Harris County, TX

Community Impact Houston

Montgomery proposes same tax rate for FY 2022-23

Montgomery City Council will vote on the city's tax rate Sept. 13. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Montgomery is proposing a tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 of $0.4 per $100 valuation. This is the same tax rate council adopted during FY 2021-22. The tax rate is set to be adopted at a regular City Council meeting Sept. 13.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opens Tomball office

The Field, a coworking space for small businesses, is in the second floor of the Bank of America building in Tomball. (Courtesy Peter Licata) Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opened its new Tomball office in mid-August at 1431 Graham Road, Ste. 130, Tomball, within the renovated Bank of America building, known as The Field. The counseling center offers individual, family and couples counseling for children and adults with a Spanish-speaking therapist available. The center plans to accept health insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare, as the new center is established. 281-769-2238. www.clearhopewellness.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Shenandoah tax rate sees near 18% decrease

Shenandoah adopted a new tax rate that is around 18% lower than the previous fiscal year. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Shenandoah City Council approved a 17.9% decrease in the tax rate for the next fiscal year after a unanimous vote during an Aug. 24 meeting. The tax rate for the...
SHENANDOAH, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Commissioners Court debates ambulance bus purchase

The Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of a multipatient transport vehicle pending American Rescue Plan Act approval. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of a multipatient transport vehicle–an ambus, or medical ambulance bus—pending federal American Rescue Plan Act approval, at its Aug....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median

A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

West University Place considers progressive rate charges for city water bills as drought conditions persist

The city of West University Place is looking at options for its water rates as drought conditions persist. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) During an Aug. 22 meeting, the West University Place City Council was presented a report on monthly residential water consumption alongside possible rate changes for water use. Of...
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
