Avon Beats Medina 43-42 in Game of The Year, Medina’s Stoddard throws 620 a Northeast Ohio All-time Record, Avon’s Caffey runs for 298
The Avon Eagles ran behind junior running back Javorion Caffey’s 298 yards and 3 TD and held off the Medina Bees and junior quarterback Dan Stoddard’s school-record 620 yards and 6 TD in a wild thriller on Friday night in Avon. Avon’s Caffey dominated the 4th quarter, busting...
North Ridgeville football: Rangers come back late to top Valley Forge; first 2-0 start since 2015
The odds looked slim for North Ridgeville as it entered the fourth quarter trailing Valley Forge, 20-7, on Aug. 25. But the resiliency of the team showed as the Rangers scored two touchdowns and stopped two Patriots’ drives to come out with a 21-20 win. The comeback was an...
No. 3 Avon edges No. 11 Medina in a wild one, 43-42
AVON, Ohio – Sometimes there’s a high school football game that’s so well played on both sides of the ball, it’s a shame someone had to lose. At Avon’s Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet Stadium Friday night, No. 3 Avon (2-0) and No. 11 Medina (1-1) engaged in a wild shootout that wasn’t decided until the final seconds. But, after a 61-yard touchdown pass from Dan Stoddard to Jack Wojciak with 35 seconds remaining, the Bees’ 2-point conversion pass fell just a couple feet shy of a completion, lifting Avon to a thrilling 43-42 non-conference victory.
Massillon tops GlenOak in OHSAA Game of the Week
Massillon beat GlenOak 35-7, to improve to 1-1 in Friday's OHSAA Game of the Week on Spectrum News 1. The Tigers will play Mansfield Senrior next week, while the Golden Eagles (1-1) visit Austintown Fitch.
Boys soccer: Brookside rallies late, but Keystone’s Yoho punches in winning goal for 5-4 late win
After dropping its first two contests, Keystone finally had a chance to play a home game Aug. 24 against Lorain County League foe Brookside. While Keystone looked to be running away with the game late, Brookside tied the game late before Zander Yoho kicked his fourth goal in the 78th minute for a 5-4 win. Keystone moved to 1-2 (1-0) while Brookside dropped its first game of the season.
The scores are in for FNTD Week 2
Friday Night Touchdown is back! Week 2 of high school football features some exciting and intriguing non-conference matchups.
Sandusky at Lorain high school football game preview for Aug. 26
For the record: In Week 1, Lorain equaled its win total from 2021. The Titans are looking for more in Week 2 as they travel to Sandusky. The first thing they look to improve on is their red zone offense. Lorain had two scoreless drives inside Ravenna’s 20-yard line, including a fumble on the goal line. The Titans won, 16-8, thanks to a 60-yard rushing touchdown from running back John Salamon in the waning minutes. Sandusky defeated Holland Springfield, 40-21. Lorain will have revenge on its mind as the Blue Streaks outscored the Titans, 36-6, in 2021.
4 local sports legends to join Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame
The Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame has announced four new members who will be inducted during a ceremony on Oct. 18.
Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game
Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
Slow fishing around Cleveland prompts angling preparation: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are certain times of the year when preparation is a better game plan than going fishing. The next week or two may be one of those times. The Lake Erie walleye and yellow perch aren’t cooperating right now. Even the bluegills, rock bass, crappies and channel catfish can be difficult to catch.
The 15 Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio
There’s a lot to love about Cleveland, Ohio. Although the city doesn’t tend to make it to the top of most travelers’ bucket lists, spend a day in this up-and-coming city, and you’ll quickly realize why it should be! From its thriving arts community and buzzing craft beer scene to its world-class museums and fun annual festivals, this place really does have something for everyone.
Pearl Crossing gains final Middleburg Heights commission approval
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Redevelopment plans for a 3.8-acre former Ganley collision center site at the corner of West 130th St. and Pearl Road received Middleburg Heights Planning Commission’s final approval at its Wednesday (Aug. 24) meeting. The $6 million planned mixed-use (PMU) development, called Pearl Crossing, will...
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area
If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.
All’s Fair In…Maybe Not
Well, it is “Fair Time”, and any number of things go on there, except…. I always try to get to at least one fair as Summer winds down–Portage, Geauga, Lorain, State, whatever. Each fair has something about it, a story of how it got to be what it is, when it is, all that. Portage, for instance, has the “Portage County Randolph Fair” and to our west we have the “Lorain County Wellington Fair”. {My favorite, because I grew up in it.} This is at least partly because each of these locations–Randolph, Wellington–had their own , independent fairs, separate from the county fairs, held in the county seats–Ravenna, Elyria–and folks could go to either, or both the independent or the county whoop-ti-doo. That lasted until the state agricultural society announced that it would only support county fairs, AND the value of the real estate tied up in fairgrounds in the given county seats exceeded the revenue produced by its use for, actually, only a few days a year. So, the two entities–county and independent– were combined, to ensure the financial backing and to make winners ( in 4-H and such) eligible to move on to state competition, should they choose to do that (Of course, they can often move on anyway, if they just pay the entrance fee.). Other independent fairs mostly slowly died out unless they had some very strong backing from somewhere and/or a fabled history which lived on in one form or another. And, of course, there are still plenty of local celebrations of one sort or another, highlighting a local product, history, event or personality. Which brings me to item # 1.
Blue Angels pilot with Cleveland ties to fly at Labor Day air show at Burke
As part of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels team, Lt. Cmdr. Cary Rickoff is excited to perform with his team at the Cleveland International Air Show from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5 at Burke Lakefront Airport. While he enjoys each city the team performs in every year, Cleveland has...
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Locals are big fans of this central Ohio chain. The chain claims to have the "best tacos al pastor in the city," and many central Ohioans wholeheartedly agree with that statement. Their al pastor tacos feature flavorful marinated pork, sliced pineapple, onions, and cilantro inside corn tortillas. You also can't go wrong with their beef tongue and fish tacos.
Special Marine Warning issued for Lake Erie lakeshore
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Marine Warning for parts of the Lake Erie lakeshore as far west at The Islands to as far east as Willowick.
Area’s past comes to life in old photos
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When John Buchanan Sr. returned from serving in the Air Force during WWII, he wanted to continue his love of flying. He went into the service to learn to fly, so it was a lifelong dream that didn’t fade after he returned, but buying or renting a plane wasn’t a possibility.
4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
Then you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're craving a good piece of crispy Southern-style fried chicken, you can't go wrong with this restaurant near the Goodyear Theater. The restaurant also has tasty fried chicken gizzards and livers. As for sides, customers highly recommend the collard greens and mac & cheese.
Driver hits, kills Kent State student on scooter
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for the driver in a deadly hit-skip crash that killed a Kent State Student.
