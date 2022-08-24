The Black Keys is an American rock band formed in Akron, Ohio, in 2001. The group members are Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney. Auerbach and Carney were friends since childhood and started the group after dropping out of college. This duo started from scratch recording music in basements and self-producing their records. As time passed hard work paid off and they became one of the most popular garage rock artists.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO