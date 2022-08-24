Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 14:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Northwest Valley; Tonopah Desert A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 300 PM MST At 213 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Buckeye, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glendale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Litchfield Park, Perryville, White Tank Mountain Park, Luke AFB, Liberty and Wintersburg. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 100 and 127. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 150 and 154. AZ Route 303 between mile markers 105 and 112. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 13:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 155 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over White Tank Mountain Park, or 11 miles west of Waddell, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Glendale, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Youngtown, Sun City West, Sun City, Waddell, Litchfield Park, White Tank Mountain Park, Luke AFB, Beardsley and Surprise Stadium. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 124 and 131. US Highway 60 between mile markers 136 and 148. AZ Route 303 between mile markers 105 and 123. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 13:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 124 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near White Tank Mountain Park, or 11 miles southwest of Wittmann, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Surprise, Wittmann and White Tank Mountain Park. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 126 and 137. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
