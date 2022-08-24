ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Eyewitness News

Republican candidate for governor criticizes state pier project

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The state’s multi-million-dollar state pier project is being criticized again. Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is blaming Governor Ned Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns. Stefanowski and some Republican lawmakers don’t like the way taxpayer dollars are being spent. The state pier...
wshu.org

Something of a loss

Connecticut GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski says he’ll challenge his loss of the Independent Party nomination. Nicholas LaLota won last night’s Republican primary to replace Lee Zeldin, an effort in New London to allow social workers to replace police in certain situations, and how young people in Connecticut are dealing with the effects of climate change.
PLANetizen

Connecticut Legislator Pushing for Statewide Rent Control

“At the request of a lawmaker, the Connecticut Office of Legislative Research analyzed Connecticut’s existing laws to limit rent increases,” reports Alexander Soule for the Connecticut Post. It’s the second time in as many years that the OLR has examined the question of what power the state legislature...
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized

Some historic Connecticut newspapers are set to become immortalized in ones and zeros. The Connecticut State Library recently announced that they have selected 10 newspapers from the early to mid-1900s to digitize and be made available for free online. The digitization effort is part of the library’s Connecticut Digital Newspaper Project (CDNP).  In the latest […] The post Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
wshu.org

Lamont says Connecticut Child Tax Rebate checks are now in the mail

About 200,000 checks have now been sent to residents who applied for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate, the state announced Thursday. The program provides rebates of up to $250 per child for residents who claimed a qualifying dependent on last year’s federal income tax return. Democratic Gov. Ned...
Register Citizen

New London submarine engineer with ‘secret’ security rights pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, court records show. Jeremy Baouche pleaded guilty Thursday before District Judge Christopher R. Cooper to a single count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building, a misdemeanor, according to the federal electronic court docket system.
zip06.com

The Connecticut Artist Treasure Hunt Is Underway

SomethingProjects has launched its first project, a statewide Connecticut artist treasure hunt called The Exchange, on view daily, through Tuesday, Nov. 1, rain or shine. The Exchange uses GPS-tracking, QR codes, and adventuring to bring participants to 15 unique public art installations. The designated sites can be accessed through a map with GPS coordinates or by following clues and video prompts created by each of the artists. Visit www.SomethingProjects.net to learn more about The Exchange and the participating artists.
Eyewitness News

CT remains among the safest states in terms of COVID-19

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to remain among the safest states when it comes to COVID-19. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an update to its “Safest States During COVID-19″ report. It put Connecticut at number 5. WalletHub researchers said that 67 percent of the population is...
WestfairOnline

Majority of Connecticut’s restaurants struggling with higher costs and shrinking workforce

Connecticut’s restaurant industry is facing an existential crisis within the current inflationary economy, according to a new survey of over 4,000 businesses by the Connecticut Restaurant Association. The survey found 43% of Connecticut’s restaurant owners stating their business conditions are worse now versus three months earlier. Complicating matters is...
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- August 25, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot-sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings, especially on the outgoing tides. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The snapper bluefish have shown up in full force, and bluefish of all sizes seem to be more prevalent over the past week. A few false albacore reports have trickled in here and there, but we are still a week or 2 away from the eastern sound blowing up. The large schools of peanut bunker in the area should ensure that the albies hang around once they get here.
yankeeinstitute.org

Connecticut Cancels Gas-Powered Cars

An unelected state regulatory board in California is expected to issue a rule on Thursday banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Connecticut is legally bound to follow. According to a law passed in 2004, Connecticut must implement California’s vehicle emission standards. It states that “On or before...
