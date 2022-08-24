Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
10-year-old Oklahoma boy honored after saving mom from drowning
KINGSTON, Okla. — A 10-year-old boy in southern Oklahoma was honored after saving his mother's life after he saw her drowning in a pool. Television station KTEN reports that Gavin Keeney saw his mother, who suffers from seizures, drowning in their backyard pool earlier this month in Kingston. "I...
Oklahoma Kid Saves Drowning Mother From Pool [VIDEO]
Not often you can say that a ten-year-old is a hero, but this kid truly is a hero. Talk about right place at the right time for ten-year-old Gavin out of Kingston, Oklahoma. Back on August 6th, his mother was swimming in the family pool. Gavin's mother unfortunately was having a seizure while swimming that day. Gavin sprang into action immediately diving head first into the pool to pull his mom out of the water. The moment was caught on the family's backyard surveillance camera.
KXII.com
AR rifle raffle ruffles feathers in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A fundraiser for a youth football team isn’t sitting well with some in the Ardmore community. Zelto Anderson coaches an Ardmore little league football team that created a fundraiser, raffling off a rifle. “I guess people like to have an opinion but those same people...
KXII.com
Denison man sentenced to 30 years for beating, choking woman
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating and choking a woman back in February of 2020. 43-year-old Delmar Price pled guilty to assault family violence/choking, and for a violation of a protective order. According to the Grayson County Criminal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTEN.com
SOSU lockdown lifted after man with gun arrested
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — An "all clear" has been issued after Southeastern Oklahoma State University placed its Durant campus on lockdown Thursday afternoon. The alert was issued after a report of a man who may have been under the influence of medication was seen on foot carrying a firearm.
Cooke County school bus driver sentenced to over 10 years for child exploitation
SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former school bus driver from Lake Kiowa, Texas will spend over 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to exploiting children.David Wayne Woods, 70, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant after he pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor on March 22.Court documents state that back in July 2019, Homeland Security Investigations agents with the Dallas office stopped Woods at DFW Airport as he returned from a trip to the Philippines and conducted a border inspection. During the inspection, they found Woods had...
No fishing: Fish kill under investigation at OK lake
If you were planning to enjoy the great outdoors this weekend, you might want to avoid one local lake.
KTEN.com
Durant man facing rape, kidnapping charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Durant man has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and first degree rape. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it received a report early Friday morning that a 14-year-old girl was in danger. Deputies found 40-year-old Robert Dale Lee with that juvenile in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTEN.com
Denison police report historic drug bust
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are reporting the biggest traffic stop drug bust in the department's history. Officers seized 32 kilograms of methamphetamine from a vehicle following a brief pursuit that ended in a crash, the department said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The chase was prompted...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Hurt When Water Heater Explodes During Maintenance Call in Collin County
Two people were hurt Thursday when a water heater at a home in Nevada exploded, authorities say. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the home on County Road 546 near Lake Lavon on Thursday afternoon as firefighters investigated. A Collin County Sheriff's Office spokesman said construction workers were replacing a gas...
KTEN.com
Gainesville monument protesters found guilty
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Three people who were arrested in August 2000 during a march protesting the Confederate monument at the Cooke County Courthouse were found guilty on Wednesday. PRO Gainesville founders Torrey Henderson, Amara Ridge and Justin Thompson had been charged with obstruction of a highway. A jury...
fox4news.com
$563,200 of meth seized in Collin County
ALLEN, Texas - Deputies in Collin County found more than $500,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Tuesday. Members of the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a white F-150 on US-75 near Exchange Parkway in Allen. According to the Sheriff's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXII.com
New fast-food franchise opens in Denison
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The wait is finally over, the new Chick-fil-A in Denison opened its doors to eager guests. “It was busy at first but that’s what we expected, that it’s real steady and it continues to be steady so we’re in good shape,” said Rob Medders, Owner and Operator of both the Sherman and now the Denison location .
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Police Department arrests suspect in connection with dog park shooting
The Frisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at the Frisco Dog Park. Police officers received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the Frisco Dog Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday, located at 5335 4th Army Drive.
2 people taken to hospital after water heater explosion in Collin County, officials say
NEVADA, Texas — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a water heater explosion in Collin County, officials said. The incident was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 546 in Nevada, Texas. According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, several agencies responded to reports of...
sulphurtimes.com
Christy Lynn “Chrissy” Cain
Christy Lynn “Chrissy” Cain was born May 31, 1978, in Ardmore, to the late Jerry Clarence and Tena (Seigler) Cain, Sr. She died on Thursday, August 11, 2022, in Ardmore, at the age of 44 years, two months and 11 days. Chrissy grew up in Sulphur, graduating from...
KXII.com
Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital. Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Gainesville Activists Face Jail Time for Blocking Street During Peaceful March
Three people who called for the removal of a confederate statue in Gainesville face six months in jail for blocking a roadway during a peaceful protest in August 2020. The three – co-founders of a group calling itself PRO Gainesville – go on trial Tuesday in Cooke County court.
KTEN.com
Stolen check suspects arrested at Denison bank
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police arrested two people Friday afternoon on stolen check charges. Officers were called to the First United Bank on Morton Street just before 2:30 p.m. Jessica Thomas and Michael Osborne were taken into custody in the drive-thru lane on suspicion of stealing and receiving...
KTEN.com
Marshall County Super Bowl opens season in Oklahoma
MARSHALL COUNTY, Oklahoma (KTEN) - One play decided a win from a loss in last year's Marshall County Super Bowl between Madill and Kingston. "I just remember everybody running to the end zone and just celebrating as a team," said Madill senior quarterback Ty Rushing. "It was an awesome game, it was probably the most fun game I've ever been a part of."
Comments / 3