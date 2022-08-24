ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Marco Island short-term rental ordinance passes

By Madelyn Werder
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A38nF_0hSlP3ew00

A new ordinance has been passed to residents of Marco Island regarding the future of short-term rental owners in the area.

In a recent article , our reporter Alexandra Rangel discovered that this ordinance gained a lot of traction with some locals, however, others were not happy about it and said they will be ready to sue for potential damages if the issue passes.

The Marco Island Ordinance is titled, “Implement a Single-Family Home Transient Rental Registration Program”. This ordinance will have short-term rental owners register their property with the city as a rental home – and new rules will be required.

The long list of new rules includes registering as a transient rental every year and making sure that guests are abiding by parking and noise regulations. The list includes more.

Any violation of rules or complaints can result in penalties and suspensions now for owners.

This issue was passed Tuesday night.

Alys Macias, chairperson of Keep Marco Island Free, a non-profit political committee created to promote public policies, education, operations, and commercial solutions of responsibility and respect for vacation rentals and tourism for Marco Island said,

We knew we were facing an uphill battle with this bait and switch referendum. This is but one step in a longer battle to defend our fundamental rights. The ill-conceived nature of this law will devastate the tourism economy, depress housing prices and raise taxes due to the administration of the ordinance and the pending homeowner and business owner lawsuit. Our primary goal was to educate voters about the illegal components of this law and we did our best in a short amount of time. This is now in the hands of Marco Island City Council and the courts to resolve."
Macias

Per city officials in a statement Wednesday morning, following next Tuesday's certification of the results, the ordinance will come before the city council for two public readings and hearings before it goes into full effect.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
Marco Island, FL
Society
Local
Florida Education
Marco Island, FL
Government
City
Marco Island, FL
Local
Florida Government
coastalbreezenews.com

Marco Island Ordinance to Implement Single-Family Home Transient Rental Registration Program

Following the vote on August 23, 2022 by Marco Island voters in favor of an ordinance to implement a single-family home transient rental registration program, Collier County Canvassing Board will certify the results on August 30th at 3:00pm. Following certification, the ordinance as approved by the voters will be placed for first reading on a future agenda for the City Council. The ordinance will not be in effect, and no action is required, until there have been two readings with public hearings before the City Council, as specified within the language of the ordinance.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Housing Prices#Politics State#Politics Legislative
floridapolitics.com

Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money

Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LGBTQ+ community wields impactful purchasing power in Collier County

“Inclusive” and “diverse” are two buzzwords frequently heard lately, and they include one group often overlooked in the community when it comes to purchasing power. The LGBTQ+ community is big when it comes to business, according to the last census, as it’s the fastest-growing minority group in the United States.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bayfront in Naples loses outdoor live entertainment permit

Bayfront, the Naples shopping, dining and residential development at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41 on the Gordon River, is no longer allowed to have outdoor music and events as Naples City Council voted to revoke the development’s live entertainment permit. Bayfront has a history of receiving...
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
floridapolitics.com

Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal

I think the landowners just thought they could get away with it. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

GOP nominee decided for Florida House District 77

The Florida House of Representatives seat for District 77 in Lee County has a Republican nominee. Republican Mike Giallombardo is the current representative for District 77 but did not run for re-election. Instead, Republican Tiffany Esposito will be the Republican nominee after receiving 71% of the vote over challenger Ford...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Junk King expands its kingdom with new Naples location

The eco-friendly junk removal service Junk King has recently expanded its services in southwest Florida under the management of Shauna and Joseph Posca. The addition of Junk King Naples will bring the brand’s eco-friendly approach to more people throughout Florida. The Poscas are starting their reign with diverse experience...
NAPLES, FL
sfwmd.gov

Lower West Coast Water Supply Plan Update

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is encouraging our partners, stakeholders and the public to provide comments on the Draft 2022 Lower West Coast (LWC) Water Supply Plan Update. The plan will assess current and projected water needs in the LWC Water Supply Planning Area through 2045. The planning...
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy