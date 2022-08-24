Read full article on original website
Katy ISD trustees approve Nov. 8 tax rate election to fund teacher, staff compensation
The KISD board of trustees unanimously approved the district’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget at the Aug. 22 board meeting, which included almost $1.19 billion in expenditures. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Katy ISD will hold a tax rate election Nov. 8 with the intention of upping the district’s teacher and staff...
Montgomery County notebook: Budget approval preview
To fund its 2022-23 budget, Montgomery County commissioners approved a proposed property tax rate of $0.3764 per $100 of taxable property, but as the rate exceeds the effective rate, a public hearing is scheduled on Aug. 26. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners are set to approve a $397...
Harris County ESD 11 commissioners propose tax rate decrease for FY 2022-23
Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners approved a proposed a tax rate of $0.029336 for fiscal year 2022-23 at their Aug. 23 board meeting. (Courtesy Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11) Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners approved a proposed a tax rate of $0.029336...
Montgomery proposes same tax rate for FY 2022-23
Montgomery City Council will vote on the city's tax rate Sept. 13. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Montgomery is proposing a tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 of $0.4 per $100 valuation. This is the same tax rate council adopted during FY 2021-22. The tax rate is set to be adopted at a regular City Council meeting Sept. 13.
The Woodlands Township's 2023 tax rate to dip below no-new-revenue rate
The Woodlands Township concluded its budget workshops Aug. 24. (Screenshot via The Woodlands Township) The Woodlands Township board of directors set a maximum proposed property tax rate of $0.1875 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2023 at its Aug. 24 budget workshop, and it will adopt the rate in early September, officials said.
League City tax rate to drop at least $0.05
League City will officially approve its fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate Sept. 27. (Courtesy city of League City) While League City's fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate is not yet official, it will end up at least $0.05 lower than the existing rate. League City City Council on Aug. 23 approved...
Fort Bend ISD board of trustees approves November tax rate election
Through a 6-1 vote, the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees has called a special tax rate election set for Nov. 8. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees has officially given the go ahead for a voter-approval tax rate election. The board of trustees voted...
No election this fall for Friendswood ISD’s open board positions
Beau Egert will replace Position 5 Trustee Robert C. McCabe (top row, left) in November. (Courtesy Friendswood ISD) No election will be held this fall for Friendswood ISD’s three open board of trustees positions. Only one candidate filed an application for each of the seats by the Aug. 22...
Pearland to create webpage showing council members' business deals, finance reports
From left, Pearland City Council members Joseph Koza and Alex Kamkar; Mayor Kevin Cole; and council members Adrian Hernandez and Layni Cade gather on the dais. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) After a summer of discussion regarding increasing standards for Pearland City Council members who seek to enter into deals with...
Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opens Tomball office
The Field, a coworking space for small businesses, is in the second floor of the Bank of America building in Tomball. (Courtesy Peter Licata) Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opened its new Tomball office in mid-August at 1431 Graham Road, Ste. 130, Tomball, within the renovated Bank of America building, known as The Field. The counseling center offers individual, family and couples counseling for children and adults with a Spanish-speaking therapist available. The center plans to accept health insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare, as the new center is established. 281-769-2238. www.clearhopewellness.com.
Shenandoah tax rate sees near 18% decrease
Shenandoah adopted a new tax rate that is around 18% lower than the previous fiscal year. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Shenandoah City Council approved a 17.9% decrease in the tax rate for the next fiscal year after a unanimous vote during an Aug. 24 meeting. The tax rate for the...
Humble ISD board members to consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from board committees
Humble ISD trustees will consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from all board committees following a poll taken by President Martina Lemond Dixon during a special-called Aug. 18 meeting. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble ISD trustees will consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from all board committees following a poll taken by...
Oak Ridge North adopts no-new-revenue tax rate, amends Waste Management contract
At its Aug. 22 meeting, the Oak Ridge North City Council adopted a tax rate of $0.4248 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 and approved an amended contract with Waste Management. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Oak Ridge North unanimously approved and adopted a no-new-revenue fiscal year...
Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.
Spring ISD board Positions 1, 2, 3 are uncontested ahead of Nov. election
Spring ISD board Secretary Kelly P. Hodges (left) and Trustee Deborah Jensen (right) have filed for re-election in the Nov. 8 election. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Following the conclusion of the candidate filing period for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, no challengers have filed to run for three Spring ISD...
Houston approves $539,000 to fill gift cards ahead of second planned gun buyback program
The city initially allocated $1 million to the gun buyback effort, which was created to collect unwanted guns and stop guns from getting caught up in illegal trading and in the hands of criminals, curious teenagers and children. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) A gun buyback event hosted by the city...
Montgomery County Commissioners Court debates ambulance bus purchase
The Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of a multipatient transport vehicle pending American Rescue Plan Act approval. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of a multipatient transport vehicle–an ambus, or medical ambulance bus—pending federal American Rescue Plan Act approval, at its Aug....
FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median
A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
West University Place considers progressive rate charges for city water bills as drought conditions persist
The city of West University Place is looking at options for its water rates as drought conditions persist. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) During an Aug. 22 meeting, the West University Place City Council was presented a report on monthly residential water consumption alongside possible rate changes for water use. Of...
Here's who is running for Willis ISD school board in the Nov. 8 election
Ten candidates are running for the four open Willis ISD board of trustees positions. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Candidate filing for the Nov. 8 general election closed Aug. 22, and 10 candidates are running for the four open Willis ISD board of trustees positions, according to candidate filing information posted on the district's website.
