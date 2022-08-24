ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KEVN

A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City Parks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City parks have been faced with an uptick in damage, including vandalism to Vickie Powers Park, Canyon Lake Park, and others in recent weeks. The latest damage was done to Noordermeer Soccer Fields, which are located off Sheridan Lake Road. There it looks like someone drove a vehicle through a major portion of the field. The field is being assessed to see if it is still usable and how to fix the damage. At other parks the vandalism includes damage to bathrooms and picnic tables.
KELOLAND TV

Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
Black Hills Pioneer

Questions remain about water pipeline through Meade County

STURGIS – A proposed 14-mile pipeline that would bring water from a well near Black Hawk and Summerset to residents around Ellsworth Air Force Base is getting mixed reviews. Those designing the nearly $30 million pipeline, KTM Design, have petitioned the Meade County Commission on behalf of the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority to construct the water line in the section line right of ways.
newscenter1.tv

GALLERY: Spearfish storm pictures

View community pictures of the Friday storm in Spearfish. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
Black Hills Pioneer

Lead officially opens ‘sickest’ park in town

LEAD — The “sickest” park in western South Dakota is already drawing crowds from throughout the region to drop down into bowls, slide on rails and jump bikes off of ramps. On Tuesday residents and visitors of all ages filled Lead’s new skatepark for the official ribbon...
KEVN

More rain this evening and tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More rain is possible in the later evening hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times, especially for the Black Hills and areas north. Most of the rain will clear out by around 3am. Tomorrow will start out dry, but more storms are possible in the evening. The storms tomorrow have a small chance of being severe. By Saturday, we are looking mostly dry. Temperatures will be consistently in the 80s for the next 7-days.
newscenter1.tv

Main Street Square fountains to close down Sept. 4

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Main Street Square will be closing down the fountains Sunday, Sept. 4. The fountains open Memorial Day weekend to coincide with the tourism season and then close down Labor Day weekend. The splash pad that is located downtown in Rapid City saw a busy season...
kotatv.com

Range Days Rodeo wraps up with a thrilling performance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The PRCA Range Days Rodeo wrapped up with the final performance Wednesday night. Minnesota’s Tanner Aus delivered an 85 and a half point ride to take first in bareback. Newell steer wrestler Cyler Dowling turned in a strong time of 5.3 seconds.
KEVN

Ellsworth Air Force Base closer to B-21 but housing questions arise

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the expected influx of military personnel moving to Box Elder with the arrival of the B-21 Raider, one of the main concerns is not being able to find affordable housing. This topic of conversation was led by the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority Thursday,...
kotatv.com

Preparing the surrounding area for the arrival of the B-21

City officials are reminding the public to submit comments on the upcoming housing and development plans that are still in the works. In the aftermath of the decision by the state's Government Accountability Board regarding Governor Kristi Noem's possible ethics violations. Strider Bikes. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:25 PM...
newscenter1.tv

Start your engines for Kool Deadwood Nites beginning Wednesday

DEADWOOD, S.D. – Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines for the 28th Annual Kool Deadwood Nites. People have already started rolling into Deadwood for the classic cars and the classic music. “For the past 28 years, Deadwood has been welcoming classic cars of all shapes and sizes the last...
newscenter1.tv

New housing complex breaks ground in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The rain was no issue for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing facility on Racine Street in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. “Let me just say thank you to all of you,” one speaker said. “For this ground breaking, and what I think is a great day.”
usasoftballofsouthdakota.com

Rapid City to host the Native American World Series Starting 8/26/2022

2022 Native World Series brackets are posted below. The tournament starts on Friday 8/26 and finishes on Sunday, 8/28. Home Run Derby Saturday Night Finals for Homerun Derby. Come out and watch some of the best amateur men and women slowpitch players in the midwest and beyond. Thanks for bringing...
newscenter1.tv

Top Stories of the Week: August 21-26

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the top stories from this week below. Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
KELOLAND TV

80-year-old killed in 2 vehicle crash

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Custer County Friday morning. Officials say preliminary crash information shows that a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot in Hermosa, South Dakota.
