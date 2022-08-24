the way Marion County is growing, with no regard for traffic or infrastructure it amazes me this man could win. Ocala with its 17% voter turn out deserves what it gets. I for one have already set a get out of Florid date. shame on all of you that decide to let others run your lives.
a couple of months ago, a discount store tried to build here in the forest, trying to do this in a sneaky way. when residents found out, they banded together to get it stopped, then he scheduled a public meeting and brought the real estate developer to try to convince residents we needed more stores. I don't trust this guy as far as I can see him.
How could Zalak have possibly won reelection? He is in the pocket of developers and has shown that he doesn't listen to the people. Amazing that anyone would vote for him. I thought the race was in the general election, since it was not on my ballot.
