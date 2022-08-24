Effective: 2022-08-27 13:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 155 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over White Tank Mountain Park, or 11 miles west of Waddell, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Glendale, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Youngtown, Sun City West, Sun City, Waddell, Litchfield Park, White Tank Mountain Park, Luke AFB, Beardsley and Surprise Stadium. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 124 and 131. US Highway 60 between mile markers 136 and 148. AZ Route 303 between mile markers 105 and 123. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO