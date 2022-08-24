ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Coinbase Hit With Lawsuit From Customers Who Had Crypto Stolen From Their Accounts

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is facing a class lawsuit for its alleged failure to secure its customers’ accounts. According to recent court documents, Coinbase customer George Kattula claims that his account was hacked and his crypto assets were stolen because of the platform’s failure to implement adequate security measures against fraudulent activities.
$150 million ‘Much Wow’ yacht left behind by crypto hedge fund’s collapse

The now bankrupt Three Arrows Capital (3AC) presented signs of mismanagement before the cryptocurrency hedge fund’s ultimate collapse. A report from New York Magazine reveals that 3AC co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu faced criticism from banks and other traders before the company even entered the crypto market. In...
Ethereum’s Main Backer Announces Exact Date the Upcoming Merge Will Be Triggered

The main backer of top smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) is providing an official timetable for the blockchain’s long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. A new post on the Ethereum Foundation blog lays out the schedule for the Merge, which will be initiated in several phases, starting...
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $75M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $75,647,928 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 149rNCmmpK6Hjfi1c6Fs2C2YFLbb7yXbss. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
Markets: Bitcoin treads water, Ether Classic gets a bump, Cosmos gains on Kujira news

Bitcoin and Ether were little changed in Asia on Thursday morning, though Ether Classic rose. Solana and Cardano lost ground along with most other top 10 tokens by capitalization, though the global cryptocurrency market cap edged up 0.23% to US$1.03 trillion. Investors across all financial markets remain on edge about the direction of interest rates in the U.S.
Independent Developers of Ton Announce the Latest Upgrade of the @Wallet Bot, Transforming It into a Full-Service Cryptocurrency Wallet

The development of Toncoin, designed to work in conjunction with the Telegram messaging app, has been one for the books. TON, which stands for “The Open Network,” got its own @wallet bot on Telegram’s open WebApps platform back in April, enabling users to transact Toncoin from within the messaging app. The revolutionary development has since then witnessed growth in terms of usage and transaction volumes.
Coinbase failed to protect user assets, new class action lawsuit claims

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is facing a class action lawsuit for the umpteenth time, this time being accused of failing to protect user assets and causing them financial harm by denying them access to their accounts. The new lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of Georgia by George Kattula, a...
Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Offer Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge

Coinbase (COIN) will offer its own liquid staking token, called Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and, after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
The Twitter Whistleblower Doesn’t Help Elon Musk's Case Much

This is Bloomberg Opinion Today, a dogsled team of Bloomberg Opinion’s opinions. Sign up here . Today the Washington Post released what it calls “an explosive whistleblower complaint” by ​​former Twitter security chief Peiter “Mudge” Zatko. The redacted document is 84 pages long, but Matt Levine points out basically none of it agrees with what Elon Musk is saying to try to get out of his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter.
Elon Musk’s Many Korean Fans Have Built a $15 Billion Tesla Stake

Park Sunghyun and her husband sold their home in Seoul, moved into a rental apartment with their 7-year-old son, and plowed the family’s $230,000 of savings into shares of Tesla Inc. They’re not alone in betting everything on Elon Musk’s electric-car maker. Throughout the pandemic, individual South Koreans thronged...
SEC chief Gary Gensler fires warning shot at ‘crypto’ companies

Gary Gensler is coming after digital currency companies. In his recent opinion piece published on the Wall Street Journal, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fired a warning shot at the digital currency industry. Business compliance. Gensler’s main message for digital currency businesses was that just because...
