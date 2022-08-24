Barnes and Thompson will run off in the general election for county judicial seat 1

Read full article on original website
Incumbent county commissioner Zalak wins again
Carl Zalak won the district 4 county commission primary election, defeating Keith A. Poole and Rachel Sams, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23. Zalak received 15, 919 votes, or 38.29% of the total. Sams received 14,548 votes, or 34.99%...
Cummings wins second term on school board
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include a correction regarding term limits. Rev. Eric Cummings won a second term as a member of the Marion County School Board, defeating Steve Swett for district 3, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23.
“It’s totally fishy”: residents react to GOP ballot shortage during primary election
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Republican voters in Alachua County were forced to choose between waiting on a ballot delivery or skipping the polls. “I can’t help it, I think it’s totally fishy,” said Ashley Deeb, Gainesville resident. Deeb isn’t the only person who feels that way...
Cotton keeps her judicial seat
Lori Cotton won the county court judicial seat 2, defeating William Harris, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23. Cotton received 42,628 votes, or 60.91% of the total. Harris received 27,358 votes, or 39.09% of the total. County court judges...
Clay County Commission races 2022: Election results announced
Two seats on the Clay County Commission were being contested in Tuesday's primary, District 2 and District 4. Alexandra Compere and Rodney Herring, both Republicans, were seeking the party nomination for the Clay County Commission District 2 seat. Commissioner Wayne Bolla holds the seat now but is term-limited.
McGraw unseats DeSantis-appointed Russell, regains District 2 School Board seat
Donning a white silk pantsuit and neon green nails, District 2 School Board candidate Diyonne McGraw surrounded herself with loved ones to celebrate her election night win as precinct results slowly rolled in. McGraw won the Alachua County District 2 School Board race with 56.92% of the vote, about 14...
Laura Loomer "loses" in vote counts, but refuses to concede due to fluctuations in vote counts
Yesterday, Aug. 23rd, was primary voting day in Lake County and the rest of Congressional District 11. Laura Loomer was beating incumbent Dan Webster until the very last hours of the election period with his totals rose strangely. Thus she said she will not concede until an investigation of vote counts is concluded. See the chart below.
Local Republican congressional candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged.”. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason...
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
Sarah James wins school district 5 seat
Sarah James won the district 5 seat on the Marion County School Board, defeating Taylor Smith, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23. James received 44,642 votes, or 64.96% of the total. Smith received 24,077 votes, or 35.04% of the...
Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams
Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
Marion County election results
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
Conrad wins school district 2
Editor’s note: This article has been revised to correct the term limits. Lori Conrad, a Marion County elementary school teacher for more than 25 years, won the district 2 seat on the Marion County School Board, defeating Joseph Suranni, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23.
Mullins Doesn’t ‘Run the County’ Anymore as Pennington Crushes Him; Hunt Beats Woolbright, Chong Beats Tucker, Hansen Wins, VandeBunte and Furry in Runoff
It was not a good night for Flagler County’s radical, white nationalist Republicans: Joe Mullins, Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald will no longer be elected officials in the county come November as each was beaten in his her her election bid tonight. Woolbright’s defeat, despite an endorsement by Gov. Ron DeSantis, points to the limits of the governor’s power when put in the service of extremism.
Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame to induct local cattle, peanut farmer
A local cattle and peanut farmer will be inducted into the Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame as part of the Farm City Week activities that will take place from November 16, 2022 through November 23, 2022. During Farm City Week, Terry Teuton’s achievements will be commemorated with a bronze...
Sumter commissioners vote to close portion of road serving historic cemetery
A portion of County Road 246, which serves historic Nichols Cemetery in Oxford, will be closed after Sumter County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to transfer ownership to an adjacent landowner. Closing the poorly maintained road has been a hard-fought issue since the 1980s, when a pair of lawsuits forced...
Tough night for Laura Loomer supporters as she falls short in bid to unseat Webster
It was a tough night for the supporters of Laura Loomer, who fell short in her bid to upset Congressman Daniel Webster. “It’s really hard to believe,” said Rita Gallin of Lakeside Landings. She worked the polling station at the Oxford Community Center all day on Election Day.
Gate arms coming down to accommodate ease of access for voters
To allow easy access to voting locations in The Villages, gate arms in the following locations will be removed before 7 a.m. and reattached after 7 p.m. Tuesday for the primary election. Visitor gate arms: Virginia Trace North, Largo, Bonita, Liberty Park, St. James, Gilchrist, Pine Hills, Pine Ridge West,...
Five charged as FBI says Central Florida Three Percenters took part Capitol attack
The Justice Department says five Florida men were arrested Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. An FBI affidavit says they were members of the Three Percenters militia group. Four of the five are charged with a felony. They’re accused of interfering with law...
Palm Coast man, 4 other Florida men arrested on charges related to January 6 Capitol breach
The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that a Palm Coast man and four others were arrested on charges stemming from their actions during their breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Johnathan Rockholt, 38, is charged with interfering with a law officer during civil disorder, a felony....
