ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Seward Highway crash kills 1, injures 4

Family and friends of slain Wasilla teen look to each other, instead of the court, to find closure. The mother of the victim, Monika Swan-Armistead, decided she and her family would move forward with reading their impact statements at the same time the hearing was supposed to be held. Updated:...
WASILLA, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drunk Driving#Traffic Accident
alaskasnewssource.com

Palmer man found guilty on murder, robbery, firearm charges related partly to 2016 double homicide

Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Driver accused of killing young couple told investigators he was so drunk he didn’t remember driving

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A memorial at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Cordova Street is strewn with mementos of the sport Amelia Nowak and her boyfriend Derek Duerr loved to play. Pictures of Nowak in her South Anchorage High School basketball uniform were left at the scene of the crash that killed them, and balls with messages of love and remembrance scribbled on them.
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

Military Man Charged In Fiery Anchorage Crash That Killed 2

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A member of the military charged with manslaughter in a fiery crash in Alaska that killed two people told authorities he was so drunk, he didn’t remember driving, according to charging documents. Matthew Davis, 23, also faces charges of driving under the influence in...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Woman dies in custody at Eagle River prison

A 35-year-old woman died early Tuesday while in custody at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in Eagle River, said a statement from the Alaska Department of Corrections. Nastashia Minock had been in jail one day, the department said. She was arrested on a warrant tied to a misdemeanor assault case from 2019, reported the Anchorage Daily News.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Active-duty airmen to drive some Anchorage school buses

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the Anchorage School District suffering a shortage of bus drivers, active-duty airmen will now be called into action behind the wheel. In a letter sent to parents Friday afternoon, Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt said that four airmen with the 673rd Logistics Readiness Squadron will drive buses beginning Sept. 1.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Bird Creek Fishing Report

Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Gov. Dunleavy officially breaks ground on Knik-Goose Bay Road project

Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - The people living and working along Knik-Goose Bay Road will see significant safety upgrades along the highway with the official start of Phase One of the Knik-Goose Bay Road Reconstruction project. According to Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office, the project will reconstruct KGB into a four-lane separated...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a death of a male that “warranted a closer look at the circumstances” near 7500 Rovenna Street, according to an online dispatch. At 6:51 a.m. on Saturday, medics with the Anchorage Fire Department and the Anchorage Police Department responded to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Airlines plane damage

Black Caucus threatens APD with legal action for not buying body cams. The Alaska Black Caucus and other civil rights groups are threatening legal action against the Anchorage Police Department for not buying body cameras, even though residents voted to pay for them more than a year ago. Voters wanted police to begin wearing these cameras to protect both them and the officers, but that’s not happening. At this point, wary residents wonder when, or if, these cameras will even show up.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy