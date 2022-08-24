ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police need your help finding downtown LA hit-and-run driver

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Police search for hit-and-run driver from downtown LA incident 00:41

Police are looking for the driver of a blue Mini Cooper who plowed into a man on a moped in downtown Los Angeles and then fled the scene.

The incident, which was captured on camera, occurred at around 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 14.

The Mini Cooper can be seen on video traveling westbound on 3rd Street when the driver slammed into the back of the moped rider, who was waiting for the light at Flower Street.

The moped rider, Miguel Velazquez, was taken to the hospital by paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

According to an online fundraising campaign for the victim, he suffered two broken wrists and an injured tailbone, which has left him unable to work.

Police described the driver of the car as a male Indian or Hispanic in his 40's, and that the royal blue colored Mini Cooper has a panoramic sunroof and possible front end damage.

Anyone with information about the incident or the driver of the Mini Cooper is encouraged to contact Officer Alexis Guizar with Central Traffic Detectives at 213-833-3713 or by email at 39761@lapd.online.

