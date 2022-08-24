ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Former sheriff’s deputy sentenced to 21+ years for enticing 2 Union County girls online

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NURq_0hSlRJlj00

CHARLOTTE — A former Colorado sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for talking two girls from Union County into sending sexually explicit videos and photos via Snapchat, according to U.S. Attorney Dena King.

Vincent Ryan Potter, 38, formerly of Colorado, also was ordered to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison for the coercion and enticement of minors.

Potter used Snapchat to coerce the two minors between January and April 2021 to take part in sexually explicit conduct. According to court documents, Potter did that to produce child pornography.

At the time, Potter was a deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. He began communicating with a 14-year-old female in Union County, investigators said. Potter knew the victim was a teenager.

King said the deputy created multiple Snapchat accounts and pretended to be a 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man.

The U.S. attorney said the deputy enticed and pressured the victim to send him photos and videos of “herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”

Potter threatened the minor and said he would send the material to her friends and put images on the internet if she didn’t do what he said, according to court documents.

Potter also began talking to another teen in Union County on Snapchat and coerced her to do the same.

On March 4, Potter pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

“Potter is an online predator who contacted vulnerable children via social media and used deception, pressure, and threats to coerce his young victims into sending him sexually explicit images and videos of themselves. Potter was a sworn officer of the law which makes this case particularly disturbing,” said King. “I commend the law enforcement agencies that investigated this case for working closely across state lines to locate Potter and put a stop to his predatory behavior.”

Potter remains in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

(ALSO READ: Predator targeted mothers on dating apps to gain access to children, police say)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Matthews police chief retires, town officials say

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews Police Chief Clark A. Pennington resigned Friday, the town confirmed in a news release. He resigned “in order to retire from law enforcement and pursue another opportunity,” the news release stated. Pennington was named chief of the Matthews Police Department on Dec. 18,...
MATTHEWS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Union County, NC
Union County, NC
Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: One person dead in south Charlotte shooting; investigation underway

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Saturday morning. Detectives said they responded to an assist MEDIC call for service around 7:45 a.m. on Cherrycrest Lane, off of Archdale Drive. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot more than once behind an apartment complex. He died at the scene, investigators said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Families plea for change after losing loved ones to repeat offenders

CHARLOTTE — Something seen far too often is repeat offenders out on bond who are then accused of murder. Earlier this week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Jcarta Sanders, 25, was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte. Prosecutors said a car was shot seven times Tuesday afternoon and one bullet hit Sanders in the head, killing him as he sat in the driver’s seat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Apps#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Troopers: 1 person dead in overnight crash on I-85

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte early Friday morning, officials say. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it responded just after 3 a.m. to southbound I-85 near Freedom Drive. Troopers told Channel 9 one person died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman in custody after police pursuit ends in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over a police pursuit Thursday afternoon as a driver weaved through traffic on Charlotte streets. The car sped through areas along North Tryon Street and East Sugar Creek Road at about 4 p.m. The driver entered turn lanes and medians several times. The...
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
105K+
Followers
118K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy