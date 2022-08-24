ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Observations: Jeff Okudah Drills T.J. Hockenson

By John Maakaron
Here are observations and takeaways from the Detroit Lions' evening practice held on Tuesday.

It is a rare occurrence when the Detroit Lions don pads and take the field in the evening for an extended training camp practice.

In a spirited practice that spanned two hours, both sides of the football competed hard against one another, and observers had an opportunity to witness first-,second-and-third-team battles.

Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn revealed prior to practice that the battle for the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite of Amani Oruwariye remains a close competition between Jeff Okudah and Will Harris.

Whoever ends up losing the battle still figures to have a prominent and important role in the Lions' defensive scheme.

"Both of those guys have been doing really good things on the field in practice and in games. This is an ongoing battle. It will be an ongoing battle," Glenn told reporters. "Man, I wish I could sit here and tell you, 'This is the guy who is going to be starter.' But, I will say this -- both of those guys will have a role within our defense, and we're going to try to do everything we can to make sure we're putting those guys in situations where they're going to be successful."

On Tuesday evening, Okudah put a legal hit on tight end T.J. Hockenson that prevented Jared Goff and the offense from securing a first down. Also, the hit kept Hockenson down and shaken up for a couple of reps.

To his credit , the 25-year-old tight end returned, and contributed heavily in team drills.

Attendance

Those not spotted practicing include DL Julian Okwara, safeties C.J. Moore and Ifeatu Melifonwu, DL Levi Onwuzurike and OL Kevin Jarvis.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams , despite being put on the NFI list Tuesday, continues to be an active observant during practice. Following a touchdown reception from Amon-Ra St. Brown, both he and St. Brown danced in excitement at the expense of the defense.

Observations

1.) Four-time Stanley Cup champion Darren McCarty , formerly of the Detroit Red Wings, was present at practice, and secured a few moments with head coach Dan Campbell .

2.) Following warmups and special teams drills, the first-and-second-team offense took the field against the defense. Unfortunately, they both failed to secure a first down and went three-and-out. The second opportunity Goff had to lead the offense produced a first down, following a completion to DJ Chark on second down. Aubrey Pleasant was not pleased at all with the secondary's coverage.

3.) On the same drive, Aidan Hutchinson dropped back in coverage perfectly. His backwards movement was crisp and effortless. The drive stalled, following pressure and the whistle being blown for a sack.

4.) The first touchdown of the practice occurred on the third occasion the first-team offense took the field. Goff found DJ Chark for a reception, beating Amani Oruwariye, and he capped off the drive with a touchdown toss to Hockenson.

5.) During practice, Goff struggled with his passes being tipped or batted down at the line of scrimmage on multiple occasions.

6.) Tracy Walker and St. Brown were clearly going back and forth all practice long. Following an incompletion in the end zone, Walker made sure to remind the young wideout that he had failed. St. Brown did not take too kindly, and eventually found his way to the end zone after a slow start at practice. Walker also screamed expletives at Okudah, after he failed to hold his outside contain. The young defensive back did not make the same mistake again, and had a productive practice.

7.) Tim Boyle was the better quarterback of the backups on the evening, as he was able to utilize the reserve wideouts much more effectively. He was able to target and find Kalif Raymond, Trinity Benson and Tom Kennedy much more effectively than David Blough, who struggled to link up with the reserves. One of Blough's biggest gains was a toss to tight end Shane Zylstra.

8.) Cornerback Saivion Smith has been quietly improving with each training camp practice. Other standouts from Tuesday include linebacker Josh Woods, who found his way to the football quickly and decisively. He received an embrace from Glenn following practice, as the pair walked off the field. The second-team defensive line also had a solid showing, regularly disrupting the blocking efforts of the second-team offensive line.

