Marion County, IN

cbs4indy.com

Teen arrested after loaded gun was found in stolen vehicle he was driving

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager faces multiple charges after Indy police say he was driving a stolen vehicle, ran from officers and had a loaded gun on him. “A carjacked vehicle, a teenager, a vehicle pursuit and a handgun do not make for a good combination,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a recent Facebook post.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Drunk driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in Henry Co. crash

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Henry County man in his 70s is dead after being struck by an SUV while riding his motorcycle on Wednesday night. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the intersection of County Road 650 North and Prairie Road at around 9:45 p.m. on reports of a motorcyclist being struck by an SUV.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Sheriff’s brother shot and killed by Muncie Police during SWAT standoff

MUNCIE, Ind. – The brother of the Delaware County sheriff was killed in a police shooting involving the Muncie Police Department early Thursday morning. The man who died in the incident was identified as 45-year-old Richard Skinner, the brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner. Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police confirmed the information.
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Chief: ‘Minor conflict’ led to shooting that killed Whiteland Community High School student

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A “minor conflict” led to the shooting death of a Whiteland Community High School student, police say. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison provided few concrete details about what led up to the shooting, but he made it clear that 16-year-old Temario Stokes Jr. and 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El had been involved in some kind of dispute.
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD officer fires gun during firearms investigation; 1 suspect in custody

INDIANAPOLIS — Two apartment complexes on the city’s east side had a heavy police presence Wednesday night following an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer-involved shooting during a search for suspects in a firearms investigation. Just before 7:30 p.m., IMPD officers with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 injured in separate overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Two males were inured in separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched Montcalm Street just north of 16th Street for a person shot. They found a man at the scene and was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Two people wanted in Carmel for defacing skate park equipment

CARMEL, Ind. — Two people are wanted in Carmel for defacing equipment at a local park earlier this month. The Carmel Police Department said they are persons of interest in an ongoing investigation of criminal mischief at Carmel Skate Park. According to police, equipment at the park was defaced...
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis man sentenced in international romance scam case targeting senior citizens

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve time in federal prison after being convicted for his role in an international romance scam operation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana said Edwin Agbi participated in an international scam that conned senior citizens out of their retirement savings. His role was to receive money from the victims and pass it along to his partners. In return, he would get a cut of the money.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Carmel PD releases image to find package thief

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is investigating a package theft and ask the public for help in identifying the person who may have taken it. Wednesday, around 2:30 p.m., Carmel police said the package was taken from a home in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass, just north of I-465 and west of Westfield Boulevard.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police K-9’s take explosive-detection test at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — You might never see a group more eager to be tested. With tails wagging, 22 explosive-sniffing police K-9s took part in the ATF’s National Odor Recognition Test this week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “It’s a standardized test that we use to validate that explosive detective...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

