Teen arrested after loaded gun was found in stolen vehicle he was driving
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager faces multiple charges after Indy police say he was driving a stolen vehicle, ran from officers and had a loaded gun on him. “A carjacked vehicle, a teenager, a vehicle pursuit and a handgun do not make for a good combination,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a recent Facebook post.
Police arrest 2 suspects in Kokomo drive-by shooting
Two men are in police custody in connection with a July drive-by shooting that left a man dead. https://cbs4indy.com/news/police-arrest-2-suspects-in-kokomo-drive-by-shooting/
Career criminal sentenced in case brought forth by initiative honoring fallen IMPD officer
INDIANAPOLIS — The federal conviction of a repeat offender from Indianapolis is the latest case brought forth and successfully prosecuted as part of an initiative named in honor of fallen IMPD Officer Breann Leath. Officer Leath was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance on Indy’s east...
Drunk driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in Henry Co. crash
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Henry County man in his 70s is dead after being struck by an SUV while riding his motorcycle on Wednesday night. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the intersection of County Road 650 North and Prairie Road at around 9:45 p.m. on reports of a motorcyclist being struck by an SUV.
Greenwood 18-year-old arrested for shooting, killing high school student at bus stop
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police have announced the arrest of 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El in connection to the deadly shooting of a Whiteland Community High School sophomore who was shot and killed while at a bus stop on Thursday morning. Radford El was arrested by the Greenwood Police Department...
Sheriff’s brother shot and killed by Muncie Police during SWAT standoff
MUNCIE, Ind. – The brother of the Delaware County sheriff was killed in a police shooting involving the Muncie Police Department early Thursday morning. The man who died in the incident was identified as 45-year-old Richard Skinner, the brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner. Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police confirmed the information.
Chief: ‘Minor conflict’ led to shooting that killed Whiteland Community High School student
GREENWOOD, Ind. – A “minor conflict” led to the shooting death of a Whiteland Community High School student, police say. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison provided few concrete details about what led up to the shooting, but he made it clear that 16-year-old Temario Stokes Jr. and 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El had been involved in some kind of dispute.
IMPD officer fires gun during firearms investigation; 1 suspect in custody
INDIANAPOLIS — Two apartment complexes on the city’s east side had a heavy police presence Wednesday night following an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer-involved shooting during a search for suspects in a firearms investigation. Just before 7:30 p.m., IMPD officers with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force were...
Court docs: Discarded guns, blood, surveillance video led to murder charge in Indianapolis motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – The blood was on the suspect’s hands. That evidence, along with two 911 calls, discarded guns and surveillance video, led police to arrest 30-year-old Timothy Gardner in connection with a deadly shooting at an Indianapolis motel. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to the Red Roof Inn at...
2 injured in separate overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Two males were inured in separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched Montcalm Street just north of 16th Street for a person shot. They found a man at the scene and was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police say...
Man fires gun at, around officers on city’s southwest side, suspect in custody
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, IMPD responded to the 5500 block of Dollar Hide Dr. on a welfare check on the city’s southwest side. When officers arrived, they located an adult male outside the residence with a weapon. According to police, shots were fired by the...
Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m.
‘You gonna make me kill you’: Indy man sentenced after February domestic battery
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted months after he beat his girlfriend and put a loaded gun in her mouth. In a probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Curtis Patterson, a detective with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they were contacted by Patterson’s girlfriend, who said she was beaten by him.
Two people wanted in Carmel for defacing skate park equipment
CARMEL, Ind. — Two people are wanted in Carmel for defacing equipment at a local park earlier this month. The Carmel Police Department said they are persons of interest in an ongoing investigation of criminal mischief at Carmel Skate Park. According to police, equipment at the park was defaced...
Indianapolis man sentenced in international romance scam case targeting senior citizens
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve time in federal prison after being convicted for his role in an international romance scam operation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana said Edwin Agbi participated in an international scam that conned senior citizens out of their retirement savings. His role was to receive money from the victims and pass it along to his partners. In return, he would get a cut of the money.
Carmel PD releases image to find package thief
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is investigating a package theft and ask the public for help in identifying the person who may have taken it. Wednesday, around 2:30 p.m., Carmel police said the package was taken from a home in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass, just north of I-465 and west of Westfield Boulevard.
19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima.
‘It took my heart away from me’: Mother of slain Whiteland student reacts to shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. – To Temario Stokes Jr., family was everything. The 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School student died after being shot at his bus stop Thursday morning near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive. His mother, Tiera Ervin, talked to reporters just hours after her son was killed and identified...
Court docs: Indianapolis man pointed gun at people inside beauty school
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man faces multiple charges after police said he pointed a gun at people inside a Speedway beauty school after an argument with his girlfriend. In a probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Gregory Duncan, an officer with the Speedway Police Department said...
Police K-9’s take explosive-detection test at IMS
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — You might never see a group more eager to be tested. With tails wagging, 22 explosive-sniffing police K-9s took part in the ATF’s National Odor Recognition Test this week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “It’s a standardized test that we use to validate that explosive detective...
