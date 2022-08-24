Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
San Antonio residents sign petitions against Helotes apartment development
Locals say it would disrupt wildlife and nature
Driving instructor warns young drivers to be cautious as road rage calls become more common
San Antonio – San Antonio police are looking for help identifying a man seen on video pulling a gun on a driver in July along I-10 and S. New Braunfels. The report said the victim unintentionally cut off the driver and the suspect continued to follow her, despite her attempt to get away.
‘A drunken act of stupidity’: Woman arrested after randomly shooting at homes in west Bexar County, sheriff says
A woman is in custody after driving around and randomly firing gunshots toward homes in a west Bexar County neighborhood. Some of the bullets even went through the wall of a child’s bedroom, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. The woman, identified as 22-year-old Genesis Rodriguez, posted a video of...
Business owner, unlicensed dealer conspired to sell more than 200 guns illegally, feds say
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man is accused of illegally selling firearms with an unlicensed dealer to buyers in the San Antonio area, according to federal authorities. Michael Anthony Flynn, 46, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of aiding and abetting someone engaged in the firearms business without a license, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.
Police search for man who pointed gun at driver on San Antonio highway
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a man who pointed a gun at another driver on Interstate 10. It happened in July. The video shows the man driving aggressively. Authorities said a Jeep cut off the guy after the driver merged onto the highway. When traffic...
Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
San Antonio police officer fired for punching pregnant woman in head wins job back in arbitration
The arbitrator who returned the officer to the job heard the case under the police union's prior bargaining agreement.
Downtown homeless camp cleared; TxDOT fencing off area
SAN ANTONIO – It’s not the first time a homeless camp under I-37 has been cleared out, but the Texas Department of Transportation is hoping it may be the last. TxDOT and City of San Antonio employees, along with SAPD, were at the site near Brooklyn Avenue Thursday morning, where dozens of people have been camping out - close to services they use. As the people staying there packed up what they could, city crews cleared out anything left behind.
San Antonio clears homeless encampment as shelters struggle to keep up with demand
The number of people experiencing unsheltered chronic homelessness in San Antonio is up 4.5% since 2020.
Two hospitalized, two in custody after shooting at Southeast apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between neighbors ended in a shooting at a Southeast Side apartment complex. On Saturday at 3:45 a.m., SAPD officers responded to an apartment complex located at 3203 Bolmore Street in reference to a shooting. A man and woman were shot just outside their home...
Woman found with gunshot wound in Northeast Side hotel room
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital on Friday morning after she said she was shot while walking on a Northeast Side street. San Antonio police Sgt. Matthew Brown said they responded to the shooting call at the Sun Motel in the 1000 block of Austin Highway.
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of armed teen near Edison High campus
SAN ANTONIO — With the new school year just a few days old, a potential threat at one local school has already been stopped. Authorities say someone used the San Antonio ISD anonymous tip-reporting system to warn district police about a disturbing social media post that turned out to be true at Edison High School on Santa Monica Street Tuesday.
Man fatally shot while standing outside Northwest Side apartments, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man standing outside a Northwest Side apartment complex was shot and killed late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to the Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410, not far from Glen Ridge Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
5 plead guilty to 'factoring' scheme to defraud several Texas banks
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Five people have pled guilty to participating in a "factoring" scheme to defraud several banks in Texas. 49-year-old Ronald Wayne Schroeder of Canyon Lake, 60-year-old Jill Martin Alvarado of Irving, 57-year-old Rigo Alvarado of Barstow, 58-year-old Ryan Martinez of San Antonio and 80-year-old Phyllis Joe Martinez of San Antonio all each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
Man is shot while working on vehicle at a San Antonio Apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was making some late night car repairs has been shot. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410. The man was working on a car when he was...
South side woman shot in head during struggle over gun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are questioning the boyfriend of a woman who was shot in the head in a South Side home. SAPD officers were called to a home located in the 3000 block of Ivy Ridge Lane around 9 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a...
Canyon Lake man accused of defrauding banks, using money for Port A beach house and luxury items
SAN ANTONIO – A Canyon Lake man was sentenced after pleading guilty to defrauding financial institutions in San Antonio and using the money for personal expenses like a Port Aransas beach house and a $100,000 pool, according to federal authorities. Ronald Wayne Schroeder, 49, on Thursday was sentenced to...
San Antonio road rage leads to man pointing gun at 55-year-old woman
Police are searching for the suspect.
San Antonio trauma surgeon points to possible solutions to end gun violence
SAN ANTONIO - In the span of five years he has treated victims in two of Texas' deadliest mass shootings. And University Hospital trauma surgeon Dr. Ronald Stewart is already preparing for the next one. "It is our number one epidemic," he said of gun violence. "That impacts our children and young people the most."In 2017, nine patients were brought to San Antonio's University Hospital after a gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle during Sunday mass inside a Sutherland Springs church. In May, less than five years later, Dr. Stewart was once again faced with treating victims injured by a similar...
