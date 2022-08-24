Read full article on original website
Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
Rep. Jim Jordan's Cry To Repay Loans Unintentionally Targets Fellow Republicans
The Twitter account linked to the Republican congressman was slammed with replies that pointed to GOP colleagues who haven't paid back their debts.
If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her
The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
WATCH: Fox News host clashes with Manchin in fiery interview
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) accused Harris Faulkner of not wanting good things for the United States after the Fox News host said the senator was dodging a question on the midterm elections.
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
'Visibly uncomfortable' Chuck Schumer declines comment when Rachel Maddow presses him on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow pressed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., about the FBI raid at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday evening, but Schumer was so reluctant to talk about it, one journalist called him "visibly uncomfortable." After Maddow asked Schumer for his reaction to the breaking news,...
Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Revealed By New York Times
President Trump paid only $750 in income tax in the year he was elected president, according to a bombshell report by the New York Times. The investigation by the newspaper also revealed he had not paid taxes in 10 of the 15 years they obtained records for, with his businesses taking on substantial loans and suffering massive losses.
Fox News
Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman
Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
The Milwaukee Bucks executive who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race this week is in a giving mood. After he immediately threw his support behind fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, Alex Lasry is now offering another gift to boost his former rival. Lasry said he...
Lisa Murkowski ‘Disturbed’ By McConnell-Trump Coordination
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) says she was “disturbed” by Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) coordination with President Donald Trump on impeachment proceedings.
Washington Examiner
'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger
Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
Woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol riot is getting a break from house arrest so she can attend a Renaissance fair
A federal judge approved Riley June Williams' request to break her house arrest and go to Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire this weekend.
Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
CNBC
The Koch network and other Trump allies are quietly backing his biggest GOP critic: Rep. Liz Cheney
Two PACs backing Liz Cheney hired i360, a data and technology company financed by billionaire Charles Koch, according to Federal Election Commission filings. People close to Donald Trump told CNBC that the former president and his allies could try to get people to stop working with Cheney. Republican Rep. Liz...
Liz Cheney Dares Kevin McCarthy And Jim Jordan To Subpoena Her
“I will welcome the opportunity to come and explain to them exactly what we found and the threat that Donald Trump poses,” the Wyoming Republican said.
GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dan Crenshaw are feuding again — this time over whether the FBI should be defunded over the Mar-a-Lago raid
Crenshaw commented on Greene's push to "defund the FBI," calling the far-right Georgia lawmaker "unserious."
Fox News
