Donald Trump backed two Miami-Dade Republicans in Tuesday’s elections. How did they do?

Former President Donald Trump backed two candidates for Miami-Dade County Commission, and both came out ahead Tuesday night.

Miami-Dade results had one Trump candidate winning his commission seat and one with a first-place slot heading into a November runoff election.

Trump never campaigned in Miami, and his endorsements in the District 6 and District 12 races came only from statements released by his political action committee, Save America.

Both of the Trump-endorsed candidates, Republicans Kevin Marino Cabrera and Juan Carlos “J.C.” Bermudez, touted Trump’s endorsement in campaign communications for the nonpartisan seats. In 2020, Trump dominated in both districts, beating Joe Biden by 20 points in each.

Here’s a look at how Trump’s candidates fared in the Miami-Dade County Commission elections:

District 6: Kevin Cabrera got Trump’s endorsement. He’s heading into the runoff

Donald Trump poses with Kevin Cabrera, director of the former president’s 2020 Florida campaign, in an undated photo. Trump endorsed Cabrera in the Aug. 23, 2022 race for the District 6 seat for the Miami-Dade County Commission. Douglas Coulter

Kevin Marino Cabrera, a lobbyist who held a paid position in Trump’s 2020 Florida campaign, was endorsed by the former president in May. His main opponent in the District 6 race was Coral Gables Commissioner Jorge Fors Jr., who was endorsed by the term-limited commissioner in the seat, Rebeca Sosa.

Cabrera embraced Trump’s support from the start, releasing the endorsement the same day Fors joined the race. Cabrera modified a Trump slogan for his own political committee, calling it Dade First. The endorsement repeated Trump’s false claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and praised Cabrera for a willingness to “fight for Safe and Secure elections.”

With all precincts reporting, Cabrera led Wednesday morning with 43% of the vote. Fors was in a distant second place, with 26% of the vote.

Since no candidate in the four-person race is on track to take more than 50% of the vote, Cabrera and Fors are headed to a runoff election in November.

District 12: Doral Mayor Bermudez got Trump’s endorsement. He won

Doral Mayor Juan Carlos “J.C.” Bermudez is a candidate for Miami-Dade County’s District 12 commission seat. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Bermudez. Trump owns a golf resort in Doral.

The Bermudez campaign secured Trump’s endorsement six days before the election as opponent Sophia Lacayo tried to cast the Republican Doral mayor as too liberal for District 12.

With all precincts reporting, Bermudez had 66% of the vote to 34% for Lacayo, a former Sweetwater commissioner forced out of office in 2020 after pleading guilty to perjury over the addresses she used to qualify for city office.

Bermudez will replace the current District 12 commissioner, term-limited Jose “Pepe” Diaz.

Trump owns a golf resort in Doral, the Trump National Doral Miami, and is seeking city approval of a new project on the property . Before he became president, Trump donated to Bermudez’s mayoral campaigns.

Lacayo, who owns a tax-preparation business, reported spending more than $1.3 million in personal funds on the race, accounting for almost all of the $1.38 million spent by her campaign committee. Bermudez reported raising close to what Lacayo did, $1.27 million, all of it from donors.

She used Trump in campaign materials earlier in the election, prompting Trump to note in his endorsement of Bermudez that the Doral mayor’s opponent used his image without his permission. The Trump endorsement came late in the race as the Bermudez camp tried to block Lacayo, also a Republican, from casting herself as the true conservative in the race.

Two weeks earlier, the Bermudez campaign touted an endorsement from the other side of the political spectrum: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava , the most prominent elected Democrat in the county.

Trump’s Bermudez endorsement was silent on the 2020 election, and praised the Doral mayor as strong on gun rights, and support for law enforcement and small businesses. “He will never let you down!” Trump wrote.