San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area

SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Business owner, unlicensed dealer conspired to sell more than 200 guns illegally, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man is accused of illegally selling firearms with an unlicensed dealer to buyers in the San Antonio area, according to federal authorities. Michael Anthony Flynn, 46, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of aiding and abetting someone engaged in the firearms business without a license, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#City Council#Crime Statistics#Fire#The San Antonio Police#Sapd#Safd#Ems#Utsa
KSAT 12

Downtown homeless camp cleared; TxDOT fencing off area

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not the first time a homeless camp under I-37 has been cleared out, but the Texas Department of Transportation is hoping it may be the last. TxDOT and City of San Antonio employees, along with SAPD, were at the site near Brooklyn Avenue Thursday morning, where dozens of people have been camping out - close to services they use. As the people staying there packed up what they could, city crews cleared out anything left behind.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman found with gunshot wound in Northeast Side hotel room

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital on Friday morning after she said she was shot while walking on a Northeast Side street. San Antonio police Sgt. Matthew Brown said they responded to the shooting call at the Sun Motel in the 1000 block of Austin Highway.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

5 plead guilty to 'factoring' scheme to defraud several Texas banks

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Five people have pled guilty to participating in a "factoring" scheme to defraud several banks in Texas. 49-year-old Ronald Wayne Schroeder of Canyon Lake, 60-year-old Jill Martin Alvarado of Irving, 57-year-old Rigo Alvarado of Barstow, 58-year-old Ryan Martinez of San Antonio and 80-year-old Phyllis Joe Martinez of San Antonio all each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

San Antonio trauma surgeon points to possible solutions to end gun violence

SAN ANTONIO - In the span of five years he has treated victims in two of Texas' deadliest mass shootings. And University Hospital trauma surgeon Dr. Ronald Stewart is already preparing for the next one. "It is our number one epidemic," he said of gun violence. "That impacts our children and young people the most."In 2017, nine patients were brought to San Antonio's University Hospital after a gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle during Sunday mass inside a Sutherland Springs church. In May, less than five years later, Dr. Stewart was once again faced with treating victims injured by a similar...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

