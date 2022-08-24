Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Related
beltmag.com
Chicago Was Almost a Country Town
In the 1970s, Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood was a hotbed for people looking for something better—and their music. Chicago should have been a country music town. It first occurred to me in the summer– I was depressed and working as a barista, so what else was there to do but wander around my corner of the city? From my neighborhood, Edgewater, I’d meander east to the lake, north to Devon, or south through Uptown, and the music of Jeff Cowell became my soundtrack. Cowell is a singer-songwriter from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the remote piece of land stretching like a curved finger from the top-right corner of Wisconsin, resting on top of Michigan’s mainland mitten. After graduating from high school in 1969, Cowell drifted around the country, playing his folk songs where he could for a bed, meal, or beer. Among other sojourns, he had a failed pilgrimage to San Francisco (the truck he jumped aboard broke down in the desert of Elko, Nevada), and eventually circled back to the Midwest. In 1975, he recorded his defining album, Lucky Strikes and Liquid Gold. The record, a group of country-tinged folk and rock songs, is a pocket of broken-down Americana charged by Cowell’s endearing hippie optimism. To my surprise, I learned he had recorded the album in Chicago, just blocks from my apartment– maybe he walked the same sidewalks I did.
Tavern on Rush in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood to close permanently
CHICAGO - After 25 years at the corner of Rush and Bellevue, Tavern on Rush will close at the end of 2022, the restaurant announced Thursday. Tavern's owners said the landlord has decided not to renew the restaurant's lease. "It's a tough one to swallow," said Owner Phil Stefani. Tavern...
How a Tragic School Fire Led Journey’s Jonathan Cain to Music
Jonathan Cain was nine years old when a fire broke out on Dec. 1, 1958, at Our Lady of the Angels School in Chicago, where he attended. The blaze started in the basement of one of the buildings and had spread uncontrollably within an hour, leaving children and teachers stranded in various parts of the campus. By the time the fire was extinguished, it was clear that the toll would be shocking. A total of 92 children and three nuns died as a result of the incident, either from the fire itself, heat, smoke inhalation or from injuries sustained as they jumped out of second-floor windows. Cain managed to escape the building.
ABC7 Chicago
Mom whose feet were severed in Chicago 'Playpen' boating accident talks about recovery
CHICAGO -- Nearly two weeks after her feet were severed in a boating accident at the "Playpen" in downtown Chicago, Lana Batochir says she still hasn't seen her two young children but expects to be discharged from the hospital by the end of the week. She hasn't told her 6-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dr. Willie Wilson gives away nearly $200K in grocery store gift cards in Chicago, suburbs
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson returned to his giveaways on Saturday.
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
ZooBrew happening this weekend at Brookfield Zoo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fair warning, there will be lots of wild animals at a unique beer tasting Saturday.It's time for ZooBrew at the Brookfield Zoo.There will be half and full sessions starting at noon featuring more than 80 beer and drink samples to choose from.Attendees will also get a souvenir glass to keep.And while the zoo is open, they can leave the pavilion and visit with the animals.Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased on the Zoo's website.
WSPY NEWS
Family rescued from hotel window in Naperville fire
Three people and a dog were rescued from a burning hotel in Naperville Friday afternoon. The Naperville Fire Department says it happened in the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road at around 12:30. Two children were rescued with a ladder from a second story window. The mother of the two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Cattle Dog mix is looking for his forever home
This is Gumbo. He is an 8-month-old, 54-pound Cattle Dog mix who is as friendly as they come. This handsome boy is happy to snuggle on the couch or play a game of fetch at the park. He loves to be near his human’s side.
msn.com
Village Cuts Deal With Gaslight Bar Owner To Close And Leave Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, IL — The Village of Oak Lawn has reached a tentative agreement with the new owner of the Gaslight Bar, which had its liquor license temporarily suspended this week after two bar patrons were accused of causing a fatal accident after spending the evening at the bar.
Extremely Rare Glimpse Into One of Chicago’s Most Notable Addresses
The penthouse of one of Chicago's most prestigious residential buildings is on the market for the first time in 50 years. Take a look at high-rise luxury like you've never seen. One Of Chicago's Most Prominent Addresses. You're about to get an extremely rare glimpse into one of Chicago's most...
fox32chicago.com
Anti-Cruelty Society waiving adoption fees this weekend
CHICAGO - You could bring home your new best friend this weekend!. The Anti-Cruelty Society is holding an adoption event Saturday. This is part of the "Clear the Shelters" promotion. All pet adoption fees will be waived. You can adopt from the River North or South Loop adoption centers, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where To Find Chicago's Best Hot Dogs According To Chicagoans
'I’m getting hungry just thinking about it!'
Chicago leg of national beagle rescue a great success: 'It was amazing'
Anderson Humane in South Elgin took a leap of faith when it offered to shelter 100 beagles taken from a Virginia breeding facility that was shut down. The facility had 4,000 beagles at the time.
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown Eats: Palatine
WGN Radio is showcasing the northwest suburban village of Palatine this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Palatine video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in August.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Weekend Windup {Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022}
Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022. The weekend is almost here which means it is time to plan! Apple picking has started, so this is a good weekend to get a jump on that. There is still some summer fun to be enjoyed, too. Take a peek at my picks for this weekend:
nypressnews.com
Report blames Playpen boat accident that severed woman’s feet on ‘improper lookout;’ captain says it was all horrible
CHICAGO (CBS) — A boating tragedy on Lake Michigan’s popular Playpen area sent two women to the hospital recently – and one of them had to have her feet amputated. We obtained an accident report that not only reveals what went wrong, but also who was at the controls of the boat at the time. For the first time Thursday, CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza got in touch with the captain of the boat involved that day.
Christkindlmarket 2022: Locations, dates, hours released for Chicago area's beloved holiday market
The Chicago area's beloved German holiday market is back in 3 locations this year!
Chicago-based group Lettuce Entertain You, Do-Rite Donuts sued over COVID-19 surcharge
The plaintiff said he was not told about that 3% surcharge at the Tinley Park doughnut shop before ordering.
Outsider.com
550K+
Followers
59K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0