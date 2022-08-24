Read full article on original website
$5,900 water bill blindsides Harnett County woman who owns vacant property
"No water, not one drop of Harnett County water could I have used from this property."
4 injured in North Carolina paper mill explosion
Three people were injured in a Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion Thursday afternoon, its fire department confirmed to CBS 17.
ENC schools remind students to get required vaccines and boosters
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — To help reduce the number of illnesses and increased absences as students prepare to go back to school on Monday, health officials want to ensure students receive their required vaccination shots and are up to date with their boosters. Manager of school health services, Laurie...
Smart buses debut for Durham Public Schools
Durham Public Schools unveiled new technology to help students get to and from school safely.
Pitt County offers online tutoring option
Students who attend E. B. Aykcok Middle school and across Pitt County will have access to online tutoring this school year. The best news for parents is there is no cost to them. Over 23,000 Pitt County students will have access to online tutors this school year. The program is...
Durham homeowners forced to pay for repairs on street they never knew was private after sinkhole opens
DURHAM, NC – Imagine living on a residential street where a massive sinkhole has formed, and then being forced to pay to repair the road. That’s what some people who live in the Bonnie Hills subdivision in northeast Durham County are having to deal with as a sinkhole has taken up more than half the road, and the residents were never told when they moved in the road was a private street.
Thousands of graves are slowly being uncovered in Dunn, revealing lost Black history
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
I-40 lanes reopen after wreck near Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed Interstate 40 eastbound in Durham County during the Friday afternoon rush hour, officials said. The highway was closed just before 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 274, which is the exit for Jordan Lake and N.C. 751, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
Please wash your hands: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 23)
A Mexican restaurant in Morrisville this week had multiple handwashing violations.
Wake County program aims to link renters with units they can afford
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wake County program aims to link renters with units they can afford. Wake County is offering several incentives to landlords to link renters with a...
Martin County has school supply drive to equip students with classroom needs
WILLIAMSTON, Martin County — Inflation is hiking up the price of school supplies, making it harder for families in our area to get the materials they need as their children head to the classroom. Principal of South Creek Middle School, Gregory Lentine, said more families are in need of...
Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - A major employer in Beaufort County remains shut down after an accident Monday. A spokesperson for Nutrien confirms that its phosphate mine in Aurora is idle as a result of the accident. The company says a structural failure at a phosphate ore conveyor belt and storage...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
North Carolina Man 'In Disbelief' After $250,000 Lottery Win
The lucky winner recalled just "seeing zeros" as the ticket revealed his prize.
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by NC deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
Damage to bridge over I-95 in Nash County blocks traffic
Whitakers, N.C. — One northbound lane on Interstate 95 was closed Wednesday after a bridge above the road was damaged. Sky 5 flew over the bridge at 9:45 a.m. near Exit 145 for N.C. Highway 4 in the Dortches area. The right lane was blocked and traffic was moving...
Rocky Mount woman owed deposit refund gets bad check from Duke Energy
Domanick Bullock waited months for a deposit she was owed from Duke Energy. When the check arrived, it could not be cashed.
3rd brother of men accused of killing NC deputy Ned Byrd charged with ammo offense; 2nd brother appears in court
A third brother of the two men charged with killing a Wake County deputy was arraigned in federal court Wednesday with his brother, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo.
Newly rehired North Carolina correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night.
