click orlando
Charlie Crist makes it official, announces Karla Hernandez as running mate
ORLANDO, Fla. – Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida’s next gubernatorial election. “It’s time to send a teacher of the year to Tallahassee. Karla’s story is a Florida...
click orlando
‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
click orlando
‘That’s what made me think that I was eligible:’ 2 accused of voter fraud in Florida say they were allowed to register
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people accused of voting illegally in the 2020 election told News 6 they believed they were eligible to vote. They were both mentioned by Gov. Ron DeSantis during his announcement of 20 felons who were arrested on suspicion of illegally voting in the 2020 election.
Florida Judge Sets Expedited Schedule For Andrew Warren’s Suspension Lawsuit Against Gov. Ron DeSantis
The timetable is now set for Andrew Warren’s lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The expedited process will see all paperwork and hearings completed by September 20, with a ruling expected soon afterward. Both parties in the lawsuit agreed to the joint proposal. Judge Robert
click orlando
Recount in State House District 29 primary shows fewer votes, same outcome
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Recounts in the razor-thin primary races for State House District 29 and Ponce Inlet Town Council seat 4 resulted in no change to either ultimate outcome and the sorting-out of a handful of votes for GOP candidates, Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis announced Friday.
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Recount ordered for some close primary races in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A recount has been ordered for some neck-and-neck races from Tuesday’s Florida primary in Volusia County, according to the Supervisor of Elections office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Volusia County Canvassing Board officially acted on the results of Tuesday’s primary....
sflcn.com
Contrasting Primary Results for Veteran Jamaican Politicians in South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – Caribbean-American eyes were focused on the August 24 Florida Primary Elections. When the ballots were tallied, two Jamaican veterans came away with contrasting results. Dale Holness lost his bid to represent District 20 in the United States Congress when he was soundly beaten by fellow Democrat...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
Almost Every Sheriff in Florida Backs Ashley Moody for Attorney General Over Aramis Ayala
With the primaries now over, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Thursday that 64 of the 66 elected sheriffs in the state are backing her over former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala. Moody did not face any opposition in the Republican primary on Tuesday, while Ayala scored a...
What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial
Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
msn.com
Are Florida’s universities too liberal? Here’s what new state survey said.
In the first ever “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” survey taken at Florida’s 12 public universities, 61% of students agreed that their campuses provided an environment for free expression of ideas, opinions and beliefs. Asked to share their political leanings, the 36% of employees who identified as...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Calls On Supporters To “Put On The Full Armor Of God” To Fight For Freedom
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tonight addressed an energetic crowd of supporters in Hialeah to celebrate successful Republican candidates who are eager to fight for Florida’s Freedom Agenda and continue delivering sweeping policy victories for Floridians. DeSantis appeared alongside First Lady Casey DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette
These 'amazingly ridiculous' things were final straw for ex-Florida teacher
Florida is facing a shortage of 9,000 educators according to the Florida Education Association. Hear from teachers who are questioning their futures, and those who have left education entirely, because of controversial new legislation.
Orange and Volusia counties to recount primary votes Friday
Election officials in two local counties are going to pull the ballots and count again. Four local races are going through a recount Friday because the results were so close. The recounts are happening in Orange and Volusia counties because of races where neither candidate got above the 50% needed to secure a win.
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race
Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
floridapolitics.com
New ‘Watchtower’ website to scrutinize Ron DeSantis’ donor relationships
Is DeSantis 'abandoning' Floridians for his national base of donors?. New scrutiny is promised for Gov. Ron DeSantis and his cozy ties to some of the richest people in the country, who happen also to be some of his biggest donors. DeSantis Watch, a collaboration between Florida Watch and Progress...
Florida Primary Results: Governor, Senate, And Attorney General
The Rubio for Senate campaign released the following statement after Val Demings officially became the Democratic nominee: “Marco Rubio has consistently delivered huge wins for Florida families, working across the aisle to improve the lives of people throughout the state. Meanwhile, Pelosi Puppet Val Demings
