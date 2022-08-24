Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
Homeowner spars with El Paso’s code enforcement over weed problem
EL PASO, Texas -- Recent rains make our lawns look nice and green, but those downpours are also helping sprout weeds throughout the Borderland. Ysidro Flores says he has called the city to try to get them to weed out the problem, to no avail. So he called ABC-7, who,...
Apartment complex blames EP Electric for damages caused by flood
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – KTSM is trying to figure out who is to blame for an apartment complex damaged by flood waters in west El Paso. The owner of this apartment complex, Osama Azzam, says the city, El Paso Electric and his neighbors, are at fault for a problem that continues to happen every time […]
msn.com
Crash causes all lanes to close in central El Paso
El Paso police responded to a crash on Interstate 10 east at Piedras, causing all lanes to close Friday morning. The crash happened at midnight, according to El Paso fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. Traffic was being diverted off of the Cotton exit. The crash cleared at 3:56 A.M.
Fire erupted in a central El Paso building; crews on scene
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A condition 1 fire was reported in central El Paso this afternoon. Crews are at the scene on 1830 E. Mills. According to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson, no injuries have been reported. No other information has been provided. This is a developing story and will be updated. For […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVIA
Las Cruces considers installing traffic cameras to keep track of red light runners
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The city of Las Cruces is considering bringing back technology to stop red-light runners and speeding motorists. Red light and speeding cameras have been used before but came with some backlash from residents. Motorists gave mixed reactions about bringing them back. "My personal opinion, I don't...
Five El Paso PD units hit by drunk drivers in one week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a span of six days, four El Paso Police units have been hit by drunk drivers. The El Paso Police Department says there were a total of three incidents, but one where two units were hit. “Unusual in that in a span, since last Friday, so it’s been less […]
Woman stabbed in Lower Valley apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was stabbed this Friday afternoon in El Paso’s Lower Valley, police said. The call was received at around 12:47 p.m. The stabbing took place at he San Montego Apartments at 9133 Kernel Cr. Police said that the woman is believed to be in her 20s, and she was […]
Five EPPD patrol cars out of commission in one week after multiple DWI crashes
EL PASO, Texas -- A drunk driver hit a patrol car Friday morning while police were investigating another DWI crash on I-10 at Piedras. Early this morning, while investigating a crash involving a DWI driver, another DWI driver crashed into one of the patrol cars at the scene. That's five police cars put out of The post Five EPPD patrol cars out of commission in one week after multiple DWI crashes appeared first on KVIA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krwg.org
El Paso Matters- District Attorney in El Paso faces petition for removal
This week, El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore shares the latest on some of the top stories in the area. This week: The District Attorney in El Paso faces a petition for removal, candidates are running for four city council seats this fall, and we learn about an investigation into how often El Paso opens cooling centers when warm temperatures impact the area.
El Paso News
Fort Bliss National Cemetery fixes sunken graves after rain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) In past years, the Fort Bliss National Cemetery has seen a lot of sunken graves. This year there have only been 140. In 2006 there were around two to three thousand sunken graves. Last year there were around 800. According to Francisco Gonzalez, the director at...
Heavy rains bring potholes and danger for Borderland drivers
EL PASO, Texas - Monsoon season brings much needed rain to El Paso, but the water can also leave behind potholes, cracks and damaged roads. The city has been receiving an elevated number of calls about pothole repairs due to the recent rains, according to Transportation Operations Manager of El Paso Salvador Solis. “It is The post Heavy rains bring potholes and danger for Borderland drivers appeared first on KVIA.
msn.com
Alleged DWI wrecks pose new challenges for El Paso police conducting DWI enforcement
Fewer police officers are patrolling El Paso streets. As a result, incidents like DWI drivers and vandals are less likely to get caught. Friday morning, an alleged DWI driver wrecked into a police officer's vehicle that was responding to a separate DWI crash along Interstate 10. Friday's wreck and others...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EPPD is currently accepting applications
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso Police Department, they are now accepting applications until January 5, 2023. The El Paso Police Department is said to offer diverse job options, training, promotional opportunities, education assistance, and competitive salaries with health and retirement benefits. You can visit joineppd.com to apply. “Police officers have […]
1 Person Seriously Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash At El Paso (El Paso, TX)
Reports indicate that at least 1 person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday morning after a rollover crash that took place at Gateway East and Zaragoza.
elpasomatters.org
Air pollution from the Permian Basin is hurting El Paso; EPA should take action
Every year, El Paso residents are exposed to dangerous levels of ozone, a corrosive air pollutant that attacks the lungs and other parts of the body, contributing to respiratory problems, cardiovascular issues, and premature deaths. The American Lung Association ranks El Paso-Las Cruces at number 12 on a list of the most ozone-polluted metropolitan areas in the United States, worse than New York, Chicago, and Dallas–Fort Worth.
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for August 27
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
msn.com
Police: 5 alleged DWI drivers wreck into El Paso police vehicles
El Paso police reported Friday that another alleged drunken driver wrecked into a police vehicle. The latest wreck happened at midnight along Interstate 10 at Piedras. "It's happening because there's a high number of people drinking and driving," El Paso police sergeant, Robert Gomez, said. While a police officer was...
Why some El Paso rock walls fail during rainstorms
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock walls are the most common type of walls in El Paso. However, during rainstorms some of those rock walls fail and fall. Over the weekend a rock wall directly behind a West El Paso apartment complex collapsed. According to the El Paso Fire Department when the wall collapsed it […]
Comments / 4