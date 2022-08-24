After-school program sign-up begins Aug. 25

The Franklin County School District, as a recipient of the federally funded 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, is offering tutoring and enrichment programs for local students during non-school hours for the 2022-2023 academic year. Registration for this year’s program is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25 at two locations within the district: • For pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students, sign-up will be held in the Franklin County Upper Elementary Gymnasium. • For seventh through 12th grade students, registration will be held at the Franklin County Middle School Gymnasium. Students must be registered before being allowed to take part in the after-school initiative, which is geared toward helping FCSD pupils in meeting local and state standards in core academic subjects like reading and mathematics. The program, funded through the United States Department of Education, will be offered from 3:05 to 5:20 p.m., on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with transportation to community drop-off points available and a snack served each afternoon. Additionally, the outreach provides supervised activities including homework assistance and recreation in a structured, supportive environment. For additional information on the program, contact any school district campus office or Val Durrell at 601-384-2340.