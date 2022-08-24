ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

CBS 42

Pursuit ends with car crashing into Talladega home

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of SWAT were called out to the scene of a car that had collided into a Talladega home early Friday morning. According to the Talladega Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, officials were dispatched to the 500 block of East Street on reports of a vehicle colliding into a house and causing […]
TALLADEGA, AL
weisradio.com

Minor Two Vehicle Wreck on County Road 113 Friday Morning

State Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle wreck on County Road 113 just off Highway 411 in Cherokee County Friday morning. The accident was logged at 9:28am involving a van and a pickup truck with neither of the drivers receiving injuries and both vehicles receiving only moderate damage. The cause of that wreck remains under investigation by troopers.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Rainsville man arrested on DUI charge after wreck

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department arrested and charged a 27-year-old man after he left the scene of a wreck on Aug. 24 in Fort Payne. Officers responded to a wreck involving a vehicle and a business in downtown Fort Payne. The officers determined that the vehicle involved in the wreck had left the scene and was traveling on Gault Avenue.
FORT PAYNE, AL
WRBL News 3

Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

Arrest of Lucas Clay Posey

SUBJECT: Arrest of Lucas Clay Posey. On 08/24/2022 Lucas Clay Posey, Age 27, of Rainsville, AL, was arrested and charged with DUI, resisting arrest, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Around 4:14pm on 08/24/2022 Fort Payne Police officer was dispatched to a traffic accident involving a...
FORT PAYNE, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man wanted on murder charges arrested during traffic stop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man wanted for murder out of Montgomery was captured after being found during a traffic stop, the U.S. Marshals Service reports. John Robert Hollon III, 34, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop on I-85 and I-65 and charged with the murder of Christopher Thomas, 26, who was shot to […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Child injured in Gadsden dog attack, 1 dog still on the loose

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A child was injured after being attacked by two dogs in Gadsden Tuesday night. According to the Gadsden Police Department, a 9-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment after the attack which took place just after 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Grant Street. The severity of the […]
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

McCalla man killed in car crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A McCalla man died this weekend after being injured in a car crash on Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Haynie, 50, of McCalla was seriously injured when the 2008 Jeep Wrangler he was driving was struck by a 2017 Ford Transit van driven by Justin Collar, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Box Truck Leaves Chesnut Bypass, Comes to Rest in Adjoining Field

A box truck wound up in a field, after dropping off the Chestnut Bypass around 11:30 Thursday morning near the Bypass Express. Centre Police and Fire units responded to the scene and helped direct traffic until the wrecker to could arrive and pull the vehicle out and up the steep embankment. Fortunately, no one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.
CENTRE, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. Coroner asks for help in locating Birmingham man’s family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating the family of a 48-year-old Birmingham man who died in Jefferson County. The coroner said Robert Wesley Hodge was found in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South on August 18, 2022, after reports of an abandoned vehicle. Upon arriving, Birmingham Police found Hodge unresponsive sitting in the front passenger seat of his car.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
2urbangirls.com

Watering grass causes police intervention

ALABAMA – An Alabama police department is under scrutiny for arresting a Black pastor for watering his neighbors grass while they were away. Michael Jennings, a Black pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in Sylacauga, was arrested on obstruction charges for failure to provide identification in the late May incident in Childersburg. The charges have since been dropped.
CHILDERSBURG, AL
CBS 42

Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, August 26th

Steven Harp, age 31 of Talladega – UPOCS, UPODP and DUI/CS;. George Miller, age 29 of Centre – Alias Writ of Arrest;. Melissa Davenport, age 47 of Centre – Alias Writ of Arrest;. and. Gary Harden, age 50 of Piedmont – Non-Support/Child. Arrests are based on...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

