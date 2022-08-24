ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

wcti12.com

ENC schools remind students to get required vaccines and boosters

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — To help reduce the number of illnesses and increased absences as students prepare to go back to school on Monday, health officials want to ensure students receive their required vaccination shots and are up to date with their boosters. Manager of school health services, Laurie...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Wilson County, NC
North Carolina State
Wilson, NC
Wilson, NC
Wilson County, NC
wcti12.com

Pitt County offers online tutoring option

Students who attend E. B. Aykcok Middle school and across Pitt County will have access to online tutoring this school year. The best news for parents is there is no cost to them. Over 23,000 Pitt County students will have access to online tutors this school year. The program is...
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham homeowners forced to pay for repairs on street they never knew was private after sinkhole opens

DURHAM, NC – Imagine living on a residential street where a massive sinkhole has formed, and then being forced to pay to repair the road. That’s what some people who live in the Bonnie Hills subdivision in northeast Durham County are having to deal with as a sinkhole has taken up more than half the road, and the residents were never told when they moved in the road was a private street.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

I-40 lanes reopen after wreck near Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed Interstate 40 eastbound in Durham County during the Friday afternoon rush hour, officials said. The highway was closed just before 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 274, which is the exit for Jordan Lake and N.C. 751, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
Roy Cooper
cbs17

New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - A major employer in Beaufort County remains shut down after an accident Monday. A spokesperson for Nutrien confirms that its phosphate mine in Aurora is idle as a result of the accident. The company says a structural failure at a phosphate ore conveyor belt and storage...
AURORA, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
