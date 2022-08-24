ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

beltmag.com

Chicago Was Almost a Country Town

In the 1970s, Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood was a hotbed for people looking for something better—and their music. Chicago should have been a country music town. It first occurred to me in the summer– I was depressed and working as a barista, so what else was there to do but wander around my corner of the city? From my neighborhood, Edgewater, I’d meander east to the lake, north to Devon, or south through Uptown, and the music of Jeff Cowell became my soundtrack. Cowell is a singer-songwriter from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the remote piece of land stretching like a curved finger from the top-right corner of Wisconsin, resting on top of Michigan’s mainland mitten. After graduating from high school in 1969, Cowell drifted around the country, playing his folk songs where he could for a bed, meal, or beer. Among other sojourns, he had a failed pilgrimage to San Francisco (the truck he jumped aboard broke down in the desert of Elko, Nevada), and eventually circled back to the Midwest. In 1975, he recorded his defining album, Lucky Strikes and Liquid Gold. The record, a group of country-tinged folk and rock songs, is a pocket of broken-down Americana charged by Cowell’s endearing hippie optimism. To my surprise, I learned he had recorded the album in Chicago, just blocks from my apartment– maybe he walked the same sidewalks I did.
CHICAGO, IL
94.9 WMMQ

How a Tragic School Fire Led Journey’s Jonathan Cain to Music

Jonathan Cain was nine years old when a fire broke out on Dec. 1, 1958, at Our Lady of the Angels School in Chicago, where he attended. The blaze started in the basement of one of the buildings and had spread uncontrollably within an hour, leaving children and teachers stranded in various parts of the campus. By the time the fire was extinguished, it was clear that the toll would be shocking. A total of 92 children and three nuns died as a result of the incident, either from the fire itself, heat, smoke inhalation or from injuries sustained as they jumped out of second-floor windows. Cain managed to escape the building.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
WGN TV

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

ZooBrew happening this weekend at Brookfield Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fair warning, there will be lots of wild animals at a unique beer tasting Saturday.It's time for ZooBrew at the Brookfield Zoo.There will be half and full sessions starting at noon featuring more than 80 beer and drink samples to choose from.Attendees will also get a souvenir glass to keep.And while the zoo is open, they can leave the pavilion and visit with the animals.Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased on the Zoo's website. 
BROOKFIELD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Family rescued from hotel window in Naperville fire

Three people and a dog were rescued from a burning hotel in Naperville Friday afternoon. The Naperville Fire Department says it happened in the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road at around 12:30. Two children were rescued with a ladder from a second story window. The mother of the two...
NAPERVILLE, IL
#Goats#Chicago Fire#The Billy Goat Tavern
fox32chicago.com

Anti-Cruelty Society waiving adoption fees this weekend

CHICAGO - You could bring home your new best friend this weekend!. The Anti-Cruelty Society is holding an adoption event Saturday. This is part of the "Clear the Shelters" promotion. All pet adoption fees will be waived. You can adopt from the River North or South Loop adoption centers, and...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown Eats: Palatine

WGN Radio is showcasing the northwest suburban village of Palatine this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Palatine video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in August.
PALATINE, IL
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Weekend Windup {Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022}

Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022. The weekend is almost here which means it is time to plan! Apple picking has started, so this is a good weekend to get a jump on that. There is still some summer fun to be enjoyed, too. Take a peek at my picks for this weekend:
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Report blames Playpen boat accident that severed woman’s feet on ‘improper lookout;’ captain says it was all horrible

CHICAGO (CBS) — A boating tragedy on Lake Michigan’s popular Playpen area sent two women to the hospital recently – and one of them had to have her feet amputated. We obtained an accident report that not only reveals what went wrong, but also who was at the controls of the boat at the time. For the first time Thursday, CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza got in touch with the captain of the boat involved that day.
CHICAGO, IL
