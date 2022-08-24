Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Family and friends of slain Wasilla teen look to each other — instead of the court — to find closure
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Morning rain reflected the somber mood that was felt in front of the Palmer Courthouse Friday morning as family and friends of a slain Wasilla teen gathered on the front lawn in a peaceful assembly. The sentencing hearing for Jordan Flowers — charged with the murder...
People
College-Bound Couple Killed in Fiery Crash Allegedly Caused by Drunk U.S. Soldier in Alaska
A young couple set to start college in the fall were killed in a blazing car crash allegedly caused by an intoxicated military man. According to the Anchorage Police Department, 18-year-old Amelia Nowak and 20-year-old Derek Duerr were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a pickup truck — allegedly...
alaskasnewssource.com
Seward Highway crash kills 1, injures 4
Family and friends of slain Wasilla teen look to each other, instead of the court, to find closure. The mother of the victim, Monika Swan-Armistead, decided she and her family would move forward with reading their impact statements at the same time the hearing was supposed to be held. Updated:...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage police shoot man after they say he used a child as a ‘human shield’
Anchorage police say officers shot an armed man Friday morning after he held a child as a “human shield.”. The dispute began at a North Anchorage home around 4:40 a.m., said Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle. “During a domestic dispute, a suspect fired a shot inside a residence,” Kerle...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names and sleeping on the job
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare facility were fired after a city investigation found staff members hit the children, fell asleep on the job, and called kids derogatory names, as well as other noncompliance issues noted by the Anchorage Department of Health. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer man found guilty on murder, robbery, firearm charges related partly to 2016 double homicide
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
alaskasnewssource.com
Driver accused of killing young couple told investigators he was so drunk he didn’t remember driving
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A memorial at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Cordova Street is strewn with mementos of the sport Amelia Nowak and her boyfriend Derek Duerr loved to play. Pictures of Nowak in her South Anchorage High School basketball uniform were left at the scene of the crash that killed them, and balls with messages of love and remembrance scribbled on them.
radiokenai.com
Military Man Charged In Fiery Anchorage Crash That Killed 2
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A member of the military charged with manslaughter in a fiery crash in Alaska that killed two people told authorities he was so drunk, he didn’t remember driving, according to charging documents. Matthew Davis, 23, also faces charges of driving under the influence in...
alaskapublic.org
Palmer man convicted of murder in drug robberies won’t face death penalty after all
A Palmer man has been convicted of murder after killing two people in 2016 during a series of robberies in the Wasilla area that targeted locations he believed were used for drug trafficking. But 36-year-old John Pearl Smith II will not face the death penalty at his sentencing, as federal...
alaskapublic.org
Woman dies in custody at Eagle River prison
A 35-year-old woman died early Tuesday while in custody at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in Eagle River, said a statement from the Alaska Department of Corrections. Nastashia Minock had been in jail one day, the department said. She was arrested on a warrant tied to a misdemeanor assault case from 2019, reported the Anchorage Daily News.
People
Disgraced Former Alaska State Representative Dead, Son Charged With His Killing
The son of Dean Westlake, a former member of the Alaska House of Representatives, has been arrested and stands accused in his father's fatal bludgeoning. Police in Anchorage have charged Tallon Westlake, 36, with manslaughter and evidence tampering in connection with the death of his 62-year-old father. Westlake's son called...
alaskasnewssource.com
Active-duty airmen to drive some Anchorage school buses
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the Anchorage School District suffering a shortage of bus drivers, active-duty airmen will now be called into action behind the wheel. In a letter sent to parents Friday afternoon, Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt said that four airmen with the 673rd Logistics Readiness Squadron will drive buses beginning Sept. 1.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bird Creek Fishing Report
Former Rep. Dean Westlake of Kotzebue dead, and police say it was homicide by his adult son
Dean Westlake, a legislator from Kotzebue who resigned under scandalous circumstances in 2017, has been killed. Police found him in a pool of blood, with signs he had been pummeled at a home in the 7500 block of Rovenna Street in Anchorage. The suspect has been identified as his son,...
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy officially breaks ground on Knik-Goose Bay Road project
Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - The people living and working along Knik-Goose Bay Road will see significant safety upgrades along the highway with the official start of Phase One of the Knik-Goose Bay Road Reconstruction project. According to Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office, the project will reconstruct KGB into a four-lane separated...
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer Courthouse celebrates the reopening of all courtrooms in rededication ceremony
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - After seven months of closures and case disruptions, the Palmer Courthouse is now fully reopened. The Alaska Court System celebrated the reopening of all 10 courtrooms in a small rededication ceremony on Tuesday evening. Court staff and judicial officers joined Chief Justice Daniel Winfree as he...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a death of a male that “warranted a closer look at the circumstances” near 7500 Rovenna Street, according to an online dispatch. At 6:51 a.m. on Saturday, medics with the Anchorage Fire Department and the Anchorage Police Department responded to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Headstone for Anchorage ‘Jane Doe’ murdered by Robert Hansen replaced with one of her name
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People go missing in the United States every day. Current DNA technology is helping to solve some of the mysteries left by those who disappear or are found with no identity. There are about 40 unidentified human remains stored at the Alaska State Crime Lab in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Airlines plane damage
alaskasnewssource.com
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday kicked off the second week of the Alaska State Fair, and the crowds started showing up right as the gates opened at 11 a.m for Alaska Agriculture Day. While the Division of Agriculture hosted the Tundra Chef Cook-off Challenge, vintage tractor collector John Baum greeted...
