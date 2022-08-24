Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rodriguez Accuses Stephen F. Austin of Spying
Jacksonville State head football coach Rich Rodriguez throws allegations at game 1 opponent
Rich Rodriguez causing a ruckus with spying allegations ahead of first Jacksonville State football game
Rich Rodriguez is heading into his first year as the Jacksonville State football head coach and he’s already causing a stir. Ahead of the team’s first game against Stephen F. Austin, Rodriguez has accused the Lumberjacks of spying on their practices and also videotaping. Via 247Sports: “Pretty good sources that they had a couple staff […] The post Rich Rodriguez causing a ruckus with spying allegations ahead of first Jacksonville State football game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thearabtribune.com
Arab volleyball: Coach says Lady Knights have 'high ceiling' in 2022
Headed into the season-opening Juanita Boddie Tournament in Hoover this past weekend, Arab volleyball coach Amy Hudson was very high on her team’s prospects for the new season. Two wins and four losses later, she still is. Four strong senior leaders and other experienced players can give a coach...
The Week’s Football Poll Has Calhoun County on Top
Calhoun County, AL – No. 1 Piedmont, Alexandria, Jacksonville, Anniston and Saks all make their respective top 10s in this week’s high school football poll. Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (1-0) 7, Dothan (1-0) 5, Baker (0-1) 3, Grissom (1-0) 3, Sparkman (1-0) 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gadsdenmessenger.com
Local massage therapists build legacy of healing
Pictured above is Mary Benn’s Escape Day Spa on Duncan Street in Gadsden. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger) Gadsden is known for its riverfront views, rich history and charming downtown area, but some might not be aware that the city also holds an impressive aggregate of massage therapists. Over a dozen massage...
Jacksonville State University Police Roll Into Fall Semester
University and Oxford police participated in scooter training this summer on campus.Photo by JSU Digital Media Services. Jacksonville, AL – The JSU press department shared through, Brett Buckner, that the JSU police are rolling into the fall semester with a new resource to keep campus safe – scooters.
Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
Local Commissioner Elected to Vice President Seat for Association of County Commissions of Alabama
(Left to Right) Past President - Marcus Campbell, President - Jay Thompson, President Elect - Joe Knight, and VP - Lee PattersonCalhoun Journal. Calhoun County, AL – On Thursday afternoon, August 25th, the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) elected its new slate of officers. The newest Vice President is Calhoun County Commission Chairman Lee Patterson. Mr. Patterson will take on the progressive seat as vice president during year one, president-elect during year two, President in year three, and Past President in year four. This is a statewide position and the ACCA represents all 67 Alabama counties. This is not the only position Mr. Patterson has accepted of late. He has also been appointed to the National Association of Commissioners (NACO) as well as the Rural Action Caucus (RAC) , a to NACO subcommittee, and to the Veterans Committee. Mr. Patterson has stated it is important to him that Alabama and Calhoun County are seen on the state and national level, and he is willing to put in the work to make sure they are.
RELATED PEOPLE
sylacauganews.com
Missing teen last seen in Childersburg, current whereabouts unknown
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – A local teen hasn’t been seen since mid-July, and authorities need your help in tracking her down. Alexis Camille Wood was last seen on July 17 at the Childersburg Mapco gas station. The 18-year old also goes by the names Lexi or Lex. She is...
Latest updates on three Central Alabama elections
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in select Jefferson County City Council elections, including Mountain Brook, Bessemer and Gadsden. All times are local (CT). 9:50 p.m. Unofficial results from the city of Bessemer report that incumbent Kenneth “Ken” Gulley has won the race for mayor, winning 58% of the votes. 9:30 p.m. The city […]
Homicide in Jacksonville – One Person in Custody
Jacksonville, AL – On August 21, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm, the Jacksonville Police Department was dispatched to 1500 Block of Rochester Road SE in regard to a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival officers spoke to other individuals inside the residence who stated that a male had been shot inside the residence. Police Officers provided first aid to the victim, Trenton Medders, 25, of Ohatchee, but he succumbed to his injuries.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Alabama Cabinet Manufacturer Announces $17 Million Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$1,000 reward offered for info on Talladega homicide
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a Talladega shooting that killed a local woman last month. On July 28, Talladega Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Brignoli Street on a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they located a 30-year-old Black […]
Papa Dubi’s to host concert series, shrimp boil to end summer
If you're in the mood for shrimp and tunes, Papa Dubi's in Albertville is the place to be this weekend.
weisradio.com
Log Truck Woes on Highway 9 Tuesday Morning
A log truck along Highway 9 near Piedmont managed to keep from turning over after the driver dropped the passenger side rear into a ditch as he was exiting a side road. The mishap took place around 10:20 Tuesday morning, just a short distance from the Goshen United Methodist Church leaving the occupant high and dry while waiting for a wrecker to remedy the situation.
Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Calhoun County Student Injured in Bus Crash
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle happened around 2:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
wbrc.com
‘I noticed a big fireball’: Ashland man saves a life using his Red Cross training
ASHLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - An East Alabama man was awarded for his heroic actions that saved a man’s life during a bad accident in April 2022. The American Red Cross gave Gary Thomas of Ashland the Red Cross Certificate of Merit. The Certificate of Merit is “the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course and is signed by the President of the United States.”
Purple Onion opening new location in Rainbow City
More than two years after it was first announced, Purple Onion is expected to open its newest location in Etowah County’s Rainbow City. The popular Mediterranean-themed restaurant and deli anticipates serving in the next few days, according to employees. The restaurant, located in a former Bojangles location, has been...
Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
Comments / 0