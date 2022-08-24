ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

KSNB Local4

Sanitization a big priority heading into the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair will kick off Friday morning, but on Thursday, organizers made sure everyone has every opportunity to wash their hands. Hand washing stations are at several points on the fairgrounds, including those by the petting zoo and in the cattle barn area. The Central District Health Department’s Program Nurse Amy Deras said COVID numbers are looking good right now, but events with large gatherings of people have the potential to impacts those numbers negatively.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

HPS, GIPS status on controversial library books

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Superintendents at Hastings and Grand Island public schools Wednesday reported on books about gender and sexual identity which sparked controversy earlier this week. Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, during an interview Monday on an Omaha radio station questioned the use of those books and specifically...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Police to hold “Citizens Academy”

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For yet another year, the Grand Island Police department is holding a “Citizens Academy”, giving members of the community the chance to see what goes into being a police officer. The Academy is 8 weeks long, with sessions occurring every Thursday night. At...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Several agencies work together to keep the Nebraska State Fair safe

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With more than 50,000 people expected to visit the Nebraska State Fair on any given day, officials took some time on Wednesday to ensure that all their community partners were prepared. Several area law enforcement agencies, including representatives from the Grand Island Police and the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for two days, August 26 and 27, at this year’s fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture,” said Bill...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WDBO

Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — (AP) — Administrators at a Nebraska school shuttered the school’s award-winning student newspaper just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues, leading press freedom advocates to call the move an act of censorship. The staff of Northwest...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Aurora News Register

Nebraska State Fair is back in GI

The 2022 Nebraska State Fair is right around the corner once again and is set to feature a wide range of activities, sights and competition participation from Hamilton County residents. Located a short jaunt away in Grand Island, the 11-day summertime staple is set to begin Friday, Aug. 26 and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Grand Island high school journalism program eliminated after LGBTQ topics published

GRAND ISLAND -- Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators eliminated its journalism program and student newspaper in June in what some former students and press freedom advocates call an act of censorship. The school year-ending issue of the Saga newspaper included student editorials on LGBTQ topics, along with a news...
York News-Times

Leaders tout diverse mix of attractions at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND — Executive Director Bill Ogg feels good about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, which opens Friday. “It’s my job to be the cheerleader for the fair," Ogg said. "But I am genuinely excited about this year’s fair.”. Concerns about social gatherings due to COVID-19...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

KPS statement on controversial books

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - In response to comments made Monday on an Omaha radio station by former U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, Kearney Public Schools Tuesday issued a statement regarding controversial books about gender identity. In the statement, KPS referred to comments made by Innis on Omaha radio station KFAB,...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hall County names Deputy Election Commissioner

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman has been named Hall County’s new Deputy Election Commissioner. Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet made the announcement Wednesday, naming Becky Rosenlund as the person taking on the job. ”I am very excited to have Becky join the election team on a...
HALL COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Is it partly sunny or partly cloudy?

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Forecasting sky cover for the days ahead can sometimes be tricky. Will it be partly cloudy or partly sunny? So how does the weatherman determine which term to use? Here is a quick guide to hopefully make things mostly clear. Let’s start with the less complicated...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

10/11 NOW Investigation: What’s changed since Geneva YRTC closed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There were holes in the walls, debris littering the floors, water damage and plastic cots sitting on hard ground. Those were the conditions at the Geneva Youth Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in August 2019 that prompted the facility to close and an investigation to open. “It...
GENEVA, NE
KSNB Local4

NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will spend the remainder of its summer tour at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The Cutlass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 through Sept....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Adams County

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) reports that collections of mosquitoes trapped in Adams County on August 18, 2022, have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). According to Michele Bever, SHDHD health director, and Jeff Hassenstab, director of Parks & Recreation for the...
KSNB Local4

Traudt impresses, GISH volleyball swept by Lincoln East

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior High volleyball hosted Lincoln East for its season-opener Thursday. Tia Traudt had a number of impressive kills for the Islanders, but the Spartans won in a 3-0 sweep. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Consistent temperatures...Elusive rainfall

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Like a scene from the movie Groundhog Day, each new day appears to be the same as the last, which is very applicable to the current weather pattern. Look for variable cloud cover this evening , but as far as the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas are concerned, those clouds will not be producing any rain. Like most of this week, rain chances favor northern and northeast areas with showers and thunderstorms rotating southeast into Eastern Nebraska, avoiding the Tri-Cities altogether. Temperatures heading into Friday will be no different than previous days with forecast highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with low to mid 90s in the southwest. And again it will be dry.
