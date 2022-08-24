Two Air France pilots have been suspended after getting into a cockpit brawl mid-flight, a spokesperson for the airline has confirmed. Bloomberg reports that the fight happened in June somewhere between Geneva and Paris. According to La Tribune, cabin personnel heard noise in the cockpit and intervened, with one staffer supervising the flight deck until the plane had safely landed. It was not immediately clear what prompted the in-flight altercation, but both pilots have reportedly been temporarily sidelined from flying while an internal investigation is conducted. While Air France reports that the issue was quickly resolved, the story comes at a bad time for the airline, which has recently gotten flagged for several safety concerns, like a Boeing 777 that aborted a landing in Paris because it was unresponsive to the approach. Air France responded to a Tuesday report by the French civil aviation safety investigation authority by promising to carry out a safety audit and to strengthen post-flight analysis. Read it at Bloomberg

