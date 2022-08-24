Robeson County deputies search for man wanted in Lumberton shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for a Lumberton shooting in August.
Terrell Mitchell is a 34-year-old man who is wanted for a shooting that happened in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton on August 3, according to the sheriff’s office. Mitchell is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.
Anyone with information about Mitchell’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (910)-671-3170 or (910)-671-3100.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
