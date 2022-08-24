FMG Meadville clinic expands Friday hours

Family Medical Group’s Meadville clinic has officially extended its operational hours on Fridays to provide additional healthcare service opportunities for residents. “Living in a rural area, we are always trying to come up with ways to better serve our community,” Rhonda Terrell, who serves as FMG clinics manager, said. “By changing our hours at the Meadville clinic, patients will not have to travel out of town on Friday afternoons to be seen if something urgent arises.” The Meadville clinic is located at 595 Main Street East and is adjacent to Franklin County Memorial Hospital. Terrell said FMG plans to rotate its host of service providers to cover the additional hours of operation on Fridays, and is studying plans to offer some extended hours during the week with an announcement possibly forthcoming in the near future. “We are available until 5 p.m., weekdays because, for example, we know sometimes parents don’t realize their kids are sick until they get home off the bus,” Terrell said. “We want to be the clinic you choose for your healthcare, and we care about our community and want to be able to serve you better.” The Family Medical Group clinics, a service of the local hospital, strive to offer a variety of healthcare services, including general medical care, wellness visits, diabetic screenings and care, a diagnostic lab, comprehensive exams, DOT and employment physicals, preventative screenings, limited immunizations, nutrition education and weight loss. FMG also operates a community clinic on Main Street in downtown Bude. For information related to the clinics services or to schedule an appointment, call 601-384-3199.