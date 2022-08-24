Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Talladega Fire and Rescue: Driver slams into house following pursuit, causes gas leak
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver involved in a pursuit with law enforcement, lost control of the car and hit a house causing a gas leak, according to Talladega Fire and Rescue. Rescue personnel said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, in the 500 block of East...
Pursuit ends with car crashing into Talladega home
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of SWAT were called out to the scene of a car that had collided into a Talladega home early Friday morning. According to the Talladega Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, officials were dispatched to the 500 block of East Street on reports of a vehicle colliding into a house and causing […]
weisradio.com
Minor Two Vehicle Wreck on County Road 113 Friday Morning
State Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle wreck on County Road 113 just off Highway 411 in Cherokee County Friday morning. The accident was logged at 9:28am involving a van and a pickup truck with neither of the drivers receiving injuries and both vehicles receiving only moderate damage. The cause of that wreck remains under investigation by troopers.
wbrc.com
2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
WAFF
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
WAFF
Rainsville man arrested on DUI charge after wreck
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department arrested and charged a 27-year-old man after he left the scene of a wreck on Aug. 24 in Fort Payne. Officers responded to a wreck involving a vehicle and a business in downtown Fort Payne. The officers determined that the vehicle involved in the wreck had left the scene and was traveling on Gault Avenue.
Fultondale man killed in Walker County crash
A 76-year-old Fultondale man killed in a two-vehicle Walker County crash Tuesday afternoon.
Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
southerntorch.com
Arrest of Lucas Clay Posey
SUBJECT: Arrest of Lucas Clay Posey. On 08/24/2022 Lucas Clay Posey, Age 27, of Rainsville, AL, was arrested and charged with DUI, resisting arrest, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Around 4:14pm on 08/24/2022 Fort Payne Police officer was dispatched to a traffic accident involving a...
wbrc.com
Multiple people injured, man killed in overnight shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overnight shooting has left at least one person dead, another fighting for their life and several others injured according to Birmingham Police. It happened near Finley Blvd at 8th St. West around 11:20 p.m. According to police, an officer on patrol nearby heard gunshots and...
Alabama man wanted on murder charges arrested during traffic stop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man wanted for murder out of Montgomery was captured after being found during a traffic stop, the U.S. Marshals Service reports. John Robert Hollon III, 34, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop on I-85 and I-65 and charged with the murder of Christopher Thomas, 26, who was shot to […]
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office looking for family of deceased Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating the family of a man who recently died in Jefferson County. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, was found dead inside his black 2011 Nissan Altima on Aug. 18 by Birmingham Police officers in the 8400 block of […]
Child injured in Gadsden dog attack, 1 dog still on the loose
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A child was injured after being attacked by two dogs in Gadsden Tuesday night. According to the Gadsden Police Department, a 9-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment after the attack which took place just after 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Grant Street. The severity of the […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia deputy charged with DUI after crash in patrol car, troopers say
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was taken into custody after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving under the influence. Georgia state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monday involving a Heard County deputy in his marked patrol car on Coweta Heard Road in Coweta County.
McCalla man killed in car crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A McCalla man died this weekend after being injured in a car crash on Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Haynie, 50, of McCalla was seriously injured when the 2008 Jeep Wrangler he was driving was struck by a 2017 Ford Transit van driven by Justin Collar, […]
weisradio.com
Box Truck Leaves Chesnut Bypass, Comes to Rest in Adjoining Field
A box truck wound up in a field, after dropping off the Chestnut Bypass around 11:30 Thursday morning near the Bypass Express. Centre Police and Fire units responded to the scene and helped direct traffic until the wrecker to could arrive and pull the vehicle out and up the steep embankment. Fortunately, no one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Coroner asks for help in locating Birmingham man’s family
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating the family of a 48-year-old Birmingham man who died in Jefferson County. The coroner said Robert Wesley Hodge was found in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South on August 18, 2022, after reports of an abandoned vehicle. Upon arriving, Birmingham Police found Hodge unresponsive sitting in the front passenger seat of his car.
2urbangirls.com
Watering grass causes police intervention
ALABAMA – An Alabama police department is under scrutiny for arresting a Black pastor for watering his neighbors grass while they were away. Michael Jennings, a Black pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in Sylacauga, was arrested on obstruction charges for failure to provide identification in the late May incident in Childersburg. The charges have since been dropped.
Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, August 26th
Steven Harp, age 31 of Talladega – UPOCS, UPODP and DUI/CS;. George Miller, age 29 of Centre – Alias Writ of Arrest;. Melissa Davenport, age 47 of Centre – Alias Writ of Arrest;. and. Gary Harden, age 50 of Piedmont – Non-Support/Child. Arrests are based on...
