ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Pennsylvania places of worship prepare for mass shooters

By Dennis Owens, Lauren Rude
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NqOJn_0hSlQBfi00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Houses of worship have been targets of mass shooters across the country and here in Pennsylvania. To arm themselves with more than prayers, faith leaders gathered in Harrisburg for training that most wished was unnecessary, but sadly, it is.

“Unfortunately, even a church isn’t a safe haven anymore,” said Brad Bowers, a pastor at Freedom Bike Church.

On Tuesday, threat assessment specialist, Dr. Aaron Cotkin, with the Secret Service, spent hours preaching preparedness to leaders of churches, synagogues, and temples.

Clearfield County High School provides training for active shooter

“Security is always important for any kind of congregation where you’re gonna have a lot of people. We can’t trust everybody unfortunately even in a church setting,” Bowers said.

Congressman Scott Perry organized the event.

“There’s a concern in our faith community that they’re unsafe and we wanted to share some best practices,” Perry said.

Bowers says the biggest practice for him is threat assessment.

“It’s important to know who’s walking through your doors and be able to assess it and decide what’s the best course of action for it,” Bowers said.

Tips for congregants include knowing where the exits are and being aware of their surroundings. Plus, as York County District Attorney Dave Sunday says, “communicate, communicate, communicate. If there’s anything you think is a concern make sure you call the police because they are in a  position to look into it and see if it’s real.”

The day concluded with security experts taking specific questions on safety and arming the faithful with more than prayers to fight evil.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“We can show people what they can do to take some control over their lives. Not only does that make them feel better but it also makes them safer,” Sunday said.

When asked about the role of mental health, the York District attorney responded it is woefully and inadequately funded across Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

As Pennsylvania goes…

With the 2022 midterm elections coming up, last weekend’s Netroots Nation conference in Pittsburgh was a strategy session. ABOVE PHOTO: 1Hood Power CEO Jasiri X speaks at Netroots Nation on August 20, 2022. (Photos courtesy Netroots Nation) By Denise Clay-Murray. When the 2020 presidential election was called in favor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police welcome 64 new troopers

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. man who attacked police on Jan. 6 gets 46-month sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Friday to 46 months in federal prison for attacking a police officer with a Donald Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The newspaper reported that Howard Richardson, 72, of King of Prussia, told the court in Washington “there’s no excuse” for his behavior […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearfield, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Harrisburg, PA
Government
earnthenecklace.com

Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?

Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

10K naloxone requests filled by PA mail-in program

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTRY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wolf administration announce Thursday a recent milestone in filling 10,000 requests for naloxone through a mail-based program. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP,) the Department of Health (DOH,) and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced that they have officially filled 10,000 requests for naloxone […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Court loosens rules on where malpractice cases can be filed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court on Thursday reversed its own two-decade-old rule that required medical malpractice cases to be filed in the county where the alleged harm occurred, a win for civil plaintiffs and the lawyers who represent them but a potentially costly change for health care providers. The decision by the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Threat Assessment#Synagogues#Mental Health#Freedom Bike Church#The Secret Service
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Destination PA: State Capitol, the only town in the state, and more!

(WHTM) — This week on Destination Pennsylvania we take you on a journey across the Commonwealth to some of the most popular, and sometimes less known, travel destinations the state has to offer. We begin our travels in Harrisburg at the State Capitol. While lawmakers are making history, they are also surrounded by historical beauty. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
PennLive.com

Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’

As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Man wanted in Shippensburg taken into custody

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: A man wanted in Shippensburg, Cumberland County, has been taken into custody, according to state police. Police had been looking for William Lewis, 32. Investigators haven't said what prompted the search. A shelter-in-place was initiated at schools in the Shippensburg Area School District during the...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Dispute at mall ends when woman pulls out gun; no injuries

PENNSYLVANIA (Associated Press) – A dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls on Thursday ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety, authorities said. Police said no injuries were reported and no shots were fired by the woman who pulled the […]
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Court: Your license plate could get you pulled over in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police can now pull over drivers that have any part of their license plates covered. This ruling follows a case from April 2021, where an officer pulled over a car that had a license plate with the bottom strip covered up. Specifically, it was said the frame encircling the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy