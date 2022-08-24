Read full article on original website
Two CT Republicans running for statewide office face Monday deadline to qualify for full public elections grant
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Republicans running for statewide office in Connecticut face a 5 p.m. deadline Monday to qualify for the full $968,250 grant through the Citizen Elections Program. Norwalk attorney Jessica Kordas, the party’s nominee for state Attorney General, and West...
Republican candidate for governor criticizes state pier project
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The state’s multi-million-dollar state pier project is being criticized again. Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is blaming Governor Ned Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns. Stefanowski and some Republican lawmakers don’t like the way taxpayer dollars are being spent. The state pier...
Something of a loss
Connecticut GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski says he’ll challenge his loss of the Independent Party nomination. Nicholas LaLota won last night’s Republican primary to replace Lee Zeldin, an effort in New London to allow social workers to replace police in certain situations, and how young people in Connecticut are dealing with the effects of climate change.
Connecticut Legislator Pushing for Statewide Rent Control
“At the request of a lawmaker, the Connecticut Office of Legislative Research analyzed Connecticut’s existing laws to limit rent increases,” reports Alexander Soule for the Connecticut Post. It’s the second time in as many years that the OLR has examined the question of what power the state legislature...
Stefanowski calls out Connecticut Port Authority, Lamont over State Pier redevelopment
Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for governor of Connecticut, criticized the state’s overspending in the redevelopment of State Pier to hub for the offshore wind industry. Stefanowski, during a visit to New London Thursday, called out the Connecticut Port Authority and Governor Ned Lamont over the project’s $255 million...
Bridgeport woman with terminal cancer sues Vermont over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Bridgeport woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives.
Counties with the oldest homes in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized
Some historic Connecticut newspapers are set to become immortalized in ones and zeros. The Connecticut State Library recently announced that they have selected 10 newspapers from the early to mid-1900s to digitize and be made available for free online. The digitization effort is part of the library’s Connecticut Digital Newspaper Project (CDNP). In the latest […] The post Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
In Connecticut, rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the U.S., leaving renters with few options
It’s no surprise Connecticut’s rental market is competitive. But just how competitive is it?. Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate of any state in the country, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Just 2.1% of Connecticut’s rental housing was empty during the second quarter...
College loan cancelation plan stirs up conversation among Connecticut students, leaders
HARTFORD, Conn. — As students moved into their Quinnipiac University dormitories on Wednesday, most approved of President Joe Biden's plan to eliminate up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for college students. But, a professor from another university does not like this policy. Biden announced Wednesday that people...
These tenant protections exist in Connecticut, and advocates say they're more important than ever
As rents rise by an average of 10 percent year over year in Connecticut and vacancy rates remain low, many renters may be struggling to keep an affordable roof over their head. “People want to move to Connecticut. The general infrastructure is there for our state to do well. What...
CT essential worker bonuses should be fully funded, Scanlon says
CT Democrat comptroller candidate Sean Scanlon says $1,000 grants for essential private-sector workers shouldn't be reduced.
Lamont says Connecticut Child Tax Rebate checks are now in the mail
About 200,000 checks have now been sent to residents who applied for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate, the state announced Thursday. The program provides rebates of up to $250 per child for residents who claimed a qualifying dependent on last year’s federal income tax return. Democratic Gov. Ned...
New London submarine engineer with ‘secret’ security rights pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, court records show. Jeremy Baouche pleaded guilty Thursday before District Judge Christopher R. Cooper to a single count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building, a misdemeanor, according to the federal electronic court docket system.
The Connecticut Artist Treasure Hunt Is Underway
SomethingProjects has launched its first project, a statewide Connecticut artist treasure hunt called The Exchange, on view daily, through Tuesday, Nov. 1, rain or shine. The Exchange uses GPS-tracking, QR codes, and adventuring to bring participants to 15 unique public art installations. The designated sites can be accessed through a map with GPS coordinates or by following clues and video prompts created by each of the artists. Visit www.SomethingProjects.net to learn more about The Exchange and the participating artists.
CT remains among the safest states in terms of COVID-19
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to remain among the safest states when it comes to COVID-19. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an update to its “Safest States During COVID-19″ report. It put Connecticut at number 5. WalletHub researchers said that 67 percent of the population is...
Majority of Connecticut’s restaurants struggling with higher costs and shrinking workforce
Connecticut’s restaurant industry is facing an existential crisis within the current inflationary economy, according to a new survey of over 4,000 businesses by the Connecticut Restaurant Association. The survey found 43% of Connecticut’s restaurant owners stating their business conditions are worse now versus three months earlier. Complicating matters is...
Having Trouble Applying for ‘Hero Pay' Program? State Says Help Has Arrived
Some help is here for people who have had trouble trying to apply for the state's "Hero Pay" program online, according to the Office of the State Comptroller. The program is aimed at providing up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 25, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot-sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings, especially on the outgoing tides. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The snapper bluefish have shown up in full force, and bluefish of all sizes seem to be more prevalent over the past week. A few false albacore reports have trickled in here and there, but we are still a week or 2 away from the eastern sound blowing up. The large schools of peanut bunker in the area should ensure that the albies hang around once they get here.
Connecticut Cancels Gas-Powered Cars
An unelected state regulatory board in California is expected to issue a rule on Thursday banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Connecticut is legally bound to follow. According to a law passed in 2004, Connecticut must implement California’s vehicle emission standards. It states that “On or before...
