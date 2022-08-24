Read full article on original website
Related
Bloody Elbow
The Level Change Podcast 187: Luke Rockhold still has Dana White in his crosshairs
Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
UFC・
Bloody Elbow
KSI finishes Swarmz in second round: Full fight video highlights and results
Social media star KSI is boxing not once, but twice in one night at The O2 Arena in London. Part one was a matchup against rapper Swarmz, who took this fight on short notice and looked like he’d never boxed before. Predictably, Swarmz looked like someone who’d never boxed before, and KSI ripped him apart. KSI scored a knockdown in the opening round and then once more in the second round to pick up a comically easy win.
Comments / 0