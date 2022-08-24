ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Comments / 6

sonia
3d ago

Yep, I will be on the lookout for a forehead. We will need a picture?!? 🥱

Reply
7
Jiffy Lube
3d ago

If I see those bangs anywhere I’ll be sure to report it..

Reply
7
WDSU

Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
DESTREHAN, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night in Metairie. Just before 7:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the 2400 block of Pasadena Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man inside a home...
METAIRIE, LA
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
City
Tangipahoa, LA
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
brproud.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in St. Helena Parish

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Last Stop Mini Mart on Highway 10 on Friday. Deputies arrived at the scene around 11:35 p.m. and found that five individuals had suffered injuries. Three of those people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
#P3 Tips
WWL

Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard

BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
BUSH, LA
L'Observateur

Tangipahoa Man Wanted for Simple Robbery of a Juvenile

On Monday August 22, 2022, deputies responded to Kentwood Brick on Highway 51 for reports of an employee being robbed. Throughout the investigation, deputies discovered Christopher Johnson, a resident of the Village of Tangipahoa, robbed a 17 year old coworker while both parties were in the restroom during a break. According to witnesses, the victim exited a bathroom stall where he was approached by Johnson and several other employees. Johnson proceeded to remove the victim’s cell phone from his pocket and told him he would give it back if the victim paid him $300. Meanwhile, another employee, later identified as Kevin Bates of Fluker, slapped the victim across the face. After the incident, Johnson left the brick plant for lunch and never returned.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
wbrz.com

Tangipahoa deputies searching for missing 46-year-old woman

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are asking for assistance in locating a woman missing for nearly a week, as of Wednesday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office publicly declared Jamie Fleetwood, 46, missing. Fleetwood was first reported missing Aug. 18 after failing to report for work. She is possibly driving a gray...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
an17.com

Longtime TPSO Deputy Jimmy Travis enters Sheriff's race

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief James “Jimmy” Travis has officially announced his intention to seek election as the next Sheriff of Tangipahoa Parish. Travis would become the successor to current Sheriff Daniel Edwards, who will retire in 2024 after 20 years of service. Travis has a long...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. UPDATE: A suspect was arrested in the case on August 25, 2022. For more information read: Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Original:. Baton Rouge,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy