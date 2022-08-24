Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Two vehicle accident causes injury on County Home Road
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:19 pm, emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident at County Home Road and Springville Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 1999 Ford Ranger was driving westbound on County Home Road when he turned south onto Springville road into the path of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe. The Tahoe struck the Ranger broadside causing it to flip into a ditch on the southeast side.
KCJJ
Iowa City elementary school locked down during police chase through nearby cornfield
An Iowa City elementary school was briefly locked down during a nearby police chase through a cornfield on Friday. Officers began pursuing a stolen 2006 Toyota Tacoma being driven by 36-year-old Deonte House just after 2:45 Friday afternoon near Scott Boulevard and Highway 6. The chase led to the roundabout at Sycamore Street and McCollister Boulevard, where House drove into a cornfield. Witnesses tell KCJJ House drove around the cornfield seemingly randomly before ditching the car and attempting to flee on foot. Damage to the corn in the field is estimated at over $10,000.
superhits106.com
Man receives probation for chase, crashing into Dubuque County patrol vehicle
20 year old Kaylan Simmons of Blue Grass, Iowa was sentenced to 2 to 5 years of probation for leading law enforcement on a chase in the Dubuque area and then crashing into a Dubuque County patrol vehicle. Reports state that a Dubuque County deputy attempted to pull over Simmons for speeding in March of 2021, when Simmons was traveling 73 mph in a 55-mph zone. Simmons failed to stop, made several turns and continued towards Dubuque. The Dubuque Police Department deployed a set of stop sticks, meant to puncture tires, at the U.S. 52/61/151 intersection with Jones Street. Simmons stopped his vehicle before hitting them, then reversed and crashed into the front end of a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle, causing about $6,000 worth of damage.
KCRG.com
Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a shooting they say happened on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday. Police said it happened at about 5 p.m. in the area of I-380 and H Avenue. Investigators said witnesses told them someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the...
KCRG.com
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being stabbed in the chest at the Cedar Valley Townhomes at 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids. Police said it happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday. Officers found the man outside an apartment. First responders provided care...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police finding the majority of stolen vehicles
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is recovering nearly every vehicle that goes missing this summer. From May 1 to July 31, the department took 121 stolen vehicle reports. In that same time period, they recovered 110 vehicles, or nearly 91 percent of reports. Some of those were cars that were stolen from other cities, but for the most part, they were local. The numbers show for nearly every car that goes missing, one is found.
KCRG.com
Police identify Waterloo man killed in Sunday shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police identified the man who died after being shot on Sunday. In a press release, officials said the victim has been identified as Johnnie Murrell Rose, 32, of Waterloo. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 5th Street on Sunday night.
ktvo.com
Fairfield man guilty of lesser charge in girlfriend's death
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — A southeast Iowa jury has returned a guilty verdict against a Fairfield man accused of using a 26-foot U-Haul truck to murder his girlfriend. Derrick Maynard, of Fairfield, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with a May 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, Iowa, that killed Megan Reid, 29, also of Fairfield.
cbs2iowa.com
Intersection on 8th Avenue in Cedar Rapids to close through September for road work
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An intersection in Cedar Rapids will be closed for utility work and pavement reconstruction. The intersection of 8th Avenue and Rockford Road SW will close starting Monday, August 29th. The closure is part of the 8th Avenue SW improvements project taking place...
KCJJ
Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man
Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
iheart.com
Two Arrested in Connection to Iowa City Gas Station Robbery
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City Police say two people are in custody after a gas station robbery, and they believe an employee was involved. Police say the robbery happened around 1am on August 23rd. As the investigation continued, police began to believe that 28 year-old Clarence Jackson and 29 year old Michael Preslicka, and employee of the gas station, worked together to stage the robbery.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Police need your help to find suspect in convenience store assault
On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Iowa City Police responded to the L & M Mighty Shop, 504 E. Burlington St., for a report of an assault at 5:18am. Officers spoke with the clerk, who reported a man with red-tipped dreadlocks entered the store. Police say after getting upset inside the...
KCRG.com
Victim of fatal Waterloo house fire identified
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the man who died in a fire in Waterloo on Friday. Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East 2nd Street just before 7 a.m. As crews worked to extinguish the fire, they found a victim, later identified...
One Dead in Waterloo’s Second Homicide in a Week
After several public attempts to find new employment, Waterloo's Chief of Police Joel Fitzgerald announced his resignation from the force last week. This week it was revealed by the Courier that he's heading to lead Denver's regional mass transit system as its Chief. While Fitzgerald's time in Waterloo has come...
KCJJ
Iowa City man facing multiple charges including third OWI
An Iowa City man faces multiple charges after being stopped by police early Sunday, including his third OWI. A little after 2 am, officers observed 38-year-old Bryant Welch of 2nd Avenue peel out of the L&M Mighty Shop parking lot, heading eastbound on Burlington Street without his headlights on. Officers stopped Welch at Summit and Court Streets, and ordered him out of his 2006 Chevrolet hatchback. He allegedly showed signs of impairment, including bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance and a strong odor of ingested alcohol. An open container of alcohol was reportedly found in his car.
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo Police asking for your help in finding missing 14-year-old
14-year-old Gabe Doran has been missing since August 12th. The teenager is thought to be in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area. Gabe is 5'8" and 120 pounds. Police ask you to contact 319-888-2875 or 319-215-5094 with any information. His family released a statement, "Come home soon Gabe. We all love you...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman formerly employed by heating company faces forgery charges
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — A woman is accused of misappropriating $100,000 from her workplace. Officials say Doni Lang, of Grundy Center, was working for Whink's Plumbing and Heating. She faces a laundry list of forgery charges. Lang is in the Grundy County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
KCJJ
Store employee charged with theft after alleged pocketing of cash
A Northside Iowa City store employee has been arrested after it was found that he was reportedly pocketing cash on numerous occasions. An officer was dispatched to John’s Grocery on East Market and Gilbert Streets for report of employee theft. The owner and several managers explained that there was a discrepancy with reported keg deposit returns not matching the actual balance in the cash register when 35-year-old James Rauch of Marcy Street was working.
KCRG.com
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Food Truck Festival scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids has been canceled. Organizers said most of the food trucks backed out due to conflicts with the Market After Dark, which is also scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids.
KCJJ
Coralville man arrested for assault after trying to kick woman out of their shared apartment
A Coralville man was taken into custody early Monday after a domestic incident turned physical. According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the Iowa Lodge on the Coralville Strip for a 911 hangup. Arriving officers were met by both parties involved. The alleged woman victim said that her live-in partner, 22-year-old Pedro Fabian Cobo, came home drunk and wanted to kick her out of the apartment.
