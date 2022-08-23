Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Milano football team leans on large senior class including healthy Josh Millar
It’s been a trying year and a half for Milano two-way senior standout Josh Millar and the Eagle football team. Millar played only defense in 2021 while recovering from a season-ending knee injury he suffered as a sophomore. Now he’s 100% healthy, a big boost to a senior class that has a chance to earn the program’s first winning season since 2017.
After long-shot run to Div. 8 Super Bowl, veteran Hull football team ready for an encore
HULL -- Sequels often disappoint, but the Hull High football team is hoping that bringing back so many popular characters from last year's smash hit will help the Pirates recapture the magic of the original. Against all odds, chronic underdogs Hull and Randolph squared off in the Division 8 Super...
The Oakland Press
Oxford takes step in ‘healing and recovery’ with football opener at Romeo
It was a football game and a small step in a hurting community’s healing process. Jayden Roberson threw two touchdown passes Thursday night to lead host Romeo to a 34-7 victory over Oxford in the Wildcats’ first game since the Nov. 30 shooting at the school that left four students dead, including football player Tate Myre.
Legendary College Softball Coach Announces Retirement
For the past 38 years, Carol Hutchins has served as head coach of Michigan softball, winning countless accolades and setting records along the way. But the 2022 season will mark the final year of Hutchins' career. Hutchins announced her retirement today after 38 years as head coach at Michigan. In...
Following in his family’s footsteps, Mike Mancini gets to work as head coach of Fonda-Fultonville football
FONDA — There aren’t many families as synonymous with a single high school football program in Section II than the Mancini clan at Fonda-Fultonville. For Mike Mancini, the program has been a part of his life as long as he can remember. “I’ve been around it for my...
New look Holt Indians football team looking to build off record-setting season last fall
By Chris Geinosky | Photo courtesy of Missouri Helmet Project SBLive Missouri is breaking down various high school football teams throughout the Show-Me State as we approach the start of the 2022 season. Here’s our look at the Holt Indians. HOLT TEAM PAGEHEAD COACH Ethan Place, 8th season (37-36) ...
