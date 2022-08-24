Read full article on original website
Related
philasun.com
Keystone First provides free legal services to offset evictions for members with disabilities
Keystone First, the largest Medicaid plan in southeastern Pennsylvania, has teamed with a local non-profit to provide legal services at no cost to help Keystone First Medicaid members with disabilities or chronic health conditions mitigate the risk of eviction and address health-harming housing conditions. The Housing Stability Initiative, a collaboration...
Washington Examiner
New Jersey Camden County to give $1,000 to caregivers affected by pandemic
Camden County, New Jersey, is set to provide $1,000 checks to caregivers whose salaries were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The checks are part of a $1.2 million relief program that the county launched on Tuesday. The funds are for those employed in the direct personal care of children, adults, those with disabilities, and the elderly and whose income was disrupted during the pandemic.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Investment to Increase Dental Assistant Apprenticeships in Philadelphia County
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in Pennsylvania’s workforce with the announcement of $89,100 in new funding to help Over All Training (OAT) grow its dental assistant registered apprenticeship program in the greater Philadelphia area. “There are many industries, including medical, that benefit from apprenticeship programs and the...
ffnews.com
Community First Fund Receives $2.25 million Grant from Truist Foundation to Launch Fund Supporting Minority Small Business Owners
Truist Foundation today announced a $2.25 million commitment to Community First Fund, a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) dedicated to aligning capital with social justice. The grant will help launch Community First Fund’s Economic Justice Fund (EJFund) which will support lending activities to minority entrepreneurs, with an emphasis on Black and Latine small business owners, across Community First Fund’s service footprint in eastern and central Pennsylvania, including in the Greater Philadelphia region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Email hack led to $13 million theft scheme targeting Chester-Upland school district, DA says
Investigators say it all started with hacked email accounts.
Philly government faces severe staff shortages, despite $277M for program to prevent them
The City of Philadelphia has spent at least $277 million on the DROP program to prevent staff shortages, and the government is now more than 3,000 employees short of what it needs. Officials still defend the program which started in 1999.
Cherry Hill Mall participates in back-to-school supply drive
Cherry Hill Mall is gearing up for the back-to-school season with its annual backpack drive in collaboration with the Center for Family Services (CFFS). Through Sept. 6, residents can donate new backpacks at the mall for children and families in CFFS programs both locally and throughout the state. In the past, the backpack drive has provided school bags for roughly 3,000 students.
Delaware school districts work to address bus driver shortage
School districts in Delaware appear to be better managing the nationwide school bus driver shortage that plagued many schools last year. But it’s taken a lot of work for districts in the rapidly growing New Castle County area to make sure students have reliable rides to and from school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crozer Health’s transition back to nonprofit status could come with a catch
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Crozer Health’s transition back to nonprofit status could cost the Delaware County hospital system more. In...
phl17.com
PA State Senator speaks on Philadelphia DHS reports, overnight stays
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Pennsylvania State Senator Arthur L. Haywood III responded to the Philadelphia Department of Human Services permitting children to stay overnight. Haywood released a statement Friday acknowledging the concerns within the Center City office. “The Philadelphia Department of Human Services allowing children, as young as toddlers, to sleep on...
District announces COVID guidelines for new year
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kwame Morton kicked off the Aug. 23 board of education meeting with an update on the Road Forward committee that deals with COVID protocols. “We’re just a year out from when Dr. Morton was delivering these updates at every one of the board meetings,” noted Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche. “And (the presentations were) relatively substantial as there was a lot of information that was coming out last summer and how much the discussion has changed this summer in late August 2022.”
Parents scramble after major changes at 2 Philadelphia charter schools
The emergency meeting comes as parents began scrambling to figure out where to send their children after learning that Daroff Charter will likely close indefinitely and Bluford Charter will not begin classes until September 6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Wolf Announces Federal Ghost Gun Regulation Now in Effect for PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - This week, Governor Tom Wolf announced a new regulation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is in effect throughout the commonwealth. According to a Wednesday press release from the ATF, the new rule “modernizes the definition of a firearm and makes clear...
Major changes announced for 2 Philly charter schools days before start of 2022-23 classes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It will be back to school for most students in Philadelphia on Monday, but some parents just found out two charter schools will not be welcoming students back to class as scheduled. One school is likely to close and the other will likely start a week late. More than 1,000 West Philadelphia families are in limbo right now. They're scrambling to find another school for their children to go to because their usual schools will not be opening on Monday. The shocking news about the start of the school year was shared on social media Thursday morning....
WFMZ-TV Online
Valley Farm Market to take on new name, grocery supplier
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More change is coming to a well-known grocery store in Bethlehem. Valley Farm Market will soon become Gerrity's The Fresh Grocer. The transition will take place over the next few months, with the official name change finalized on Oct. 14. The Stefko Boulevard store said it will...
NBC Philadelphia
Police To Pick Up Crossing Guard Duties Amid Shortage at NJ School District
Police may have to pick up the slack for Trenton Public Schools if 30 crossing guard positions aren't filled in less than two weeks, school officials and authorities say. The district's typical 70-person crossing guard force now lists just 40 members less than two weeks before classes are set to start again, according to school officials. School and city leaders have noted the difficulty of getting crossing guards back on the job since the COVID-19 pandemic moved students online.
‘Glad it all came together’: First Wilmington residents move into revitalized Riverside housing project
Standing in the kitchen of her sparkling new two-story townhouse, Brittany Rollins gushes about her good fortune in moving from the long-decaying Riverside public housing project across the street in northeast Wilmington. “I have central air, I have a dishwasher, I also have nice appliances,’’ Rollins, a Bank of America...
City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
MyChesCo
Social Security Announces 12 More Compassionate Allowances Conditions
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, announced 12 new Compassionate Allowances conditions: Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma, Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm, Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker Disease, Microvillus Inclusion Disease – Child, Mowat-Wilson Syndrome, Myelodysplastic Syndrome with Excess Blasts, NUT Carcinoma, Pfeiffer Syndrome – Types II and III, Pontocerebellar Hypoplasia, Posterior Cortical Atrophy, Renal Amyloidosis – AL Type, and Sarcomatoid Mesothelioma.
1,008 new COVID cases identified in Camden County in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 797 new positive cases of COVID-19 and four new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Monday, Aug. 22. Additionally, there were 211 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,008. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 122,259 and 1,689 total fatalities.
The Cherry Hill Sun
Cherry Hill, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.https://cherryhillsun.com/
Comments / 0