Read full article on original website
sonia
3d ago
Yep, I will be on the lookout for a forehead. We will need a picture?!? 🥱
Reply
7
Jiffy Lube
3d ago
If I see those bangs anywhere I’ll be sure to report it..
Reply
7
Related
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff searching for man accused of robbing minor
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of robbing a minor. According to the sheriff, deputies responded to Kentwood Brick on Highway 51 after an employee reported he had been robbed. Deputies say Christopher Johnson robbed a 17-year-old coworker while both...
WDSU
Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Metairie
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night in Metairie. Just before 7:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the 2400 block of Pasadena Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man inside a home...
Woman fatally shoots man near Bush area, St. Tammany detectives say
According to the STPSO, the shooting happened in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush Louisiana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in St. Helena Parish
GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Last Stop Mini Mart on Highway 10 on Friday. Deputies arrived at the scene around 11:35 p.m. and found that five individuals had suffered injuries. Three of those people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital.
JPSO: Man found shot dead inside Metairie home
An investigation is underway in Jefferson Parish after detectives say a man was found dead at a Metairie home on Thursday.
Photos: Louisiana woman used cardboard box to hide from cameras, break into dentist office
A burglar tried to conceal her identity using a big cardboard box to enter a Louisiana dentist's office
WDSU
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announces more details on inmates of pod 2E
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office has announced more details on the inmates that were involved in the days-long protest in pod 2E. The sheriff's office reported that only minor injuries from the protest were reported and that each inmate was checked by a medical provider. Pod...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard
BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
L'Observateur
Tangipahoa Man Wanted for Simple Robbery of a Juvenile
On Monday August 22, 2022, deputies responded to Kentwood Brick on Highway 51 for reports of an employee being robbed. Throughout the investigation, deputies discovered Christopher Johnson, a resident of the Village of Tangipahoa, robbed a 17 year old coworker while both parties were in the restroom during a break. According to witnesses, the victim exited a bathroom stall where he was approached by Johnson and several other employees. Johnson proceeded to remove the victim’s cell phone from his pocket and told him he would give it back if the victim paid him $300. Meanwhile, another employee, later identified as Kevin Bates of Fluker, slapped the victim across the face. After the incident, Johnson left the brick plant for lunch and never returned.
wbrz.com
Tangipahoa deputies searching for missing 46-year-old woman
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are asking for assistance in locating a woman missing for nearly a week, as of Wednesday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office publicly declared Jamie Fleetwood, 46, missing. Fleetwood was first reported missing Aug. 18 after failing to report for work. She is possibly driving a gray...
wbrz.com
Teenager detained after child was shot at Baton Rouge apartment Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was questioned Friday morning after another child was shot and wounded at an apartment complex. The shooting was first reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the Copper Ridge apartments on Lobdell Boulevard, south of Greenwell Springs Road. Sources told WBRZ that a girl was taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
an17.com
Longtime TPSO Deputy Jimmy Travis enters Sheriff's race
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief James “Jimmy” Travis has officially announced his intention to seek election as the next Sheriff of Tangipahoa Parish. Travis would become the successor to current Sheriff Daniel Edwards, who will retire in 2024 after 20 years of service. Travis has a long...
wbrz.com
Deputies arrest woman for shooting person in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies arrested a woman who allegedly shot a person in Livingston Parish Monday morning. Tuesday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said there is an arrest warrant for Shelby Perritt's involvement in the shooting that happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. UPDATE: A suspect was arrested in the case on August 25, 2022. For more information read: Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Original:. Baton Rouge,...
Man shot and killed near Algiers Point Friday afternoon: NOPD
According to the police, a male victim was shot in McDonough at the intersection of Teche Street at Red Allen Way.
brproud.com
BRPD: Tip leads to arrest of man accused of attempted rape at BREC park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Thursday arrest of a suspect accused of attempted rape at a BREC park earlier this month. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the suspect as 21-year-old Dominick Moore of Baton Rouge. Police said the attempted rape of a woman...
brproud.com
Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
‘Not self defense’, Mandeville man reportedly shoots victim during argument
Further investigation revealed that Maxted was not acting in self defense because his life was not in danger.
NOPD says woman ‘declared deceased’ on Chef Menteur Highway, details surrounding death unclear
Early reports indicate an adult female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, however, details on the victim's age were unclear. The NOPD confirmed the woman's death around 7:30 p.m.
Comments / 6