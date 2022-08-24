Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's mom, Maye, says she sleeps in a 'garage' when she visits him because 'you can't have a fancy house near a rocket site'
Maye Musk says she has to "sleep in the garage" when she visits her son, Elon Musk, at SpaceX's Texas headquarters. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told The Times UK. Elon has said he lives in a "very small" three-bedroom house in Boca Chica,...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
PLA Troops Reach Russia For Vostok 2022; Chinese Media Tells West Not To 'Overinterpret' Drills
For the first time, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) sent all three of its forces to Russia for Vostok-2022, a week-long joint drill set to start on Aug. 30. According to a Chinese military spokesperson, the PLA ground and air forces had already arrived at the designated drill region while the naval troops met with Russian warships at sea.
Xi Jinping Personally Made The Decision To Fire Missiles Into Japan's EEZ During PLA Drills: Report
The final decision to fire ballistic missiles into Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), during the Chinese drills following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, came directly from Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, there was some "hesitation" within the Central Military Commission and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) over whether or not to fire the missiles into Japan's EEZ, a report claimed.
Two Air France Pilots Suspended for Brawling in Cockpit Mid-Flight
Two Air France pilots have been suspended after getting into a cockpit brawl mid-flight, a spokesperson for the airline has confirmed. Bloomberg reports that the fight happened in June somewhere between Geneva and Paris. According to La Tribune, cabin personnel heard noise in the cockpit and intervened, with one staffer supervising the flight deck until the plane had safely landed. It was not immediately clear what prompted the in-flight altercation, but both pilots have reportedly been temporarily sidelined from flying while an internal investigation is conducted. While Air France reports that the issue was quickly resolved, the story comes at a bad time for the airline, which has recently gotten flagged for several safety concerns, like a Boeing 777 that aborted a landing in Paris because it was unresponsive to the approach. Air France responded to a Tuesday report by the French civil aviation safety investigation authority by promising to carry out a safety audit and to strengthen post-flight analysis. Read it at Bloomberg
Analysis-Musk Tests Limits Of Governance By Having Children With Aide
Elon Musk's decision to have children with one of his top executives at Neuralink pushed the limits of corporate governance norms, according to nine corporate governance experts who offered divergent interpretations of the startup's code of conduct for employees. Known more widely for his electric car maker Tesla Inc and...
Taiwan Fruit, Fish Farmers Feel Squeeze Of China's Sanctions
As a Taiwanese fighter jet screamed over the lush green fields of eastern Hualien county last week, pomelo farmer Mulin Ou sat in his orchard counting the cost of China's latest push to squeeze the island. Cross-strait tensions have risen to their highest level in decades as China rages over...
Sony Hikes PS5 Prices In Some Markets, US Consumers Spared
Sony's PlayStation 5 is already notoriously difficult to find, and on Thursday the popular console's manufacturer said that it will also become more expensive for gamers in many parts of the world. Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has recommended raising the console's retail price in Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan, China,...
