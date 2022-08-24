ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Nobody ever broke a glass ceiling on the first pitch’: Nikki Fried concedes to Charlie Crist

By Meghan Moriarty, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FA3Lu_0hSlOWJx00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — Florida Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried, said she plans to support Democrats across the ballot in November. This comes after she conceded to Charlie Crist on Tuesday night.

Fried lost by nearly 340,000 votes to the former governor.

“Look, nobody ever broke a glass ceiling on the first pitch,” Fried said, addressing supporters after the race was called.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Her energy remained high, despite the loss.

“While tonight [Tuesday] did not go the way we’d had hoped it had gone, I know that tonight is a start of a new chapter,” Fried said. “We are not going to stop fighting. I do not back down.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Fried was believed to be the future of the Democratic party, until Crist entered the race, stealing the spotlight. On Tuesday, he took the title of Democratic Gubernatorial candidate for the general election. The familiar face and former Republican Florida Governor, turned Independent, turned Democrat gained support from some key Florida groups. Some of those groups include the Florida’s Teacher Union and the former head of the Democratic National Committee.

Fried grabbed a little over 35% of the vote. Despite her loss to Crist, she spoke about showing support for Democrats come November.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We have to be united like we have never been united before, and I will campaign up and down the ballot to make sure that democrats are elected,” Fried said. “We are going to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor and a zero-term president of the United States.”

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms 'unfinished business'

COLUMBUS, Ga. — (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party's old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces break for motorists on SunPass toll bills

Frequent users of many toll roads could get discounts averaging about $10 a month for the next six months, under a plan Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out Thursday. With the general-election campaign fully underway, DeSantis said he hopes to expand the toll-discount plan as part of a larger tax-cut package during the 2023 legislative session. DeSantis said offering breaks to motorists would help offset inflation that he contends will be exacerbated by President Joe Biden’s executive order Wednesday to forgive student-loan debt.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Action News Jax

Trump election probe in Georgia cites voting system breach

ATLANTA — (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about the alleged involvement of a Trump ally in the breach of voting equipment at a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

USDA scattering rabies vaccines for wildlife across 9 states

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun its annual practice of scattering more than 3 million packets of oral rabies vaccines across nine states along the Appalachian Mountains chain. The agency began distributing the packets by helicopter and airplanes from Maine to Alabama over a three-month period beginning this month,...
ALABAMA STATE
Action News Jax

At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democrats#Florida Agriculture#The Democratic Party#Republican
Action News Jax

Officials: Arizona woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth

MADISON, Wis. — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth, according to officials. According to a news release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western District of Wisconsin, Krista Sparks, 28, from Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and money laundering. The DOJ said that Sparks pleaded guilty to the charges back on May 24.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Action News Jax

Man wins record $20M in California scratch-off game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California man received a long-awaited payday from a client and parlayed it into a record-breaking scratch-off lottery bonanza. After getting paid Tuesday, Chad Fry bought some shorts and then stopped at a convenience store in Auburn. He spent $30 on a scratch-off ticket and won $20 million in the California Lottery’s Set For Life Millionaire Edition game, lottery officials said.
AUBURN, CA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
109K+
Followers
120K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy