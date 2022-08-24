ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Charlie Crist makes it official, announces Karla Hernandez as running mate

ORLANDO, Fla. – Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida’s next gubernatorial election. “It’s time to send a teacher of the year to Tallahassee. Karla’s story is a Florida...
‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial

Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
