Brady chirp during preseason game

Kevin Durant has takes about everything -- even the state of the New England Patriots. The Brooklyn Nets forward, who will remain a Brooklyn Nets forward this season after a failed trade request, couldn't resist ribbing a Patriots fan Friday night on Twitter during New England's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Australia Enlists NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal on Indigenous Reform

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Former US basketball star Shaquille O'Neal will help Australia's new government implement reforms for an Indigenous voice to parliament, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday said, standing alongside NBA Hall of famer. Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party government is seeking a referendum, needed to change the constitution,...
