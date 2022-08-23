ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Milano football team leans on large senior class including healthy Josh Millar

It’s been a trying year and a half for Milano two-way senior standout Josh Millar and the Eagle football team. Millar played only defense in 2021 while recovering from a season-ending knee injury he suffered as a sophomore. Now he’s 100% healthy, a big boost to a senior class that has a chance to earn the program’s first winning season since 2017.
MILANO, TX
The Oakland Press

Oxford takes step in ‘healing and recovery’ with football opener at Romeo

It was a football game and a small step in a hurting community’s healing process. Jayden Roberson threw two touchdown passes Thursday night to lead host Romeo to a 34-7 victory over Oxford in the Wildcats’ first game since the Nov. 30 shooting at the school that left four students dead, including football player Tate Myre.
ROMEO, MI
The Spun

Legendary College Softball Coach Announces Retirement

For the past 38 years, Carol Hutchins has served as head coach of Michigan softball, winning countless accolades and setting records along the way. But the 2022 season will mark the final year of Hutchins' career. Hutchins announced her retirement today after 38 years as head coach at Michigan. In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newness#New Place#Bobcats

Comments / 0

Community Policy